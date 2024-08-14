Base Resources Limited - Disclosure under Takeovers Panel Guidance Note 20 - Equity Derivatives

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 14

14 August 2024

Base Resources Limited

Disclosure under Takeovers Panel Guidance Note 20 - Equity Derivatives

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) advises that it has received the attached notice from Athos Capital Limited which was provided to the company pursuant to the Australian Takeovers Panel Guidance Note 20 - Equity Derivatives.

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au .

