SurgePays Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

$5 Million Share Repurchase Authorized

BARTLETT, Tenn., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG) ("SurgePays" or the "Company"), a technology and telecom company focused on the underbanked and underserved, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Management Commentary

Chairman and CEO Brian Cox commented on the quarter's results, "The second quarter of 2024 begins a transition phase for SurgePays. ACP funding has run out and there is no guarantee it will return. Fortunately, in the first quarter we shored up our balance sheet and began implementing growth initiatives outside of the ACP program to continue to pursue our strategic goal of being one of the country's largest providers of prepaid wireless and underbanked financial technology services.

"Second quarter sales of $15.1 million were about as expected, but were well below the first quarter 2024 revenues of $31.4 million and the year ago second quarter 2023 revenues of $35.9 million due to the ending of the government's ACP funding in mid-May, which we knew was coming. Both the first quarter of 2024 and the second quarter of 2023 had full ACP funding.

"Gross profits in the 2024 second quarter were a loss of ($3.4) million compared to a profit of $10.0 million in the year ago quarter as the original ACP funding ran out mid-quarter. Additionally, we made the strategic decision to have our balance sheet take on the funding to maintain continuity within our subscriber base for three main reasons:

Congress could renew the ACP program at any time, and if we terminated service, we would have to go out and re-acquire customers from a standing start, which would cost tens of millions of dollars. If Congress delayed or didn't fund the program, we had plan B to acquire a company with licenses to provide a similar wireless subsidy and offer our subscribers the option to remain on a free monthly plan subsidized by a sister program. This is in conjunction with incentivizing customers to switch to LinkUp Mobile, our non-subsidized prepaid wireless brand. We know how critical broadband service is in everybody's life, and we believe it was simply the right thing to do.

"We are in a transition phase and are looking to get back to generating positive free cash flow by the end of this year through the following initiatives:

Continue to grow our ACP revenue stream should Congress begin funding it again. Offer our ACP subscriber base a free monthly service plan utilizing the Lifeline program while enticing customers with a cost-saving LinkUp Mobile prepaid wireless plan. Scaling up our third-party wholesale transactions for other prepaid wireless company payments at convenience stores. We believe this initiative is necessary because it is a relationship gateway product for LinkUp Mobile activations and subscriber growth. Expand our offerings outside of wireless. For instance, we recently launched our ClearLine customer engagement platform for convenience stores at last month's RetailNOW Conference in Las Vegas. Expand product and service offerings to the same nationwide network of convenience stores we are building by exploring and executing prospective partnering or product distribution opportunities. Identify unique market opportunities that represent potential positive short-term cash flow.

"As we said last quarter, we knew that the ACP funding could run out, and we are not waiting around for Congress to provide additional funding. Many initiatives are underway to expand SurgePays's footprint among the underbanked and underserved, who remain our key customers. We recognize that the expiration of ACP funding has adversely impacted our business and stock price. Therefore, we feel it's an opportune time to announce a corporate stock buyback so our long-term investors know our interests are aligned. Until December 31, 2024, we will implement a buyback of up to $5 million (the "Maximum Amount") of SurgePays common stock in the open market. Repurchases may be made from time to time at management's discretion. The program will end upon the earlier of 6 months after the commencement of the program or the date upon which the Maximum Amount has been purchased and can be discontinued at any time. No shares have been repurchased under the program to date. There can be no assurance as to the timing or number of shares of any repurchases."

Second Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call

SurgePays management will host a webcast at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT to discuss these results. The live webcast of the call can be accessed on the company's investor relations website at ir.surgepays.com, or by registering at the following link: Second Quarter Financial Results Call.

Telephone access to the call will be available at 877-545-0320 (in the U.S.) or by dialing 973-528-0002 (outside the U.S.). Participant access code is 650138.

A telephone replay will be available approximately one hour following completion of the call until August 27, 2024. To access the replay, please dial 877-481-4010 (in the U.S.) or 919-882-2331 (outside the U.S.). Replay passcode is 51057.

Share Repurchase Authorization

As indicated above, SurgePays's board of directors has authorized the company to repurchase up to $5 million of common stock through the open market until December 31, 2024.

About SurgePays, Inc.

SurgePays, Inc. is a technology and telecom company focused on the underbanked and underserved communities. SurgePays' technology-layered platform empowers clerks at over 8,000 convenience stores to provide a suite of prepaid wireless and financial products to underbanked customers. SurgePays prepaid wireless companies provide services to over 250,000 low-income subscribers nationwide. The company ranks as the 345th fastest-growing tech company in North America according to the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500. Please visit SurgePays.com for more information.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes express or implied statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance and may contain projections of our future results of operations or of our financial information or state other forward-looking information. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "attempting," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements such as regarding our market potential along with the statements under the heading Management Commentary are reasonable, these statements relate to future events or our future operational or financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements including but not limited to, our plans to expand our prepaid wireless company and the stock buyback program, our ability to retain our subscribers on a free monthly plan subsidized by a sister program, our ability to obtain a company that has the license to subsidize our subscribers through a sister program and our expanded service and offerings. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, including, without limitation, whether the ACP is funded again, our ability to obtain a company that has the license to subsidize our subscribers through a sister program, statements about our future financial performance, including our revenue, cash flows, costs of revenue and operating expenses; our anticipated growth; and our predictions about our industry. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update, and expressly disclaim the obligation to update, any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

SurgePays, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets















30-Jun-24 31-Dec-23



(Unaudited)









Assets





















Current Assets









Cash

$ 38,434,580 $ 14,622,060 Accounts receivable - net



1,412,177

9,536,074 Inventory



8,363,434

9,046,594 Prepaids and other



507,927

161,933 Total Current Assets



48,718,118

33,366,661











Property and equipment - net



221,075

361,841











Other Assets









Note receivable



176,851

176,851 Intangibles - net



1,799,716

2,126,470 Internal use software development costs - net



428,010

539,424 Goodwill



4,166,782

1,666,782 Investment in CenterCom



498,273

464,409 Operating lease - right of use asset - net



396,475

387,869 Deferred income taxes - net



-

2,835,000 Total Other Assets



7,466,107

8,196,805











Total Assets

$ 56,405,300 $ 41,925,307











Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





















Current Liabilities









Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 4,297,557 $ 6,439,120 Accounts payable and accrued expenses - related party



499,853

1,048,224 Accrued income taxes payable



100,000

570,000 Deferred revenue



-

20,000 Operating lease liability



96,332

43,137 Note payable - related party



1,606,654

4,584,563 Total Current Liabilities



6,600,396

12,705,044











Long Term Liabilities









Note payable - related party



2,730,796

- Notes payable - SBA government



474,758

460,523 Operating lease liability



317,470

356,276 Total Long Term Liabilities



3,523,024

816,799











Total Liabilities



10,123,420

13,521,843











Stockholders' Equity









Common stock, $0.001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized 19,431,549 and 14,403,261 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

19,435

14,404 Additional paid-in capital



72,967,169

43,421,019 Accumulated deficit



(26,827,373

(15,186,203 Stockholders' equity



46,159,231

28,249,220 Non-controlling interest



122,649

154,244 Total Stockholders' Equity



46,281,880

28,403,464











Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 56,405,300 $ 41,925,307

SurgePays, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



































For the Three Months Ended June 30,



For the Six Months Ended June 30,



2024



2023



2024



2023























Revenues

$ 15,085,699



$ 35,886,433



$ 46,514,834



$ 70,662,876































Costs and expenses



























Cost of revenues

18,528,774





25,860,705





41,775,243





52,942,665 General and administrative expenses

7,432,978





3,823,227





13,863,783





6,812,648 Total costs and expenses

25,961,752





29,683,932





55,639,026





59,755,313































Income (loss) from operations

(10,876,053)





6,202,501





(9,124,192)





10,907,563































Other income (expense)



























Interest expense

(116,722)





(156,267)





(249,305)





(348,593 Other income

636,868





-





636,868





- Gain on investment in CenterCom

17,711





10,713





33,864





43,742 Total other income (expense) - net

537,857





(145,554)





421,427





(304,851































Net income (loss) before provision for income taxes (10,338,196)





6,056,947





(8,702,765)





10,602,712































Provision for income tax benefit (expense)

(2,547,000)





-





(2,970,000)





-































Net income (loss) including non-controlling interest (12,885,196)





6,056,947





(11,672,765)





10,602,712































Non-controlling interest

(19,431)





90,955





(31,595)





90,379































Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ (12,865,765)



$ 5,965,992



$ (11,641,170)



$ 10,512,333































Earnings per share - attributable to common stockholders























Basic

$ (0.66)



$ 0.42



$ (0.63)



$ 0.74 Diluted

$ (0.66)



$ 0.4



$ (0.63)



$ 0.71































Weighted average number of shares outstanding - attributable to common stockholders Basic



19,431,549





14,191,083





18,562,416





14,154,163 Diluted



19,431,549





15,076,466





18,562,416





14,811,785

































The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements

SurgePays, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 (Unaudited)







































Common Stock Additional Accumulated

Non-Controlling

Total Paid-in Stockholders'



Shares



Amount Capital Deficit

Interest

Equity























December 31, 2023



14,403,261



$ 14,404 $ 43,421,019 $ (15,186,203)

$ 154,244

$ 28,403,464



































Stock issued for cash



3,080,356





3,081

17,246,913

-



-



17,249,994



































Cash paid as direct offering costs

-





-

(1,395,000)

-



-



(1,395,000



































Exercise of warrants - cash

1,860,308





1,861

8,797,396

-



-



8,799,257



































Exercise of warrants - cashless

40,238





41

(41)

-



-



-



































Stock issued for services

47,386





48

411,692

-



-



411,740



































Recognition of stock based compensation - unvested shares - related parties -





-

1,497,417

-



-



1,497,417



































Recognition of stock-based compensation - related party -





-

6,196

-



-



6,196



































Non-controlling interest



-





-

-

-



(12,164)



(12,164



































Net income



-





-

-

1,224,595



-



1,224,595



































March 31, 2024



19,431,549





19,435

69,985,592

(13,961,608)



142,080



56,185,499



































Recognition of stock based compensation - unvested shares - related parties -





-

2,981,577

-



-



2,981,577



































Non-controlling interest



-





-

-

-



(19,431)



(19,431



































Net loss



-





-

-

(12,865,765)



-



(12,865,765



































June 30, 2024



19,431,549



$ 19,435 $ 72,967,169 $ (26,827,373)

$ 122,649

$ 46,281,880







































































SurgePays, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 (Unaudited)







































Common Stock Additional Accumulated

Non-Controlling

Total Paid-in Stockholders'



Shares



Amount Capital Deficit

Interest

Equity























December 31, 2022



14,116,832



$ 14,117 $ 40,780,707 $ (35,804,106)

$ 127,535

$ 5,118,253



































Stock issued for services

60,082





60

307,398

-



-



307,458



































Recognition of stock based compensation - stock options -





-

9,294

-



-



9,294



































Non-controlling interest



-





-

-

-



(576)



(576



































Net income



-





-

-

4,546,341



-



4,546,341



































March 31, 2023



14,176,914





14,177

41,097,399

(31,257,765)



126,959



9,980,770



































Stock issued for services

64,927





65

311,121

-



-



311,186



































Recognition of stock based compensation - stock options -





-

9,294

-



-



9,294



































Exercise of warrants for cash

43,814





44

207,196

-



-



207,240



































Non-controlling interest



-





-

-

-



90,955



90,955



































Net income



-





-

-

5,965,992



-



5,965,992



































June 30, 2023



14,285,655



$ 14,286 $ 41,625,010 $ (25,291,773)

$ 217,914

$ 16,565,437

SurgePays, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



















For the Six Months Ended June 30,



2024



2023











Operating activities











Net income (loss) - including non-controlling interest $ (11,672,765)



$ 10,602,712 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operations











Depreciation and amortization

467,520





467,519 Amortization of right-of-use assets

46,995





21,494 Amortization of internal use software development costs

111,414





64,530 Stock issued for services

411,740





618,644 Recognition of stock based compensation - unvested shares - related parties

4,478,994





- Recognition of share based compensation - options - related party

6,196





18,588 Interest expense adjustment - SBA loans

19,750





- Right-of-use asset lease payment adjustment true up

(97,346)





- Gain on equity method investment - CenterCom

(33,864)





(43,742 Changes in operating assets and liabilities











(Increase) decrease in











Accounts receivable

8,123,897





(1,059,014 Inventory



683,160





(6,900,674 Prepaids and other

(345,994)





(56,131 Deferred income taxes - net

2,835,000





- Increase (decrease) in











Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(4,641,563)





(1,351,218 Accounts payable and accrued expenses - related party

(49,380)





(270,665 Accrued income taxes payable

(470,000)





- Installment sale liability - net

-





(1,668,744 Deferred revenue

(20,000)





(199,910 Operating lease liability

56,134





(19,329 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(90,112)





224,060















Investing activities











Capitalized internal use software development costs

-





(281,304 Net cash used in investing activities

-





(281,304















Financing activities











Proceeds from stock issued for cash

17,249,994





- Proceeds from exercise of common stock warrants

8,799,257





207,240 Cash paid as direct offering costs

(1,395,000)





- Repayments of loans - related party

(746,104)





(467,385 Repayments on notes payable

-





(1,520,954 Repayments on notes payable - SBA government

(5,515)





(9,213 Net cash provided (used in) by financing activities

23,902,632





(1,790,312















Net increase (decrease) in cash

23,812,520





(1,847,556















Cash - beginning of period

14,622,060





7,035,654















Cash - end of period $ 38,434,580



$ 5,188,098















Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information











Cash paid for interest $ 259,765



$ 209,840 Cash paid for income tax $ -



$ -















Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities



























Reclassification of accrued interest - related party to note payable - related party $ 498,991



$ - Exercise of warrants - cashless $ 41



$ - Right-of-use asset obtained in exchange for new operating lease liability $ 98,638



$ - Goodwill (ClearLine Mobile, Inc.) $ 2,500,000



$ -















The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements

SOURCE SurgePays