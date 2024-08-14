Cumulative community solar installations are forecast to increase from less than 7 GW installed today to more than 14 GW in five years. From pv magazine USA Wood Mackenzie released a report updating the current market size of community solar in the United States. It forecasts that community solar installed capacity will essentially double in five years. Community solar typically involves a customer subscribing to a portion of an off-site solar facility's generating capacity, receiving credits on their utility bills for the electricity produced by the facility. Wood Mackenzie forecasts that 7. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...