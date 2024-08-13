Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces Second Quarter Results of Operations

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced results for the second quarter of 2024 as summarized below:
CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.
Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations
For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30
Second Quarter
First Six Months
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net sales
$8,059,477
$8,050,931
$15,912,658
$16,780,656
Income (loss) before income taxes
153,514
(1,665,506)
(721,320)
(2,402,643)
Net income (loss)
142,141
(1,311,506)
(555,863)
(1,894,643)
Net income (loss) per common share
0.15
(1.36)
(0.58)
(1.96)
Average common shares outstanding
966,132
966,132
966,132
966,132
(All figures subject to year-end audit)
SOURCE Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.