Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended June 30, June 30, (Amounts in Thousands, except EPS) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Sales $ 430,158 $ 496,141 $ 1,714,510 $ 1,823,429 Operating Income (1) $ 19,608 $ 31,449 $ 49,277 $ 87,729 Adjusted Operating Income (non-GAAP) (2) $ 20,944 $ 31,480 $ 74,311 $ 88,218 Operating Income % 4.6 % 6.3 % 2.9 % 4.8 % Adjusted Operating Income (non-GAAP) % 4.9 % 6.3 % 4.3 % 4.8 % Net Income (1) $ 7,543 $ 19,202 $ 20,511 $ 55,831 Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) (2) $ 8,361 $ 19,041 $ 35,846 $ 55,949 Diluted EPS (1) $ 0.30 $ 0.76 $ 0.81 $ 2.22 Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP) (2) $ 0.33 $ 0.76 $ 1.42 $ 2.23

(1) Results (GAAP) in the June 30, 2024 three months and fiscal year periods include asset and goodwill impairment related to the divestiture of the Automation, Test and Measurement business. (2) A reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures is included below.

Commenting on today's announcement, Richard D. Phillips, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Q4 was another quarter focused on 'controlling what we can control'. The operating environment for the EMS industry remains challenged and many contract manufacturing organizations, Kimball included, have adjusted expectations on continued weakness in end market demand. In the verticals we serve, the pull back has been more significant than originally anticipated, and we continue to appropriately adjust our cost structure to maintain competitiveness with stable operating margins, improve working capital management with lower inventory levels, and generate positive cash flow."

Mr. Phillips continued, "Earlier this month, we announced the completion of the divestiture of the Automation, Test and Measurement business. Closure on the sale represents a significant milestone for our Company, and another important step toward sharpening our strategic focus and returning to profitable growth and stronger performance. Proceeds from the sale, combined with actions taken to navigate the current environment, have strengthened our balance sheet with increased liquidity and financial flexibility. In addition, recent new program wins, which will start to impact fiscal 2026, make us excited for the future."

The Company ended the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 with cash and cash equivalents of $78.0 million and borrowings outstanding on credit facilities of $294.8 million, including $235.0 million classified as long term, and $142.1 million of borrowing capacity available. Capital expenditures were $9.1 million in the fourth quarter, and the Company invested $3 million to repurchase 136,000 shares of common stock.

Fiscal Year 2024 Highlights:

Net sales totaled $1,714.5 million, the second highest year in the history of the Company

Adjusted operating income of $74.3 million, or 4.3% of net sales

Inventory reductions of $112 million, or 25%, year-over-year

Cash flow generated from operating activities of $73 million

Net Sales by Vertical Market for Q4 and Full Year Fiscal 2024: Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended June 30, June 30, (Amounts in Millions) 2024 * 2023 * Percent Change 2024 * 2023 * Percent Change Automotive (1) $ 211.7 49 % $ 228.5 46 % (7 )% $ 826.4 48 % $ 843.8 46 % (2 )% Medical (1) 102.2 24 % 123.6 25 % (17 )% 425.7 25 % 500.7 28 % (15 )% Industrial (1) 116.3 27 % 144.0 29 % (19 )% 462.4 27 % 478.9 26 % (3 )% Total Net Sales $ 430.2 $ 496.1 (13 )% $ 1,714.5 $ 1,823.4 (6 )% * As a percent of Total Net Sales (1) Beginning in fiscal year 2024, miscellaneous sales previously reported in Other are now reported in the respective three end market verticals; all prior periods have been recast to conform to current period presentation - Automotive includes electronic power steering, body controls, automated driver assist systems, and electronic braking systems - Medical includes sleep therapy and respiratory care, image guided therapy, in vitro diagnostics, drug delivery, AED, and patient monitoring - Industrial includes climate controls, automation controls, optical inspection, and public safety

Jana T. Croom, Chief Financial Officer, commented, "Fiscal 2024 was hard fought with a challenging operating environment combined with divesting the AT&M business, which was not a small undertaking for our Company. I would like to thank the entire Kimball team for their efforts involved in closing the transaction and ensuring a smooth transition. Looking to fiscal 2025, we expect macro headwinds to persist. We will balance these pressures with cost controls, a capital allocation strategy focused on longer-term growth, lasting customer relationships, and opportunistic share repurchases."

Fiscal Year 2025 Guidance

Net sales in the range of $1.440 - $1.540 billion, an 8% to 14% decline year-over-year when excluding net sales from Automation, Test and Measurement. (a)

Adjusted operating income of 4.0% - 4.5% of net sales. (b)

Capital expenditures of $40 - $50 million.

(a) A reconciliation of net sales excluding Automation, Test and Measurement is included in the Non-GAAP Reconciliations section. (b) Fiscal year 2025 guidance reflects a change in our adjusted operating income calculation beginning in fiscal year 2025, which will exclude stock compensation expense, currently included in adjusted operating income. This change better aligns our presentation with others in our industry. Fiscal year 2024, under this new calculation, by comparison, would have been 4.8%. A reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures is included below.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained within this release are considered forward-looking, including our guidance, under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements may be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "should," "goal," "predict," "will," "future," "optimistic," "confident," and "believe." Undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events and thus are inherently subject to uncertainty. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from our expectations and projections. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, global economic conditions, geopolitical environment and conflicts such as the war in Ukraine, global health emergencies, availability or cost of raw materials and components, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, and our ability to convert new business opportunities into customers and revenue. Additional cautionary statements regarding other risk factors that could have an effect on the future performance of the company are contained in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2023.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures contained herein include constant currency growth, net sales excluding Automation, Test & Measurement, adjusted selling and administrative expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, and ROIC. Reconciliations of the reported GAAP numbers to these non-GAAP financial measures are included in the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures section below. Management believes these measures are useful and allow investors to meaningfully trend, analyze, and benchmark the performance of the company's core operations. The company's non-GAAP financial measures are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP information used by other companies.

About Kimball Electronics, Inc.

Kimball Electronics is a global, multifaceted manufacturing solutions provider of electronics and diversified contract manufacturing services to customers around the world. From our operations in the United States, China, Mexico, Poland, Romania, and Thailand, our teams are proud to provide manufacturing services for a variety of industries. Recognized for a reputation of excellence, we are committed to a high-performance culture that values personal and organizational commitment to quality, reliability, value, speed, and ethical behavior. Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

To learn more about Kimball Electronics, visit www.kimballelectronics.com.

Conference Call / Webcast Date: August 14, 2024 Time: 10:00 AM Eastern Time Live Webcast: investors.kimballelectronics.com/events-and-presentations/events Dial-In #: 877-407-8293 (or 201-689-8349)

For those unable to participate in the live webcast, the call will be archived at investors.kimballelectronics.com.

Financial highlights for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2024 are as follows: Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (Amounts in Thousands, except Per Share Data) June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Net Sales $ 430,158 100.0 % $ 496,141 100.0 % Cost of Sales 393,420 91.5 % 446,460 90.0 % Gross Profit 36,738 8.5 % 49,681 10.0 % Selling and Administrative Expenses 15,890 3.6 % 18,444 3.7 % Other General Expense (Income) - - % (212 ) - % Restructuring Expense 764 0.2 % - - % Asset Impairment 476 0.1 % - - % Operating Income 19,608 4.6 % 31,449 6.3 % Interest Income 155 - % 65 - % Interest Expense (5,380 ) (1.3 )% (5,473 ) (1.1 )% Non-Operating Income (Expense), net (918 ) (0.2 )% 466 0.1 % Other Income (Expense), net (6,143 ) (1.5 )% (4,942 ) (1.0 )% Income Before Taxes on Income 13,465 3.1 % 26,507 5.3 % Provision for Income Taxes 5,922 1.3 % 7,305 1.4 % Net Income $ 7,543 1.8 % $ 19,202 3.9 % Earnings Per Share of Common Stock: Basic $ 0.30 $ 0.77 Diluted $ 0.30 $ 0.76 Average Number of Shares Outstanding: Basic 25,064 25,009 Diluted 25,246 25,161

(Unaudited) Fiscal Year Ended (Amounts in Thousands, except Per Share Data) June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Net Sales $ 1,714,510 100.0 % $ 1,823,429 100.0 % Cost of Sales 1,574,253 91.8 % 1,667,264 91.4 % Gross Profit 140,257 8.2 % 156,165 8.6 % Selling and Administrative Expenses 66,626 4.0 % 68,648 3.8 % Other General Expense (Income) (892 ) (0.1 )% (212 ) - % Restructuring Expense 2,386 0.1 % - - % Goodwill Impairment 5,820 0.3 % - - % Asset Impairment 17,040 1.0 % - - % Operating Income 49,277 2.9 % 87,729 4.8 % Interest Income 638 - % 153 - % Interest Expense (22,839 ) (1.3 )% (16,263 ) (0.9 )% Non-Operating Income (Expense), net (1,877 ) (0.1 )% 3,125 0.2 % Other Income (Expense), net (24,078 ) (1.4 )% (12,985 ) (0.7 )% Income Before Taxes on Income 25,199 1.5 % 74,744 4.1 % Provision for Income Taxes 4,688 0.3 % 18,913 1.0 % Net Income $ 20,511 1.2 % $ 55,831 3.1 % Earnings Per Share of Common Stock: Basic $ 0.82 $ 2.24 Diluted $ 0.81 $ 2.22 Average Number of Shares Outstanding: Basic 25,079 24,904 Diluted 25,278 25,076

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Fiscal Year Ended (Unaudited) June 30, (Amounts in Thousands) 2024 2023 Net Cash Flow provided by (used for) Operating Activities $ 73,217 $ (13,804 ) Net Cash Flow used for Investing Activities (46,521 ) (90,467 ) Net Cash Flow provided by Financing Activities 8,974 99,179 Effect of Exchange Rate Change on Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash (755 ) (895 ) Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash 34,915 (5,987 ) Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period 43,864 49,851 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period $ 78,779 $ 43,864

(Unaudited) Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 (Amounts in Thousands) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 77,965 $ 42,955 Receivables, net 282,336 308,167 Contract assets 76,320 78,798 Inventories 338,116 450,319 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 44,682 49,188 Assets held for sale 27,587 - Property and Equipment, net 269,659 267,684 Goodwill 6,191 12,011 Other Intangible Assets, net 2,994 12,335 Other Assets, net 82,069 38,262 Total Assets $ 1,207,919 $ 1,259,719 LIABILITIES AND SHARE OWNERS' EQUITY Current portion of borrowings under credit facilities $ 59,837 $ 46,454 Accounts payable 213,551 322,274 Advances from customers 30,151 33,905 Accrued expenses 63,189 72,515 Liabilities held for sale 8,594 - Long-term debt under credit facilities, less current portion 235,000 235,000 Long-term income taxes payable 3,255 5,859 Other long-term liabilities 53,881 19,718 Share Owners' Equity 540,461 523,994 Total Liabilities and Share Owners' Equity $ 1,207,919 $ 1,259,719

Other Financial Metrics (Unaudited) (Amounts in Millions, except CCD) At or For the Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Depreciation and Amortization $ 9.5 $ 8.6 $ 38.0 $ 32.4 Stock-Based Compensation $ 1.8 $ 1.6 $ 7.2 $ 6.9 Cash Conversion Days (CCD) (1) 100 94 Open Orders (2) $ 714 $ 798

(1) Cash Conversion Days ("CCD") are calculated as the sum of Days Sales Outstanding plus Contract Asset Days plus Production Days Supply on Hand less Accounts Payable Days and less Advances from Customers Days. CCD, or a similar metric, is used in our industry and by our management to measure the efficiency of managing working capital. (2) Open Orders are the aggregate sales price of production pursuant to unfulfilled customer orders.

Select Financial Results of Automation, Test and Measurement (Unaudited) (Amounts in Millions) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Sales $ 14.8 $ 28.0 $ 45.7 $ 68.6 Operating Income (Loss) (1) $ 2.0 $ 6.6 $ (22.2 ) $ 6.7

(1) Includes asset impairment of $0.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and goodwill impairment of $5.8 million and asset impairment of $17.0 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024. Also includes allocated corporate overhead expenses.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited, Amounts in Thousands, except Per Share Data) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Sales Growth (vs. same period in prior year) (13 )% 33 % (6 )% 35 % Foreign Currency Exchange Impact - % - % - % (3 )% Constant Currency Growth (13 )% 33 % (6 )% 38 % Net Sales, as reported $ 430,158 $ 496,141 $ 1,714,510 $ 1,823,429 Net Sales from Automation, Test & Measurement 14,771 28,031 45,674 68,608 Net Sales excluding Automation, Test & Measurement $ 415,387 $ 468,110 $ 1,668,836 $ 1,754,821 Selling and Administrative Expenses, as reported $ 15,890 $ 18,444 $ 66,626 $ 68,648 SERP (96 ) (243 ) (680 ) (701 ) Adjusted Selling and Administrative Expenses $ 15,794 $ 18,201 $ 65,946 $ 67,947 Operating Income (Loss), as reported $ 19,608 $ 31,449 $ 49,277 $ 87,729 SERP 96 243 680 701 Legal Settlements (Recovery) - (212 ) (892 ) (212 ) Restructuring Expense 764 - 2,386 - Goodwill Impairment - - 5,820 - Asset Impairment 476 - 17,040 - Adjusted Operating Income $ 20,944 $ 31,480 $ 74,311 $ 88,218 Adjusted Operating Income % 4.3 % 4.8 % Stock Compensation Expense 7,185 6,914 Adjusted Operating Income - FY25 Guidance Comparison $ 81,496 $ 95,132 Adjusted Operating Income % - FY25 Guidance Comparison 4.8 % 5.2 % Net Income (Loss), as reported $ 7,543 $ 19,202 $ 20,511 $ 55,831 Adjustments After Measurement Period on GES Acquisition - - - 279 Legal Settlements (Recovery), After-Tax - (161 ) (676 ) (161 ) Restructuring Expense, After-Tax 580 - 1,810 - Goodwill Impairment, After-Tax - - 4,414 - Asset Impairment, After-Tax 238 - 9,787 - Adjusted Net Income $ 8,361 $ 19,041 $ 35,846 $ 55,949 Diluted Earnings per Share, as reported $ 0.30 $ 0.76 $ 0.81 $ 2.22 Adjustments After Measurement Period on GES Acquisition - - - 0.01 Legal Settlements (Recovery) - - (0.03 ) - Restructuring Expense 0.02 - 0.07 - Goodwill Impairment - - 0.18 - Asset Impairment 0.01 - 0.39 - Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.33 $ 0.76 $ 1.42 $ 2.23 Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Operating Income $ 49,277 $ 87,729 Goodwill Impairment 5,820 - SERP 680 701 Legal Recovery (892 ) (212 ) Restructuring Expense 2,386 - Asset Impairment 17,040 - Adjusted Operating Income (non-GAAP) $ 74,311 $ 88,218 Tax Effect 16,332 22,235 After-tax Adjusted Operating Income $ 57,979 $ 65,983 Average Invested Capital (1) $ 782,093 $ 701,364 ROIC 7.4 % 9.4 %

(1) Average invested capital is computed using Share Owners' equity plus current and non-current debt less cash and cash equivalents averaged for the last five quarters.

