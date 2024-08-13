QuickLogic Corporation: QuickLogic Reports 41% Year-over-Year Revenue Growth for Second Quarter Fiscal 2024

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) ("QuickLogic" or the "Company"), a developer of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, ruggedized FPGAs and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced its financial results for the fiscal second quarter that ended June 30, 2024.

Recent Highlights

Awarded $5.26 million third tranche of the Strategic Radiation Hardened FPGA Technology US Government Contract

Joined Intel Foundry Accelerator IP and USMAG Alliance Programs to deliver customer-definable eFPGA Hard IP cores optimized for the Intel 18A process node

Received a BAE Systems 'Partner 2 Win' Supplier of the Year award in the category of "FAST Labs Technology Innovation Partner of the Year"

Grew the sales funnel to $189 million

Announced new distribution agreement with Spur Microwave Inc. to strengthen presence across the growing India market

Announced new distribution agreement with Astute Electronics to expand global reach, supporting customers across Europe, as well as in Australia, Israel, Turkey, and New Zealand

Entered into a strategic partnership with CTG to enhance our aerospace and defense supply chain capabilities and to deliver custom solutions, cost savings, and efficiency for Aerospace and Defense

SensiML launched its open-source initiative Piccolo AI, the first open-source AutoML solution for IoT edge AI

SensiML released a new Generative AI feature to enhance Data Studio, enabling embedded device developers to utilize text-to-speech ("TTS") and AI voice generation

"QuickLogic's inclusion in Intel Foundry Accelerator IP and USMAG Alliances marked a significant milestone in the Company's strategic growth plan, and we believe this will position QuickLogic as a leading source for eFPGA Hard IP available for Intel 18A technology," said Brian Faith, CEO of QuickLogic. "In addition to this, we are on schedule to deliver customer-specific eFPGA Hard IP for multiple 12nm designs by the close of 2024 that will be fabricated by two different foundries and execute on the Strategic Radiation Hardened FPGA program for the U.S. Department of Defense."

Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $4.1 million, an increase of 41.3% compared with the second quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 31.3% compared with the first quarter of 2024.

New product revenue was approximately $3.1 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $0.8 million, or 36.9%, compared with the second quarter of 2023 and a decrease of $1.8 million, or 37.3%, compared with the first quarter of 2024. The increase in new product revenue from the same period a year ago was primarily due to higher eFPGA IP license and professional services revenue due to the next phase of the large eFPGA contract and higher device and royalty revenues.

Mature product revenue was $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2024. This compares to $0.7 million in the second quarter of 2023 and $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Second quarter 2024 GAAP gross margin was 51.0% compared with 41.2% in the second quarter of 2023 and 66.3% in the first quarter of 2024.

Second quarter 2024 non-GAAP gross margin was 53.1% compared with 44.2% in the second quarter of 2023 and 70.3% in the first quarter of 2024.

Second quarter 2024 GAAP operating expenses were $3.6 million compared with $3.4 million in the second quarter of 2023 and $3.8 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Second quarter 2024 non-GAAP operating expenses were $2.9 million compared with $2.9 million in the second quarter of 2023 and $2.5 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Second quarter 2024 GAAP net loss was ($1.6 million), or ($0.11) per share, compared with a net loss of ($2.3 million), or ($0.17) per share, in the second quarter of 2023, and net income of $0.1 million, or $0.01 per basic and fully diluted share, in the first quarter of 2024.

Second quarter 2024 non-GAAP net loss was ($0.7 million), or ($0.05) per share, compared with a net loss of ($1.7 million), or ($0.12) per share, in the second quarter of 2023 and net income of $1.7 million, or $0.12 per basic share, or $0.11 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2024.

-Tables Follow -

QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30,

2024



July 2, 2023



March 31,

2024



June 30,

2024



July 2, 2023

Revenue

$ 4,127



$ 2,921



$ 6,007



$ 10,134



$ 7,054

Cost of revenue



2,022





1,718





2,024



$ 4,046





3,461

Gross profit



2,105





1,203





3,983



$ 6,088





3,593

Operating expenses:







































Research and development



1,527





1,505





1,459



$ 2,986





3,134

Selling, general and administrative



2,095





1,924





2,351



$ 4,446





3,785

Total operating expense



3,622





3,429





3,810



$ 7,432





6,919

Operating income (loss)



(1,517)





(2,226)





173



$ (1,344)





(3,326)

Interest expense



(40)





(50)





(69)



$ (109)





(108)

Interest and other (expense) income, net



1





-





11



$ 12





(63)

Income (loss) before income taxes



(1,556)





(2,276)





115



$ (1,441)





(3,497)

(Benefit from) provision for income taxes



(6)





(7)





7



$ 1





-

Net income (loss)

$ (1,550)



$ (2,269)



$ 108



$ (1,442)



$ (3,497)

Net income (loss) per share:







































Basic

$ (0.11)



$ (0.17)



$ 0.01



$ (0.10)



$ (0.26)

Diluted

$ (0.11)



$ (0.17)



$ 0.01



$ (0.10)



$ (0.26)

Weighted average shares outstanding:







































Basic



14,439





13,709





14,177





14,308





13,297

Diluted



14,439





13,709





14,545





14,308





13,297





Note: Net income (loss) equals to comprehensive income (loss) for all periods presented.

QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)





June 30, 2024



December 31,

2023

ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 23,266



$ 24,606

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $24 and $34, as of June

30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively



928





1,625

Contract assets



2,254





3,609

Inventories



1,751





2,029

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



1,686





1,561

Total current assets



29,885





33,430

Property and equipment, net



12,043





8,948

Capitalized internal-use software, net



2,287





2,069

Right of use assets, net



896





981

Intangible assets, net



484





537

Non-marketable equity investment



300





300

Goodwill



185





185

Note receivable



1,229





1,200

Other assets



142





142

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 47,451



$ 47,792

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities:















Revolving line of credit

$ 20,000



$ 20,000

Trade payables



1,449





4,657

Accrued liabilities



1,277





2,673

Deferred revenue



756





1,052

Notes payable, current



890





946

Lease liabilities, current



266





302

Total current liabilities



24,638





29,630

Long-term liabilities:















Lease liabilities, non-current



609





681

Notes payable, non-current



274





461

Other long-term liabilities



125





125

Total liabilities



25,646





30,897

Commitments and contingencies















Stockholders' equity:















Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and

outstanding



-





-

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 200,000 authorized; 14,458 and 14,118 shares issued

and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively



14





14

Additional paid-in capital



328,788





322,436

Accumulated deficit



(306,997)





(305,555)

Total stockholders' equity



21,805





16,895

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 47,451



$ 47,792



QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION

SUPPLEMENTAL RECONCILIATIONS OF US GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30,

2024



July 2, 2023



March 31,

2024



June 30,

2024



July 2, 2023

US GAAP income (loss) from operations

$ (1,517)



$ (2,226)



$ 173



$ (1,344)



$ (3,326)

Adjustment for stock-based compensation within:







































Cost of revenue



88





88





237





325





166

Research and development



197





158





357





554





342

Selling, general and administrative



517





340





969





1,486





793

Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations

$ (715)



$ (1,640)



$ 1,736



$ 1,021



$ (2,025)

US GAAP net income (loss)

$ (1,550)



$ (2,269)



$ 108



$ (1,442)



$ (3,497)

Adjustment for stock-based compensation within:







































Cost of revenue



88





88





237





325





166

Research and development



197





158





357





554





342

Selling, general and administrative



517





340





969





1,486





793

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

$ (748)



$ (1,683)



$ 1,671



$ 923



$ (2,196)

US GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic

$ (0.11)



$ (0.17)



$ 0.01



$ (0.10)



$ (0.26)

Adjustment for stock-based compensation



0.06





0.05





0.11





0.16





0.09

Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic

$ (0.05)



$ (0.12)



$ 0.12



$ 0.06



$ (0.17)

US GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted

$ (0.11)



$ (0.17)



$ 0.01



$ (0.10)



$ (0.26)

Adjustment for stock-based compensation



0.06





0.05





0.10





0.16





0.09

Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted

$ (0.05)



$ (0.12)



$ 0.11



$ 0.06



$ (0.17)

US GAAP gross margin percentage



51.0 %



41.2 %



66.3 %



60.1 %



50.9 % Adjustment for stock-based compensation included

in cost of revenue



2.1 %



3.0 %



4.0 %



3.2 %



2.4 % Non-GAAP gross margin percentage



53.1 %



44.2 %



70.3 %



63.3 %



53.3 %

QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION

SUPPLEMENTAL DATA

(Unaudited)





Percentage of Revenue



Change in Revenue





Q2 2024



Q2 2023



Q1 2024



Q2 2024 to

Q2 2023



Q2 2024 to

Q1 2024

COMPOSITION OF REVENUE







































Revenue by product: (1)







































New products



74 %



76 %



81 %



37 %



(37) % Mature products



26 %



24 %



19 %



56 %



(5) % Revenue by geography:







































Asia Pacific



10 %



16 %



12 %



(10) %



(44) % North America



87 %



81 %



84 %



52 %



(28) % Europe



3 %



3 %



4 %



12 %



(55) %

_________________ (1) New products include all products manufactured on 180 nanometer or smaller semiconductor processes, eFPGA IP intellectual property, professional services, and QuickAI and SensiML AI software as a service (SaaS) revenue. Mature products include all products produced on semiconductor processes larger than 180 nanometer and includes related royalty revenue.

SOURCE QuickLogic Corporation