Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp.: Lithium Argentina Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

"We are very pleased with the ramp up progress that has been made at Caucharí-Olaroz in recent months," commented Sam Pigott, President and CEO. "The operation is achieving around 70% capacity on a sustained basis and has hit record monthly production in each of the last three months. Furthermore, the project has demonstrated it can operate at near design capacity with gradual improvements to quality We are prioritizing consistent production volumes at these higher rates which should continue to bring down costs. These operational efforts, coupled with effective cost management through disciplined spending, optimized working capital, and a strong financial position are crucial to ensuring our success today and in the future."

Mr. Pigott continued by saying, "I am incredibly proud of our hardworking and dedicated team at our lithium operation in Argentina and our team in North America. Their commitment and expertise have been instrumental in achieving our goals and navigating challenges in an efficient manner. Argentina's improving financial outlook and efforts to promote foreign investment should serve as a supportive backdrop as we continue progressing the ramp-up of the battery quality plant at Cauchari-Olaroz to become one of the largest sources of lithium carbonate globally."

Highlights

Operational Highlights at Caucharí-Olaroz

During the three months ended June 30, 2024, Caucharí-Olaroz produced approximately 5,600 tonnes of lithium carbonate, up 24% from the first quarter of 2024. Caucharí-Olaroz is currently operating at approximately 70% of the design capacity of 40,000 tonnes per year and has achieved production levels over this level on a limited basis. Production guidance of 20,000 - 25,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate in 2024 remains unchanged.

During the ramp up phase, production is being primarily sold to Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd. (" Ganfeng "). Production during the second quarter of 2024 averaged approximately 99.5% lithium carbonate content. Currently, realized pricing is based on China battery-grade spot market prices adjusted for VAT and approximately $2,000 per tonne of additional processing costs required to reduce trace levels of impurities to achieve battery quality specifications. Caucharí-Olaroz has been designed to produce battery-quality lithium and as the ramp-up progresses and quality improves, the processing cost is expected to decrease until no longer applicable.

"). In the current price environment, Caucharí-Olaroz is expected to remain operating cash flow positive when adjusted for working capital changes. Unit costs are expected to decrease as production volumes increase and as the plant approaches continuous production and nameplate capacity.





Financial Highlights

As of June 30, 2024, Lithium Argentina had $96M in cash and cash equivalents and an undrawn $75M credit facility with Ganfeng.

As of June 30, 2024, Minera Exar S.A. (" Exar ") had, on a 100% basis, approximately $315M of US dollar and US dollar-linked debt at the official FX rate or approximately $230M at current market FX rate. Includes a portion of an $80M bank credit facility entered into in May 2024 to refinance existing debt.

") had, on a 100% basis, approximately $315M of US dollar and US dollar-linked debt at the official FX rate or approximately $230M at current market FX rate. The Company is planning to use a portion of the $70M proceeds from the Pastos Grandes Transaction (as defined below), along with contributions from Ganfeng, to provide over $100M in additional liquidity to reduce leverage at Exar. Ganfeng and the Company continue to advance financing options to replace short-term debt with longer-term financing for Exar.





Corporate Highlights



Following receipt of Chinese regulatory approvals in early August 2024, the Company expects to close the previously announced Pastos Grandes transaction (the " Pastos Grandes Transaction ") imminently.

") imminently. In June 2024, the Company filed its 2023 Sustainability Report, "Enabling a Clean Energy Transition with Responsible Lithium".

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Selected consolidated financial information is presented as follows:

(in US$ million except per share information) Quarter ended June 30, 2024 2023 $ $ Expenses (21.5) (12.0) Net income 2.2 25.8 Income per share - basic 0.01 0.16 Income per share - diluted 0.01 0.16

(in US$ million) As at June 30,

2024 As at December 31,

2023 $ $ Cash and cash equivalents 96.2 122.3 Total assets 1,046.1 1,055.0 Total liabilities (222.1) (226.1)

In Q2 2024, net income was primarily due to recognition of deferred tax recovery of $10.8 million caused by an inflation adjustment on the tax basis of Pastos Grandes assets in Argentina, gain on change in fair value of the convertible note derivative liability and finance income partially offset by expenses in the period.

During the six months ended June 30, 2024, total assets decreased primarily due to a decrease in cash and cash equivalents which were used to fund the Company's operations and a decrease in investment in the Caucharí-Olaroz project due the Company's share of loss of the Cauchari-Olaroz Project, partially offset by an increase in loans advanced to Exar Capital.

This news release should be read in conjunction with Lithium Argentina's condensed consolidated interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the six months ended June 30, 2024, which are available on SEDAR+. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

ABOUT LITHIUM ARGENTINA

Lithium Argentina is an emerging producer of lithium carbonate for use primarily in lithium-ion batteries and electric vehicles. The Company, in partnership with Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd., is ramping up production of the Caucharí-Olaroz lithium brine operation in Argentina and advancing development of additional lithium resources in the region. Lithium Argentina currently trades on the TSX and on the NYSE, under the ticker symbol "LAAC."

