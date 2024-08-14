Vikram Solar says its new Suryava bifacial heterojunction (HJT) module has an efficiency level above 23%. From pv magazine India Vikram Solar has released the new Suryava HJT bifacial PV module. "Inspired by the Sanskrit word 'Surya', SURYAVA encapsulates the essence of solar energy symbolizing the warmth, radiance and life-giving power of the sun, promising a new era of sustainable energy solutions," said the company. HJT solar cells differ from traditional ones by combining crystalline and amorphous silicon layers, enhancing energy generation. The manufacturer said that this innovative approach ...

