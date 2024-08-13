Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.08.2024
WKN: 862676 | ISIN: US1680881026 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
12.08.24
17:24 Uhr
14,810 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
13.08.2024 22:45 Uhr
14 Leser
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces Second Quarter Results of Operations

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced results for the second quarter of 2024 as summarized below:

CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.

Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30


Second Quarter

First Six Months


2024

2023

2024

2023

Net sales

$8,059,477

$8,050,931

$15,912,658

$16,780,656

Income (loss) before income taxes

153,514

(1,665,506)

(721,320)

(2,402,643)

Net income (loss)

142,141

(1,311,506)

(555,863)

(1,894,643)

Net income (loss) per common share

0.15

(1.36)

(0.58)

(1.96)

Average common shares outstanding

966,132

966,132

966,132

966,132

(All figures subject to year-end audit)

SOURCE Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.

© 2024 PR Newswire
