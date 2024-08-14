New product enables ecommerce platforms to provide seamless, unified shipping experiences directly within their own offerings

ShipEngine, a leading shipping API, has launched ShipEngine for Platforms in the UK. The product gives ecommerce platforms the ability to embed superior, pre-integrated shipping components directly into their own solutions. As a result, ecommerce platforms can provide merchants a world-class shipping experience blended seamlessly into their existing product workflows without the need for custom software development.

For platforms, building their own shipping functionality is complicated and expensive to implement. Often, this process requires a team of developers, product managers, and designers, as well as a long-term commitment to ongoing maintenance and customer support. In contrast, the merchants using these platforms are actively looking for ways to streamline and enhance their shipping processes to meet online shoppers' demands for efficient, cost-effective deliveries. By operating without embedded shipping functionality, platforms risk losing customers to external solutions to manage order fulfilment, shipping, and delivery.

ShipEngine for Platforms enables seamless fulfilment and shipping capabilities, plus access to favourable rates, directly within the user experiences merchants are already familiar with. For ecommerce platforms, this means no more customer diversions to external sources for order fulfilment and the ability to fortify their businesses for the future at a fraction of the cost associated with developing an in-house shipping solution.

"At ShipEngine, we help platforms on their mission to provide merchants with exceptional ecommerce experiences," said Matt Schurk, Chief Sales Officer of Auctane, parent company of ShipEngine. "We understand the crucial role that shipping plays in the ecommerce landscape. By partnering with ShipEngine, platforms can seamlessly integrate turnkey shipping solutions into their systems, removing the challenges of developing in-house shipping capabilities. This partnership empowers platforms to focus on assisting merchants in selling products and managing their businesses effectively. With ShipEngine for Platforms now available in the UK, ecommerce platforms can effortlessly incorporate top-tier shipping functionalities, providing merchants with enhanced and consistent shipping experiences at a reduced overall cost."

ShipEngine for Platforms is powered by ShipEngine Elements, powerful embeddable web components that enable businesses to add valuable shipping features such as address validation, rate shopping, shipping service selection, and label printing directly into their systems, without the need for costly design and engineering work. These new features will further complement ShipEngine for Platforms and enhance the solution to make it even easier for platform partners to provide a best-in-class shipping service.

Alongside its embedded web components, ShipEngine's shipping solution can also be accessed via its API and web carrier platform for carrier integration management.

