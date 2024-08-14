BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust's (BRGE's) co-managers Stefan Gries and Alexandra Dangoor remain positive on the trust's prospects despite a mixed macroeconomic backdrop. Although the Chinese economy is weaker than forecast (China is an important European export market), and there are some weaker US economic indicators, European purchasing managers indices are rising and employment data is strong. The managers are selective, seeking high-quality European-based companies. Hence, investors do not have to have a positive view on the economy to consider BRGE, which has the highest returns in the AIC Europe sector over the last 10 years.

