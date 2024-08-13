CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ: CVV), today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Manny Lakios, President and CEO of CVD Equipment Corporation, commented, "Second quarter 2024 revenue was $6.3 million, a 25.2% increase from the prior year period. We are pleased to have recently shipped a PVT 200 system which was part of the first quarter strategic order for SiC 200mm crystal boule growth. The performance of the system will be evaluated for production by our now second account. We are encouraged that our backlog at June 30, 2024 is meaningfully higher than our year-end backlog."

"Overall, we are disappointed with CVD's operating performance in the first half of the year, as order and revenue levels continue to fluctuate given the nature of the emerging growth end markets we serve. We'll stay the course on strategic efforts to build critical customer relationships, achieve profitability, carefully manage our costs and cash flow while simultaneously focusing on growth and return on investment."

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Performance

Revenue of $6.3 million, an increase of 25.2% year over year primarily due to higher system revenues and an increase in SDC revenues

Backlog as of June 30, 2024 of $24.0 million, a decrease from $27.1 million at March 31, 2024

Our gross profit margin percentage declined to 25.4% as compared to the prior year quarter due to a less profitable mix of contracts

Operating loss of $0.9 million

Net loss of $0.8 million or $0.11 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $1.1 million or $0.16 per basic and diluted share during the prior year second quarter

Operating loss and net loss for the prior year second quarter both included non-recurring charges of $0.3 million consisting of a loss on the sale of our Tantaline subsidiary of $0.2 million and an impairment charge of $0.1 million resulting from our decision to wind down our MesoScribe business

Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2024 of $10.0 million

Second Quarter 2024 Operational Performance

Orders for the first quarter were $3.2 million primarily driven by demand in our SDC segment for gas delivery equipment. Orders for the first six months of 2024 were $16.9 million as compared to $15.8 million for the first six months of 2023.

We continue to make investments in both research and development and sales and marketing focused on our three key strategic markets.

About CVD Equipment Corporation

CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ: CVV) designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of chemical vapor deposition, thermal processing, physical vapor transport, gas and chemical delivery control systems, and other equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for industrial applications and research. Our products are used in production environments as well as research and development centers, both academic and corporate. Major target markets include high power electronics (silicon carbide), EV battery materials / energy storage (carbon nanotubes, graphene and silicon nanowires), aerospace & defense (ceramic matrix composites) and industrial applications. Through its application laboratory, the Company allows customers the option to bring their process tools to our laboratory and to work collaboratively with our scientists and engineers to optimize process performance.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this press release (as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by CVD Equipment Corporation) contains statements that are forward-looking. All statements other than statements of historical fact are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements, "as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward looking information involves a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed or anticipated by management. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among other factors, market and business conditions, the success of CVD Equipment Corporation's growth and sales strategies, the possibility of customer changes in delivery schedules, cancellation of, or failure to receive orders, potential delays in product shipments, delays in obtaining inventory parts from suppliers and failure to satisfy customer acceptance requirements, competition in our existing and potential future product lines of business, including our PVT systems; our ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms if and when needed; uncertainty as to our ability to develop new products for the high power electronics market; uncertainty as to our future profitability; uncertainty as to any future expansion of the Company; uncertainty as to our ability to adequately obtain raw materials and components from foreign markets in light of geopolitical developments; and other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For forward-looking statements in this release, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company assumes no obligations to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

CVD EQUIPMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data - Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 6,345 $ 5,069 $ 11,267 $ 13,764 Cost of revenue 4,736 3,681 8,799 9,943 Gross profit 1,609 1,388 2,468 3,821 Operating expenses: Research and development 665 559 1,410 1,161 Selling 426 428 845 847 General and administrative and other 1,416 *1,633 2,739 *3,233 Total operating expenses 2,507 2,620 4,994 5,241 Operating loss (898) (1,232) (2,233) (1,420) Net loss $ (761) $ (1,113) $ (2,233) $ (1,142) Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.11) $ (0.16) $ (0.33) $ (0.17) * Includes loss on sale of Tantaline subsidiary of $0.2 million and an impairment charge related to MesoScribe fixed assets of $0.1 million.

CVD EQUIPMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands - Unaudited) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,031 $ 14,025 Accounts receivable, net 4,951 1,906 Contract assets 1,554 1,604 Inventories 4,658 4,454 Other current assets 592 852 Total current assets 21,786 22,841 Property, plant and equipment, net 12,041 12,166 Other assets 18 18 Total assets $ 33,845 $ 35,025 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities $ 9,116 $ 8,554 Long-term debt, net of current portion 225 268 Total stockholders' equity 24,504 26,203 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 33,845 $ 35,025

This earnings release should be read in conjunction with the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

