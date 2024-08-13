NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGAE) (the "Company" or "AGAE"), a global experiential entertainment company, announced today the following updates:

Knighted Pastures LLC ("Knighted"), led by Roy Choi, is attempting to acquire control of AGAE without paying a control premium or constructively engaging with AGAE's Board of Directors. Specifically, Knighted has nominated three individuals to AGAE's Board for election at the Company's 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and is also purporting to attempt to remove for cause an additional three directors at the annual meeting, which the Company views as entirely without merit and detrimental to the interest of our stockholders. To further undermine the Company, Knighted has also undertaken litigation that AGAE has been forced to respond to, thereby causing the Company to incur significant and unnecessary costs that negatively impacted the Company's financial performance.

As a result of Knighted's harmful actions, AGAE will record a one-time pre-tax expense of approximately $3 million for the second quarter of 2024, which will have a negative impact on our net income and EPS.

"AGAE is in a unique position with a cash balance that should be deployed cautiously and strategically to improve financial performance and enhance shareholder value, but unfortunately it is also vulnerable to a takeover attempt given this cash balance. While facing an activist shareholder who has refused to engage with the Board and the Company has been disappointing, rest assured that our board and management team remain even more committed to grow the Company and maximize shareholder value and we have full confidence in our strategic initiatives moving forward," said Yinghua Chen, Chief Executive Officer of AGAE.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment plans to report its second quarter 2024 results soon and will announce the date of the Company's earnings conference call ahead of the event.

About Allied Gaming & Entertainment

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: AGAE) is a global experiential entertainment company focused on providing a growing world of gamers and concertgoers with unique experiences through renowned assets, products and services. For more information, visit alliedgaming.gg.

