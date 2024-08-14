Oxford Instruments Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 14
14 August 2024
Oxford Instruments plc
Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or persons closely associated
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Gavin Hill
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer and PDMR
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Oxford Instruments plc
b)
LEI
213800J364EZD6UCE231
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc
b)
Nature of the transaction
Exercise of option and sale of 28,071 ordinary shares, further to an award under the Oxford Instruments plc Performance Share Plan made on 25 September 2017 (partial option exercise).
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
28,071
£22.886315
e)
Date of the transaction
12 August 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
The Company makes this announcement, including the notification above, in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).
Enquiries:
Sarah Harvey
Company Secretary
sarah.harvey@oxinst.com