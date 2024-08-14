Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 14.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
700% Gewinne sind nur der Anfang: Warum Panther Minerals unser #1 Uranium-Tipp ist
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6F4 | ISIN: FI4000297767 | Ticker-Symbol: 04Q
Tradegate
14.08.24
10:50 Uhr
10,455 Euro
+0,045
+0,43 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
OMX Helsinki 25
OMX Copenhagen 25
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDEA BANK ABP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORDEA BANK ABP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,45010,47510:50
10,45010,46010:51
GlobeNewswire
14.08.2024 09:46 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Denmark: Change of market segment for instruments issued by Nordea Bank Abp

As from Agust 15, 2024, the market segment for the instruments specified below
will change from CPH Warrants to CPH Warrants Extend E. The ISIN codes will
remain unchanged. 

ISIN             Long name

DK0063004999   MINI L OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET D13

DK0063005020   MINI L OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET D14

DK0063005103   MINI L OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET D15

DK0063005293   MINI L OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET D16

DK0063005376   MINI L OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET D17

DK0063005533   MINI S OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET D14

DK0063005616   MINI S OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET D15

------------------------------------------------

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance telephone +45 3377 0333, or surveillancedk@nasdaq.com.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.