NeuroMetrix, Inc.: NeuroMetrix Reiterates its Review of Strategic Alternatives

WOBURN, Mass., Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (Nasdaq: NURO) today for the purpose of clarity, reiterated that the Company is engaged in a review of strategic alternatives.



In February of this year, the Company announced that it had initiated a review of strategic options with an objective of enhancing shareholder value. Over the past 6 months, the Company has invested considerable effort in evaluating a number of specific strategic directions and also making financial, operational and commercial optimizations.

In collaboration with a financial advisor, the Company conducted an extensive survey of potential transactions. Detailed diligence was performed on multiple opportunities; however, the Company determined that none of these opportunities were in the best interests of its shareholders at this time.

The Company implemented a substantial reduction-in-force at the end of Q1 to lower operating expenses by over $0.5M per quarter.

The Company is engaged in discussions to sell certain international assets that are not central to the Company's core domestic focus.

The Company reported cash and cash equivalents of $16.4M for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

The Company believes it is in the best interests of shareholders that the strategic review process continues. There can be no assurance that this process will result in the Company pursuing or consummating any particular transaction or other strategic outcome. The Company has not set a timetable for completion of this evaluation process and may not disclose further developments unless disclosure is appropriate or necessary.

