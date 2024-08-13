WEST FARGO, N.D.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BT Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBD and BTBDW), today reported its financial results for the second quarter, the thirteen weeks ending June 30, 2024.

Including our 40% ownership of Bagger Dave's Burger Tavern with six locations (OTCMarkets: BDVB), BT Brands currently operates seventeen restaurants comprising the following:

Eight Burger Time fast-food restaurants; located in the North Central region of the United States, collectively ("BTND");

Bagger Dave's Burger Tavern, Inc., a 40% owned affiliate, operates six Bagger Dave's restaurants in Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana ("Bagger Dave's");

Keegan's Seafood Grille in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida ("Keegan's");

Pie In The Sky Coffee and Bakery in Woods Hole, Massachusetts ("PIE").

Village Bier Garten, a German-themed restaurant, bar, and entertainment venue in Cocoa, Florida ("VBG").

Schnitzel Haus, a German food restaurant, located in Hobe Sound, near Stuart, Florida ("Schnitzel").

Highlights and recent activities include:

Total revenues for the 2024 period increased 2.7% over 2023 to $4.1 million;

Net loss attributable to common shareholders was $69,952, or $.010 per share for the second quarter compared to a net loss of $233,734 in 2023;

Restaurant-level adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) for the 13-week period was $437,000, a decline from $632,000 in the prior year's second quarter;

Our equity in the second quarter loss of our Bagger Dave's affiliate was $81,000;

We ended the quarter with $5.2 million in total cash and short-term investments, down from $6.9 million one year ago as a result of our recent acquisition and capital improvements at our restaurant;

Pie in the Sky continues to contribute strong performance, with a second-quarter revenue increase of approximately 17.5% over the same period in 2023 to approximately $1,057,000.

The Burger Time units increased same-store sales by more than 10% and increased total revenue by approximately 15% over the prior year.

Gary Copperud, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our second quarter results reflect improving results at our restaurants, reduced by increased labor costs, including the addition of senior staff at Pie In the Sky. Our stores experience seasonal sales patterns; Burger Time and Pie in the Sky traditionally see an increase in sales in the second quarter compared to the first quarter due to weather and tourism. Overall, we continue to see pressure on our cost of sales inputs. There is a persistent challenge in staffing, which, even though the shortage of candidates has moderated we continue to see an upward pressure on labor costs. We are continuing our initiative to reduce costs and improve performance in all of our businesses, and we remain focused on achieving profitability consistent with our expectations."

Kenneth Brimmer, COO, commented, "We expect to see significant improvement in restaurant operating results in the second half of 2024."

Schnitzel Haus Acquisition

Effective May 13, 3024, we acquired the assets of the approximately 175-seat upscale Schnitzel Haus restaurant in Hobe Sound, Florida. The retirement of the previous owners presented BT Brands with an opportunity to acquire a business with robust cash flow at a particularly low multiple. We believe there is considerable upside exists as the prior owners significantly limited the serving hours. There are several potential opportunities available to grow the business.

Fiscal 2024 Outlook: Because of the uncertain nature of recent acquisitions' performance and our evolving character, as well as continuing uncertainty surrounding the current inflationary environment and the state of the economy, the Company is not, at this point, providing a financial forecast for fiscal 2024.

About BT Brands Inc.: BT Brands, Inc. (BTBD and BTBDW) owns and operates a fast-food restaurant chain called Burger Time with locations in North and South Dakota and Minnesota. In addition, the Company owns the Pie In The Sky Coffee and Bakery in Woods Hole, Massachusetts, the Village Bier Garten in Cocoa, Florida, Keegan's Seafood Grille near Clearwater, Florida and Schnitzel Haus in Hobe Sound, Florida. BT Brands is seeking acquisitions within the restaurant industry.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding guidance relating to net income and net income per share, expected operating results, such as revenue growth and earnings, anticipated levels of capital expenditures for the 2024 fiscal year,

Any forward-looking statement in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Financial Results Follow:

BT BRANDS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) 26 Weeks

Ended, 26 Weeks

Ended, 13 Weeks

Ended, 13 Weeks

Ended, June 30,

2024 July 2,

2023 June 30,

2024 July 2,

2023 SALES $ 7,300,786 $ 7,070,763 $ 4,110,639 $ 3,999,965 COSTS AND EXPENSES Restaurant operating expenses Food and paper costs 2,844,028 2,898,498 1,565,070 1,608,175 Labor costs 2,938,448 2,615,136 1,551,762 1,412,376 Occupancy costs 680,631 505,861 344,356 148,736 Other operating expenses 415,738 394,243 211,838 198,629 Depreciation and amortization expenses 331,893 356,027 171,351 192,520 General and administrative expenses 909,420 944,992 454,805 519,077 Gain on sale of assets - (313,688) - - Total costs and expenses 8,120,158 7,401,069 4,299,182 4,079,513 Loss from operations (819,372) (330,306) (188,543) (79,548) UNREALIZED GAIN (LOSS) ON MARKETABLE SECURITIES 232,947 (23,064) 118,184 (92,920) REALIZED GAIN ON SALE OF MARKETABLE SECURITIES 29,562 - 29,562 - INTEREST AND OTHER INCOME 136,750 90,809 61,896 1,761 INTEREST EXPENSE (50,039) (49,909) (22,551) (24,376) EQUITY IN NET LOSS OF AFFILIATE (175,500) (145,050) (81,000) (90,651) LOSS BEFORE TAXES (645,652) (457,520) (82,452) (285,734) INCOME TAX BENEFIT 130,000 82,000 12,500 52,000 NET LOSS $ (515,652) $ (375,520) $ (69,952) $ (233,734) NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE - $ (0.08) $ (0.06) $ (0.01) $ (0.04) WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES USED IN COMPUTING PER COMMON SHARE AMOUNTS - Basic and Diluted 6,240,953 6,261,631 6,235,788 6,246,114

BT BRANDS, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) ASSETS June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 CURRENT ASSETS Cash $ 3,772,177 $ 5,300,446 Marketable securities 1,513,146 1,392,060 Receivables 28,310 28,737 Inventory 300,147 201,333 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 93,017 47,246 Assets held for sale 258,751 258,751 Total current assets 5,965,548 7,228,573 PROPERTY, EQUIPMENT AND LEASEHOLD IMPROVEMENTS, NET 3,773,270 3,247,013 OPERATING LEASES RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 1,854,459 1,789,285 INVESTMENTS AND NOTE RECEIVABLE 954,024 1,022,806 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 182,988 206,000 GOODWILL 796,220 671,220 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 442,830 395,113 OTHER ASSETS, NET 43,648 49,202 Total assets $ 14,072,499 $ 14,609,212 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 612,585 $ 555,247 Broker margin loan - 115,899 Current maturities of long-term debt 164,408 183,329 Current operating lease obligations 282,803 215,326 Accrued expenses 452,680 480,289 Total current liabilities 1,492,476 1,550,090 LONG-TERM DEBT, LESS CURRENT PORTION 2,200,897 2,269,771 NONCURRENT LEASE OBLIGATIONS 1,630,165 1,600,622 Total liabilities 5,323,538 5,420,483 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 13,714,457 9,188,729 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 19,179,676 $ 14,609,212

