First North Denmark: Change of market segment for instruments issued by Nordea Bank Abp

As from Agust 15, 2024, the market segment for the instruments specified below will change from CPH Warrants to CPH Warrants Extend E. The ISIN codes will remain unchanged. ISIN Long name DK0063004999 MINI L OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET D13 DK0063005020 MINI L OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET D14 DK0063005103 MINI L OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET D15 DK0063005293 MINI L OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET D16 DK0063005376 MINI L OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET D17 DK0063005533 MINI S OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET D14 DK0063005616 MINI S OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET D15 ------------------------------------------------ For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance telephone +45 3377 0333, or surveillancedk@nasdaq.com.