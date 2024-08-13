Inspirato Incorporated: Inspirato Announces Second Quarter Results and Closing of $10 Million Investment Agreement with One Planet Group LLC

DENVER, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspirato Incorporated ("Inspirato" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ISPO), the innovative luxury travel club, today announced its 2024 second quarter financial and operating results, the closing of its previously announced $10 million Investment Agreement with One Planet Group LLC ("One Planet Group") and is in the process of implementing initiatives expected to reduce costs by approximately $25 million on an annualized basis.



Except as otherwise stated, all financial results discussed below are presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America, or GAAP. As supplemental information, we have provided certain additional non-GAAP financial measures in this press release's supplemental tables, and such supplemental tables include a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to our GAAP results. The sum of individual metrics may not always equal total amounts indicated due to rounding.

Recent Highlights:

Closed a comprehensive transaction with One Planet, including a $10 million investment in exchange for approximately 2.9 million new shares of Inspirato Class A Common Stock and approximately 2.9 million warrants. The purchase price for each share and warrant in the transaction is $3.43. The first tranche of the transaction will close August 13, 2024 for consideration of approximately $4.6 million; the second tranche is expected to close in September 2024, subject to shareholder approval, for consideration of approximately $5.4 million. Following the second closing, One Planet Group will have an option to invest an additional $2.5 million on the same terms.

Appointed One Planet founder Payam Zamani as CEO and Chairman of Inspirato's Board of Directors. One Planet to name three new Directors to Inspirato's Board of Directors, which is expected to remain at seven Directors.

Expected to reduce costs by approximately $25 million on an annualized basis, including an immediate reduction of force of 15% and the termination of previously impaired, underperforming leases.

Entered into a termination agreement on August 12, 2024, of certain previously impaired, underperforming leases whereby the Company is extinguishing a $41.2 million lease liability for leases that previously did not have termination rights. Following a $6.6 million payment in August 2024 through March 2025, the Company will save approximately $50 million in lease payments from 2025 through 2031.

Received an extension on August 5, 2024 to remain listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange until November 22, 2024 subject to regaining compliance with the Exchange's Listing Rules relating to maintaining the minimum market value of publicly held shares.



2024 Second Quarter Highlights:

Operational efficiencies contributed to year-over-year improvements in cost of revenue, gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA loss and negative free cash flow.

Launched Inspirato Invited, a premium offering with an entry fee of more than $150,000 featuring an extended booking window of two years and fixed nightly rate offerings for ten years.

Second quarter 2024 residence and hotel occupancy rates of 70% and 79%, respectively, compared to 72% and 76% in the second quarter of 2023.

Second quarter 2024 total revenue of $67.4 million, a year-over-year decrease of 20% compared to the second quarter of 2023.

Net loss of $15.4 million compared to a net loss of $46.7 million in the second quarter of 2023, which included the impact of a $30.1 million non-cash asset impairment.

Ended the quarter with approximately 12,000 members and approximately 12,700 Active Subscriptions comprised of approximately 10,800 Inspirato Club subscriptions and approximately 1,900 Inspirato Pass subscriptions.

Management Commentary

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Payam Zamani, commented, "I'm incredibly excited for the opportunity to not only join the Inspirato team, but to show my support - and express my confidence in the future of Inspirato - by investing in the business and becoming its largest shareholder. I'm confident that a strong foundation has been laid and the path we are on is the right one. With a fresh perspective, a simplified approach and improved cost structure, I look forward to achieving our goals sooner than previously expected."

"The $10 million investment from One Planet has meaningfully improved our liquidity and ability to achieve our operational goals," added Chief Financial Officer Robert Kaiden. "We anticipate the combination of our portfolio optimization efforts and reduced cost structure has us well-positioned to achieve our future profitability goals without sacrificing the member experience."

2024 Guidance

Due to the change in leadership and the cost reduction efforts being implemented, the Company is removing 2024 financial guidance.

2024 Second Quarter Financial Results and Operational Metrics

The following table provides the components of gross margin for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (Unaudited, in millions) 2024 2023 % Change

2024 2023 % Change Travel revenue $ 38.8 $ 48.0 (19.1 ) % $ 88.5 $ 103.2 (14.2 ) % Subscription revenue 25.2 36.0 (30.0 ) % 53.3 72.5 (26.5 ) % Rewards and other revenue 3.3 0.1 14,230.4 % 5.8 0.1 6,807.1 % Total revenue 67.4 84.1 (19.9 ) % 147.6 175.8 (16.0 ) % Cost of revenue 51.2 64.7 (20.9 ) % 99.7 124.8 (20.1 ) % Asset impairments 0.0 30.1 (100.0 ) % 0.0 30.1 (100.0 ) % Gross margin $ 16.2 $ (10.7 ) 251.5 % $ 47.9 $ 21.0 128.5 % Gross margin (%) 24 % (13 ) % 37 pp 32 % 12 % 21 pp

n/m = not meaningful

pp = percentage points

The following table provides a breakdown of Nights Delivered, Occupancy and ADR for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Residences Paid Nights Delivered 13,600 14,000 30,500 31,200 Total Nights Delivered 21,700 27,900 47,300 57,700 Occupancy 70 % 72 % 74 % 74 % ADR $ 1,535 $ 1,744 $ 1,744 $ 1,969 Hotels Paid Nights Delivered(1) 8,300 11,100 17,400 22,000 Total Nights Delivered(1) 14,000 19,500 29,800 40,300 Occupancy(2) 79 % 76 % 73 % 73 % ADR(2) $ 1,035 $ 922 $ 1,044 $ 988 Total Paid Nights Delivered(1) 21,900 25,100 47,900 53,100 Total Nights Delivered(1) 35,700 47,400 77,000 98,000 Occupancy(2) 71 % 73 % 74 % 74 % ADR(2) $ 1,346 $ 1,379 $ 1,514 $ 1,563

(1)Includes net rate hotel nights.

(2)Excludes net rate hotel nights as we purchase individual nights but do not have a total number of nights obligation.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to Inspirato's results determined in accordance with GAAP, Inspirato uses Adjusted Net Loss, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Free Cash Flow as part of its overall assessment of performance, including the preparation of its annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, to evaluate the effectiveness of its business strategies and to communicate with its Board concerning our business and financial performance. Inspirato believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors about its business and financial performance, enhance their overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to metrics used by its management in their financial and operational decision making. Inspirato is presenting these non-GAAP financial measures to assist investors in seeing its business and financial performance through the eyes of management, and because we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing results of operations of our business over multiple periods with other companies in our industry.

There are limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures, including that they exclude significant expenses that are required by GAAP to be recorded in Inspirato's financial measures. Other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to calculate their financial performance, and therefore, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Thus, these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to any measures derived in accordance with GAAP.

Inspirato provides a reconciliation of Adjusted Net Loss, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Free Cash Flow to their respective related GAAP financial measures. Inspirato encourages investors and others to review our business, results of operations, and financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure, and to view Adjusted Net Loss, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Free Cash Flow in conjunction with their respective related GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted Net Loss. Adjusted Net Loss is a non-GAAP financial measure that Inspirato defines as net loss and comprehensive loss less fair value gains and losses on financial instruments and asset impairments.

The above items are excluded from Inspirato's Adjusted Net Loss measure because management believes that these costs and expenses are not indicative of core operating performance and do not reflect the underlying economics of Inspirato's business.

Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that Inspirato defines as net loss and comprehensive loss less interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, equity-based compensation expense, fair value gains and losses on financial instruments and asset impairments. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue for the same period.

The above items are excluded from Inspirato's Adjusted EBITDA measure because management believes that these costs and expenses are not indicative of core operating performance and do not reflect the underlying economics of Inspirato's business.

Free Cash Flow. Inspirato defines Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and development of internal-use software. Inspirato believes that Free Cash Flow is a meaningful indicator of liquidity that provides information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated from operations, after purchases of property and equipment and development of internal-use software, that can be used for strategic initiatives, if any.

See below for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures.

Key Business and Other Operating Metrics

Inspirato uses a number of operating and financial metrics, including the following key business metrics, to evaluate its business, measure its performance, identify trends affecting its business, formulate financial projections and business plans, and make strategic decisions. Inspirato regularly reviews and may adjust processes for calculating its internal metrics to improve their accuracy.

Active Subscriptions. Inspirato uses Active Subscriptions to assess the adoption of its subscription offerings, which is a key factor in assessing penetration of the market in which it operates and a key driver of revenue. Inspirato defines Active Subscriptions as subscriptions as of the measurement date that are paid in full, as well as those for which Inspirato expects payment for renewal.

Average Daily Rates ("ADR") and Total Occupancy. Inspirato defines ADR as the total paid travel revenue, divided by total paid nights, which includes Inspirato for Good ("IFG") and Inspirato for Business ("IFB"), in both leased residences or hotel rooms and suites. ADR does not include Pass nights utilized. Occupancy is defined as all paid, Pass, IFG, IFB, employee and complimentary nights in all at-risk properties divided by the total number of at-risk nights available. Net-rate hotel partners are excluded from Hotel Occupancy as these are dependent on the hotel having capacity for Inspirato requests.

Inspirato Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 67,382 $ 84,092 $ 147,627 $ 175,792 Cost of revenue (including depreciation of $1,452, $2,741, $804 and $1,731 during the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively) 51,201 64,716 99,725 124,772 Asset impairments - 30,054 - 30,054 Gross margin 16,181 (10,678 ) 47,902 20,966 General and administrative (including depreciation of $355, $693, $0 and $0 during the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively) 13,994 16,680 28,643 34,587 Sales and marketing 8,772 8,309 17,498 15,019 Operations 4,766 6,966 11,789 15,262 Technology and development 2,266 3,280 4,316 6,687 Depreciation and amortization 1,013 1,015 2,014 1,994 Interest expense (income), net 373 (414 ) 696 (527 ) Loss (gain) on fair value instruments 316 (380 ) (3,833 ) (276 ) Other expense (income), net 18 321 (277 ) 378 Loss and comprehensive loss before income taxes (15,337 ) (46,455 ) (12,944 ) (52,158 ) Income tax expense 56 217 200 417 Net loss and comprehensive loss (15,393 ) (46,672 ) (13,144 ) (52,575 ) Net loss and comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 6,686 23,252 5,700 26,259 Net loss and comprehensive loss attributable to Inspirato Incorporated $ (8,707 ) $ (23,420 ) $ (7,444 ) $ (26,316 ) Loss Attributable to Inspirato Incorporated per Class A Share Basic and diluted net loss attributable to Inspirato Incorporated per Class A share $ (2.33 ) $ (6.96 ) $ (2.03 ) $ (7.98 )

Inspirato Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except par value) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,821 $ 36,566 Restricted cash 10,660 5,700 Accounts receivable, net 2,823 3,306 Accounts receivable, net - related parties 1,334 842 Prepaid member travel 17,577 20,547 Prepaid expenses 5,894 6,135 Other current assets 1,860 1,744 Total current assets 58,969 74,840 Property and equipment, net 17,717 19,504 Goodwill 21,233 21,233 Right-of-use assets 198,906 209,702 Other noncurrent assets 4,841 5,448 Total assets $ 301,666 $ 330,727 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 20,570 $ 22,748 Deferred revenue 148,774 160,493 Lease liabilities 61,302 61,953 Total current liabilities 230,646 245,194 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 24,391 17,026 Lease liabilities, noncurrent 185,197 196,875 Convertible note 20,988 23,854 Other noncurrent liabilities 3,026 2,476 Total liabilities 464,248 485,425 Commitments and contingencies Equity (Deficit) Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 50,000 shares authorized, 3,819 and 3,537 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 7 7 Class B common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 - - Class V common stock, $0.0001 par value, 25,000 shares authorized, 2,858 and 2,907 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 6 6 Preferred stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 - - Additional paid-in capital 257,990 255,527 Accumulated deficit (293,226 ) (285,782 ) Total equity (deficit) excluding noncontrolling interest (35,223 ) (30,242 ) Noncontrolling interests (127,359 ) (124,456 ) Total equity (deficit) (162,582 ) (154,698 ) Total liabilities and equity (deficit) $ 301,666 $ 330,727

Inspirato Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (13,144 ) $ (52,575 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,448 3,725 Loss on disposal of fixed assets 164 588 Gain on fair value instruments (3,833 ) (276 ) Asset impairments - 30,054 Paid-in-kind interest included in net loss 1,030 - Equity-based compensation 5,550 4,388 Amortization of right-of-use assets 31,789 42,362 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 483 (517 ) Accounts receivable, net - related parties (492 ) 388 Prepaid member travel 2,970 (2,270 ) Prepaid expenses 241 (1,131 ) Other assets 185 (1,192 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (2,171 ) (4,199 ) Deferred revenue (4,354 ) (6,954 ) Lease liabilities (33,322 ) (41,699 ) Other liabilities 487 - Net cash used in operating activities (8,969 ) (29,308 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Development of internal-use software (356 ) (4,556 ) Purchase of property and equipment (3,170 ) (2,500 ) Net cash used in investing activities (3,526 ) (7,056 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments of employee taxes for share based awards (374 ) (837 ) Proceeds for purchases of shares for employee stock purchase plan 84 - Proceeds from option exercises - 1,307 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (290 ) 470 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (12,785 ) (35,894 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period 42,266 81,939 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period $ 29,481 $ 46,045

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted Net Loss (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2024

2023

2024

2023

Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (15,393 ) $ (46,672 ) $ (13,144 ) $ (52,575 ) Asset impairments - 30,054 - 30,054 (Gain) loss on fair value instruments 316 (380 ) (3,833 ) (276 ) Adjusted Net Loss $ (15,077 ) $ (16,998 ) $ (16,977 ) $ (22,797 )

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (15,393 ) $ (46,672 ) $ (13,144 ) $ (52,575 ) Interest expense (income), net 373 (414 ) 696 (527 ) Income tax expense 56 217 200 417 Depreciation and amortization 2,820 1,819 5,448 3,725 Equity-based compensation 2,672 3,731 5,550 4,388 (Gain) loss on fair value instruments 316 (380 ) (3,833 ) (276 ) Asset impairments - 30,054 - 30,054 Adjusted EBITDA $ (9,156 ) $ (11,645 ) $ (5,083 ) $ (14,794 ) Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1) (13.6 ) % (13.8 ) % (3.4 ) % (8.4 ) %

(1) We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue for the same period.

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2024

2023

2024

2023

Net cash used in operating activities $ (1,767 ) $ (11,721 ) $ (8,969 ) $ (29,308 ) Development of internal-use software (120 ) (2,624 ) (356 ) (4,556 ) Purchase of property and equipment (1,904 ) (1,223 ) (3,170 ) (2,500 ) Free Cash Flow $ (3,791 ) $ (15,568 ) $ (12,495 ) $ (36,364 )

About Inspirato

Inspirato (NASDAQ: ISPO) is a luxury travel subscription company that provides exclusive access to a managed and controlled portfolio of curated vacation options, delivered through an innovative model designed to ensure the service, certainty, and value that discerning customers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners, and custom travel experiences. For more information, visit www.inspirato.com and follow @inspirato on Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

