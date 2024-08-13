Schwazze Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Growth and Restructuring Initiatives Lead to Quarter-over-Quarter Growth Across all Key Financial Metrics in Q2

Schwazze Management to Host Conference Call Today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

DENVER, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicine Man Technologies, Inc., operating as Schwazze, (OTC: SHWZ) (Cboe CA: SHWZ) ("Schwazze" or the "Company"), today announced financial and operational results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

"We made solid progress on our growth and optimization initiatives in Q2 and generated sequential quarterly growth across all key financial metrics while advancing our retail strategy," said Forrest Hoffmaster, Interim CEO of Schwazze. "During the quarter, we continued to deepen our customer understanding, sharpen our pricing and promotional strategy, enhance the in-store experience, and improve our assortment and in-stock positions. These efforts drove increased store traffic and market share expansion in both Colorado and New Mexico. In our wholesale business, we generated our second consecutive period of quarter-over-quarter growth in both states with penetration growth and catalog expansion while improving wholesale margins."

"To drive growth in the competitive Colorado environment, we continued to elevate the retail experience and loyalty offerings to improve customer acquisition and retention. As a result, we outpaced the market on a year-over-year basis and generated 6% growth in a market that declined 11% during the same period. As part of our restructuring initiative, we shuttered our non-plant touching wholesale operation in Denver and eliminated three underperforming stores that no longer met our high-margin expectations. We continue to evaluate our asset base to ensure we're running as efficiently as possible while maximizing output."

"In New Mexico, state cannabis sales were up 7% across a store base that was 20% higher year-over-year in Q2. The state's regulatory body continued to increase its enforcement, helping lead to a reduction in net new store openings, which we anticipate will flip from positive to negative in the back half of the year. Our consistent efforts to optimize our pricing and promotional strategy, expand assortment with high-quality flower, and deliver an enhanced customer experience is generating momentum. In the second quarter, we grew revenue 9% sequentially compared to the state's 2%, demonstrating the effectiveness of our operating playbook to compete in challenging environments."

"Looking ahead, we will continue to refine our retail strategy while further driving operating efficiencies across our retail, cultivation, and manufacturing assets. Our recent debt restructuring provides us with the financial flexibility to execute our strategic growth initiatives in Colorado and New Mexico. Over the past year, our consistent efforts to optimize operations have established a solid foundation, positioning us for continued growth and stronger levels of profitability in the second half of 2024."

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Summary

$ in Thousands USD Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023 Total Revenue $43,236 $41,601 $42,375 Gross Profit $19,044 $17,934 $23,039 Operating Expenses $21,788 $20,643 $18,082 Income (Loss) from Operations $(2,744) $(2,709) $4,957 Adjusted EBITDA1 $9,032 $7,341 $13,814 Operating Cash Flow $(108) $(3,700) $2,683

Recent Highlights

In July 2024, Schwazze extended the maturities of its original $15.0 million Altmore, LLC Loan Agreement and its $17.0 million Reynold Greenleaf & Associates LLC Promissory Note to November 2025 (both previously due in February 2025) in a step toward addressing future debt obligations.

Announced the grand opening of a medical and recreational dispensary in June under the R. Greenleaf banner in Bernalillo, New Mexico, increasing the Company's retail footprint to 35 stores across the state.

Closed the Company's Colorado distribution center and shuttered its non-plant touching wholesale operations, The Big Tomato, in Colorado to concentrate on core business operations.

Closed three underperforming Colorado dispensaries and streamlined the Company's corporate office support structure to strengthen its retail forward strategy.

Increased wholesale penetration during the quarter to approximately 34% and 35% of total doors in Colorado and New Mexico, respectively.

Expanded wholesale catalog in New Mexico with the launch of Lowell Farms pre-rolls.

Generated 28% sequential wholesale unit growth in New Mexico with Wana gummies.



1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure as defined by the SEC, and represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, adjusted for other income, non-cash share-based compensation, one-time transaction related expenses, or other non-operating costs. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as it believes it better explains the results of its core business. See "ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (NON-GAAP)" section herein for an explanation and reconciliations of non-GAAP measure used throughout this release.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total revenue in the second quarter of 2024 increased 2% to $43.2 million compared to $42.4 million for the same quarter last year. The increase was primarily due to growth from new stores compared to the prior year period, partially offset by lower wholesale revenue and continued pricing pressure from the proliferation of new licenses in New Mexico.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2024 was $19.0 million or 44.0% of total revenue, compared to $23.0 million or 54.4% of total revenue for the same quarter last year. The decrease in gross margin was primarily driven by the aforementioned pricing pressure and greater mix of third-party purchasing in New Mexico to broaden assortment in the state, as well as higher medical sales mix in Colorado.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2024 were $21.8 million compared to $18.1 million for the same quarter last year. The increase was primarily driven by four-wall SG&A costs associated with five additional stores in Colorado and New Mexico, as well as non-recurring professional service fees related to prior period workpaper review stemming from work required to comply with SEC based on their Order against BF Borgers.

Loss from operations for the second quarter of 2024 was $2.7 million compared to income from operations of $5.0 million in the same quarter last year. Net loss was $13.9 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $6.6 million for the same quarter last year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2024 was $9.0 million compared to $13.8 million for the same quarter last year. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily driven by lower gross margin and higher operating expenses.

As of June 30, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were $12.3 million compared to $19.2 million on December 31, 2023. Total debt as of June 30, 2024, was $163.4 million compared to $156.8 million on December 31, 2023.

About Schwazze

Schwazze (OTC: SHWZ) (Cboe CA: SHWZ) is building a premier vertically integrated regional cannabis company with assets in Colorado and New Mexico and will continue to explore taking its operating system to other states where it can develop a differentiated regional leadership position. Schwazze is the parent company of a portfolio of leading cannabis businesses and brands spanning seed to sale.

Schwazze is anchored by a high-performance culture that combines customer-centric thinking and data science to test, measure, and drive decisions and outcomes. The Company's leadership team has deep expertise in retailing, wholesaling, and building consumer brands at Fortune 500 companies as well as in the cannabis sector.

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. was Schwazze's former operating trade name. The corporate entity continues to be named Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. Schwazze derives its name from the pruning technique of a cannabis plant to enhance plant structure and promote healthy growth. To learn more about Schwazze, visit https://schwazze.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include financial outlooks; any projections of net sales, earnings, or other financial items; any statements of the strategies, plans and objectives of our management team for future operations; expectations in connection with the Company's previously announced business plans; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; and statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of our management team. Such statements may be preceded by the words "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intends," "plans," "strategy," "prospects," "anticipate," "believe," "approximately," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," or the negative of these terms or other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future events or future operating or financial performance, although the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. We have based our forward-looking statements on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and trends affecting our business and industry. Although we do not make forward-looking statements unless we believe we have a reasonable basis for doing so, we cannot guarantee their accuracy. Therefore, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events or performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control and cannot be predicted or quantified. Consequently, actual events and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) regulatory limitations on our products and services and the uncertainty in the application of federal, state, and local laws to our business, and any changes in such laws; (ii) our ability to manufacture our products and product candidates on a commercial scale on our own or in collaboration with third parties; (iii) our ability to identify, consummate, and integrate anticipated acquisitions; (iv) general industry and economic conditions; (v) our ability to access adequate capital upon terms and conditions that are acceptable to us; (vi) our ability to pay interest and principal on outstanding debt when due; (vii) volatility in credit and market conditions; (viii) the loss of one or more key executives or other key employees; and (ix) other risks and uncertainties related to the cannabis market and our business strategy. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law.

MEDICINE MAN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

For the Periods Ended June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023

Expressed in U.S. Dollars

June 30, December 31, 2024

2023 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS Current Assets Cash & Cash Equivalents $ 12,266,507 $ 19,248,932 Accounts Receivable, net of Allowance for Doubtful Accounts 3,528,705 4,261,159 Inventory 24,867,900 25,787,793 Marketable Securities, net of Unrealized Loss of $335,626 and Gain of $1,816, respectively 120,473 456,099 Prepaid Expenses & Other Current Assets 5,480,899 3,914,064 Total Current Assets 46,264,484 53,668,047 Non-Current Assets Fixed Assets, net Accumulated Depreciation of $11,544,329 and $8,741,782, respectively 31,196,693 31,113,630 Investments 2,000,000 2,000,000 Investments Held for Sale 1,000,000 202,111 Goodwill 60,685,699 67,499,199 Intangible Assets, net Accumulated Amortization of $41,978,356 and $32,706,765, respectively 162,000,777 166,167,877 Other Non-Current Assets 1,328,188 1,263,837 Operating Lease Right of Use Assets 33,195,227 34,233,142 Deferred Tax Assets, net 1,939,580 1,996,489 Total Non-Current Assets 293,346,164 304,476,285 Total Assets $ 339,610,648 $ 358,144,332 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts Payable $ 7,530,495 $ 13,341,561 Accrued Expenses 9,786,348 7,774,691 Derivative Liabilities 63,324 638,020 Lease Liabilities - Current 5,084,972 4,922,724 Current Portion of Long Term Debt 29,586,959 3,547,011 Income Taxes Payable 33,251,832 25,232,782 Total Current Liabilities 85,303,930 55,456,789 Non-Current Liabilities Long Term Debt, net of Debt Discount & Issuance Costs 133,813,630 153,262,203 Lease Liabilities - Non-Current 29,705,779 30,133,452 Total Non-Current Liabilities 163,519,409 183,395,655 Total Liabilities $ 248,823,339 $ 238,852,444 Stockholders' Equity Preferred Stock, $0.001 Par Value. 10,000,000 Shares Authorized; 81,562 Shares Issued and 81,562 Outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and 85,534 Shares Issued and 85,534 Outstanding as of December 31, 2023. 82 86 Common Stock, $0.001 Par Value. 250,000,000 Shares Authorized; 81,076,907 Shares Issued and 80,156,757 Shares Outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and 74,888,392 Shares Issued and 73,968,242 Shares Outstanding as of December 31, 2023. 81,077 74,888 Additional Paid-In Capital 203,519,460 202,040,968 Accumulated Deficit (110,780,183) (80,790,927) Common Stock Held in Treasury, at Cost, 920,150 Shares Held as of June 30, 2024 and 920,150 Shares Held as of December 31, 2023. (2,033,127) (2,033,127) Total Stockholders' Equity 90,787,309 119,291,888 Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity $ 339,610,648 $ 358,144,332

MEDICINE MAN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME AND (LOSS) For the Periods Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 Expressed in U.S. Dollars For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Operating Revenues Retail $ 39,114,405 $ 38,098,957 $ 76,747,657 $ 73,919,068 Wholesale 3,994,466 4,274,483 7,892,786 8,333,408 Other 126,877 1,660 196,298 123,560 Total Revenue 43,235,748 42,375,100 84,836,741 82,376,036 Total Cost of Goods & Services 24,191,559 19,335,845 47,858,878 37,387,074 Gross Profit 19,044,189 23,039,255 36,977,863 44,988,962 Operating Expenses Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 12,604,835 7,359,141 24,440,653 16,492,093 Professional Services 971,643 487,860 2,643,523 1,675,224 Salaries 7,783,492 7,389,172 14,664,480 13,154,165 Stock Based Compensation 427,779 2,845,691 681,695 3,060,235 Total Operating Expenses 21,787,749 18,081,864 42,430,351 34,381,717 Income from Operations (2,743,560) 4,957,391 (5,452,488) 10,607,245 Other Income (Expense) Interest Expense, net (8,387,075) (7,890,439) (16,694,444) (15,636,294) Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Derivative Liabilities 1,256,521 1,468,083 574,696 9,969,768 Other Loss (5,000) - 5,500 - Loss on Investment - - (33,382) - Unrealized Gain on Investment 11,890 - (335,626) 1,816 Total Other Income (Expense) (7,123,664) (6,422,356) (16,483,256) (5,664,710) Pre-Tax Net Income (Loss) (9,867,224) (1,464,965) (21,935,744) 4,942,535 Provision for Income Taxes 4,069,357 5,142,559 8,053,511 9,804,737 Net Income (Loss) $ (13,936,581) $ (6,607,524) $ (29,989,255) $ (4,862,202) Less: Accumulated Preferred Stock Dividends for the Period (2,258,534) (2,353,883) (4,413,793) (4,383,277) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders $ (16,195,115) $ (8,961,407) $ (34,403,048) $ (9,245,479) Earnings (Loss) per Share Attributable to Common Stockholders Basic Earnings (Loss) per Share $ (0.20) $ (0.15) $ (0.44) $ (0.16) Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share $ (0.20) $ (0.15) $ (0.44) $ (0.16) Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding - Basic 79,073,381 60,538,317 77,576,614 57,999,461 Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding - Diluted 79,073,381 60,538,317 77,576,614 57,999,461 Comprehensive Income (Loss) $ (13,936,581) $ (6,607,524) $ (29,989,255) $ (4,862,202)

MEDICINE MAN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the Periods Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 Expressed in U.S. Dollars For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net Income (Loss) for the Period $ (29,989,256) $ (4,862,202) Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income (Loss) to Cash for Operating Activities Depreciation & Amortization 12,074,138 10,826,289 Non-Cash Interest Expense 2,073,174 1,992,280 Non-Cash Lease Expense 5,203,722 3,316,171 Deferred Taxes 56,909 (324,039) Loss on Investment 30,636 - Change in Derivative Liabilities (574,696) (9,969,768) Amortization of Debt Issuance Costs 843,025 843,025 Amortization of Debt Discount 4,682,351 4,088,319 (Gain) Loss on Investments, net 335,626 (1,816) Stock Based Compensation 681,695 3,060,235 Changes in Operating Assets & Liabilities (net of Acquired Amounts): Accounts Receivable 902,555 (923,614) Inventory 1,171,159 (5,937,100) Prepaid Expenses & Other Current Assets (1,566,835) (909,663) Other Assets (64,349) 304,451 Change in Operating Lease Liabilities (4,706,454) (2,661,202) Accounts Payable & Other Liabilities (2,981,194) (3,853,458) Income Taxes Payable 8,019,050 6,815,662 Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities (3,808,744) 1,803,570 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Collection of Notes Receivable - 10,631 Cash Consideration for Acquisition of Business, Net of Cash Acquired - (15,834,378) Purchase of Fixed Assets (2,148,720) (4,704,093) Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities (2,148,720) (20,527,840) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Payment on Notes Payable (1,007,175) (750,000) Proceeds from Issuance of Common Stock, Net of Issuance Costs - 397,116 Payment for Statutory Withholdings on Equity Awards (17,786) - Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities (1,024,961) (352,884) Net (Decrease) in Cash & Cash Equivalents (6,982,425) (19,077,154) Cash & Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 19,248,932 38,949,253 Cash & Cash Equivalents at End of Period $ 12,266,507 $ 19,872,098 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information: Cash Paid for Interest $ 8,957,030 $ 10,931,090 Cash Paid for Income Taxes - 3,500,000