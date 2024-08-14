Anzeige
Base Resources Limited - Disclosure under Takeovers Panel Guidance Note 20 - Equity Derivatives

Base Resources Limited - Disclosure under Takeovers Panel Guidance Note 20 - Equity Derivatives

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 14

AIM and Media Release

14 August 2024

Base Resources Limited
Disclosure under Takeovers Panel Guidance Note 20 - Equity Derivatives

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) advises that it has received the attached notice from Athos Capital Limited which was provided to the company pursuant to the Australian Takeovers Panel Guidance Note 20 - Equity Derivatives.

ENDS.

For further information contact:

Australian Media Relations

UK Media Relations

Sodali & Co

Tavistock Communications

Cameron Gilenko and Michael Weir

Jos Simson and Gareth Tredway

Tel: +61 8 6160 4900

Tel: +44 207 920 3150

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au.

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 3, 46 Colin Street
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email:info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISER & JOINT BROKER
Canaccord Genuity Limited
James Asensio / Raj Khatri / George Grainger
Phone: +44 20 7523 8000

JOINT BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800



Athos Capital Limited - Notification pursuant to Guidance Note 20 140824
