Mittwoch, 14.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
700% Gewinne sind nur der Anfang: Warum Panther Minerals unser #1 Uranium-Tipp ist
WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450 | Ticker-Symbol: OX3
PR Newswire
14.08.2024
Oxford Instruments Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 14

14 August 2024

Oxford Instruments plc

Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or persons closely associated

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Gavin Hill

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer and PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Oxford Instruments plc

b)

LEI

213800J364EZD6UCE231

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc


GB0006650450

b)

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of option and sale of 28,071 ordinary shares, further to an award under the Oxford Instruments plc Performance Share Plan made on 25 September 2017 (partial option exercise).

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£22.886315

28,071

d)

Aggregated information

- Volume

- Price

28,071

£22.886315

e)

Date of the transaction

12 August 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

The Company makes this announcement, including the notification above, in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

Enquiries:

Sarah Harvey

Company Secretary

sarah.harvey@oxinst.com


