Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) ("Dole" or the "Group" or the "Company") today released its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.
Highlights for the three months ended June 30, 2024
- Strong second quarter Group results with growth across all segments on a like-for-like basis1
- Revenue of $2.1 billion, a decrease of 0.8%. On a like-for-like basis, revenue increased 4.3%
- Net Income of $88.1 million, an increase of 68.4%
- Adjusted EBITDA2 of $125.4 million, an increase of 2.2%. On a like-for-like basis, Adjusted EBITDA increased 8.2%
- Adjusted Net Income of $47.0 million and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.49
Financial Highlights Unaudited
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
(U.S. Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Revenue
2,124
2,141
4,245
4,130
Income from continuing operations3
56.0
63.7
127.5
98.7
Net Income
88.1
52.3
153.5
72.8
Net Income attributable to Dole plc
80.1
42.3
150.3
56.4
Diluted EPS from continuing operations
0.50
0.56
1.30
0.86
Diluted EPS
0.84
0.44
1.57
0.59
Adjusted EBITDA2
125.4
122.7
235.5
223.1
Adjusted Net Income2
47.0
48.4
87.6
80.7
Adjusted Diluted EPS2
0.49
0.51
0.92
0.85
_______________________
1
Like-for-like basis refers to the measure excluding the impact of foreign currency translation movements and acquisitions and divestitures.
2
Dole plc reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). See full GAAP financial results in the appendix. Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Net Debt and Free Cash Flow from Continuing Operations are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to the appendix of this release for an explanation and reconciliation of these and other non-GAAP financial measures used in this release to comparable GAAP financial measures.
3
Fresh Vegetables results are reported separately as discontinued operations, net of income taxes, in our condensed consolidated statements of operations, its assets and liabilities are separately presented in our condensed consolidated balance sheets, and its cash flows are presented separately in our condensed consolidated statements of cash flows for all periods presented. Unless otherwise noted, our discussion of our results included herein, outlook and all supplementary tables, including non-GAAP financial measures, are presented on a continuing operations basis.
Commenting on the results, Carl McCann, Executive Chairman, said:
"We are pleased to report another strong result for the second quarter of 2024, with Adjusted EBITDA increasing 2.2% to $125.4 million and 8.2% on a like-for-like basis.
Following the completion of our sale of Progressive Produce, we repaid $100 million of our Term Loan facilities in April, and at the end of the quarter, our Net Debt was $767.5 million.
Our strong first half of the year, and positive momentum within the business, positions us well to deliver a good result for the 2024 financial year. Today, we are pleased to raise our full year Adjusted EBITDA target to at least $370.0 million."
Group Results Second Quarter
Revenue decreased 0.8%, or $17.1 million, primarily due to a net negative impact from acquisitions and divestitures of $100.3 million and a $9.6 million net unfavorable impact of foreign currency translation. On a like-for-like basis, revenue was 4.3%, or $92.8 million, ahead of prior year, due to strong operational performance across all segments.
Net Income increased 68.4% or $35.8 million, due to strong trading results across the Group.
Adjusted EBITDA increased 2.2%, or $2.7 million, primarily driven by strong performance in the Fresh Fruit segment. On a like-for-like basis, Adjusted EBITDA increased 8.2%, or $10.1 million.
Adjusted Net Income decreased $1.3 million, predominantly due to higher tax expense, partially offset by the increases in Adjusted EBITDA noted above. Adjusted Diluted EPS for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $0.49 compared to $0.51 in the prior year.
Selected Segmental Financial Information (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
Revenue
Adjusted EBITDA
Revenue
Adjusted EBITDA
Fresh Fruit
851,451
70,619
839,043
65,816
Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA
944,851
42,695
915,629
42,603
Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW
356,057
12,107
417,645
14,262
Intersegment
(28,268
(31,143
Total
2,124,091
125,421
2,141,174
122,681
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
Revenue
Adjusted EBITDA
Revenue
Adjusted EBITDA
Fresh Fruit
1,675,680
140,054
1,637,953
135,027
Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA
1,798,449
68,654
1,713,729
66,009
Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW
832,939
26,812
840,396
22,032
Intersegment
(61,603
(61,737
Total
4,245,465
235,520
4,130,341
223,068
Fresh Fruit
Revenue increased 1.5%, or $12.4 million, primarily due to higher volumes of bananas in Europe and North America, higher worldwide pricing of bananas and higher volume of plantains sold, partially offset by lower volumes and pricing for pineapples.
Adjusted EBITDA increased 7.3%, or $4.8 million, driven by higher revenue and lower fruit sourcing costs, partially offset by higher shipping costs.
Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA
Revenue increased 3.2%, or $29.2 million, primarily due to strong performance in Ireland, the U.K. and Spain, as well as an incremental positive impact from acquisitions of $7.8 million, partially offset by a $8.7 million unfavorable impact from foreign currency translation. On a like-for-like basis, revenue was 3.3%, or $30.2 million, ahead of prior year.
Adjusted EBITDA increased 0.2%, or $0.1 million, primarily driven by strong performance in the Nordics, Spain and South Africa, as well as a positive impact of $0.3 million from acquisitions, offset primarily by a $0.3 million unfavorable impact from foreign currency translation. On a like-for-like basis, Adjusted EBITDA was 0.3%, or $0.1 million, ahead of prior year.
Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW
Revenue decreased 14.7%, or $61.6 million, primarily due to the disposal of the Progressive Produce business in mid-March 2024. On a like-for-like basis, revenue was 11.3%, or $47.4 million, ahead of the prior year, primarily due to seasonal timing benefits as well as positive underlying revenue growth in most commodities in North America.
Adjusted EBITDA decreased 15.1%, or $2.2 million, primarily driven by the disposal of the Progressive Produce business. On a like-for-like basis, Adjusted EBITDA was 36.4%, or $5.2 million, ahead of the prior year, primarily due to improved performance in our North American diversified business and the benefit of continued seasonal timing differences in South America.
Capital Expenditures
Cash capital expenditures from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2024 were $35.7 million, which included investments in shipping containers, farming investments, efficiency projects in our warehouses and ongoing investments in IT and logistics assets. Additions through finance leases from continuing operations were $7.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.
Sale of Progressive Produce
On March 13, 2024, the Company completed the sale of its 65.0% equity interest in the Progressive Produce business to PTF Holdings. As a result of the sale, Dole received gross proceeds of $120.3 million in cash and recognized a gain on the sale of $75.9 million. On April 25, 2024, Dole voluntarily prepaid $100.0 million of its Term Loan facilities with proceeds from the sale of Progressive Produce.
Free Cash Flow from Continuing Operations and Net Debt
Free cash flow from continuing operations was an outflow of $30.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Free cash flow was primarily driven by normal seasonal impacts. There were higher outflows from receivables based on higher revenues (excluding the impact of divestitures) and timing of collections and lower inflows from inventories, partly offset by inflows from accounts payables, accrued liabilities and other liabilities. Net Debt as of June 30, 2024 was $767.5 million.
Outlook for Fiscal Year 2024 (forward-looking statement)
We are very pleased that we have consolidated our strong start to the year with another very good performance in the second quarter, putting us in an excellent position to deliver a strong result for the full year.
While forecasting remains complex, our first half result gives us confidence to raise our full year Adjusted EBITDA target to at least $370.0 million for 2024.
For financial year 2024, we are maintaining our previously issued guidance for both capital expenditure from continuing operations and interest expense.
Dividend
On August 13, 2024, the Board of Directors of Dole plc declared a cash dividend for the second quarter of 2024 of $0.08 per share, payable on October 3, 2024 to shareholders of record on September 11, 2024. A cash dividend of $0.08 per share was paid on July 5, 2024 for the first quarter of 2024.
About Dole plc
A global leader in fresh produce, Dole plc produces, markets, and distributes an extensive variety of fresh fruits and vegetables sourced locally and from around the world. Dedicated and passionate in exceeding our customers' requirements in over 75 countries, our goal is to make the world a healthier and a more sustainable place.
Webcast and Conference Call Information
Dole plc will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 08:00 a.m. Eastern Time today to discuss the second quarter 2024 financial results. The webcast can be accessed at www.doleplc.com/investor-relations. The conference call can be accessed by registering at https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I2332517. The conference ID is 23325.
Forward-looking information
Certain statements made in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of our future economic performance, considering the information currently available to management. These statements are not statements of historical fact. The words "believe," "may," "could," "will," "should," "would," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "objective," "seek," "strive," "target" or similar words, or the negative of these words, identify forward-looking statements. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates, or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, financial results, financial condition, business prospects, growth strategy and liquidity. Accordingly, there are, or will be, important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. If one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from what we may have expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We caution that you should not place undue reliance on any of our forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made except as required by the federal securities laws.
Appendix
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Unaudited
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
(U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
Revenues, net
2,124,091
2,141,174
4,245,465
4,130,341
Cost of sales
(1,923,505
(1,944,601
(3,850,202
(3,754,729
Gross profit
200,586
196,573
395,263
375,612
Selling, marketing, general and administrative expenses
(116,604
(115,667
(235,554
(236,546
Gain on disposal of business
1,995
75,945
(Loss) gain on asset sales
(89
10,723
328
14,696
Impairment of goodwill
(36,684
Impairment of property, plant and equipment
(1,277
Operating income
85,888
91,629
198,021
153,762
Other income, net
6,377
1,129
13,999
2,904
Interest income
2,624
2,640
5,703
4,949
Interest expense
(18,788
(19,748
(36,736
(41,460
Income from continuing operations before income taxes and equity earnings
76,101
75,650
180,987
120,155
Income tax expense
(25,460
(16,593
(59,861
(27,587
Equity method earnings
5,406
4,688
6,408
6,166
Income from continuing operations
56,047
63,745
127,534
98,734
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
32,018
(11,438
25,967
(25,944
Net income
88,065
52,307
153,501
72,790
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(7,948
(10,032
(3,241
(16,356
Net income attributable to Dole plc
80,117
42,275
150,260
56,434
Income (loss) per share basic:
Continuing operations
0.51
0.57
1.31
0.86
Discontinued operations
0.34
(0.12
0.27
(0.27
Net income per share attributable to Dole plc basic
0.85
0.45
1.58
0.59
Income (loss) per share diluted:
Continuing operations
0.50
0.56
1.30
0.86
Discontinued operations
0.34
(0.12
0.27
(0.27
Net income per share attributable to Dole plc diluted
0.84
0.44
1.57
0.59
Weighted-average shares:
Basic
94,930
94,909
94,930
94,904
Diluted
95,340
95,112
95,285
95,068
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Unaudited
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
Operating Activities
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
Net income
153,501
72,790
(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes
(25,967
25,944
Income from continuing operations
127,534
98,734
Adjustments to reconcile income from continuing operations to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities continuing operations:
Depreciation and amortization
48,395
52,635
Impairment of goodwill
36,684
Impairment of fixed assets
1,277
Net gain on sale of assets and asset write-offs
(328
(14,696
Net gain on sale of business
(75,945
Net (gain) loss on financial instruments
(7,096
1,015
Stock-based compensation expense
4,133
2,768
Equity method earnings
(6,408
(6,166
Amortization of debt discounts and debt issuance costs
4,780
3,186
Deferred tax (benefit) expense
(12,704
48
Pension and other postretirement benefit plan expense
1,088
3,091
Dividends received from equity method investments
4,193
5,105
Other
(110
(1,179
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Receivables, net of allowances
(127,190
(36,994
Inventories
(3,772
44,282
Prepaids, other current assets and other assets
(7,282
(13,790
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other liabilities
18,009
(61,295
Net cash provided by operating activities continuing operations
5,258
76,744
Investing activities
Sales of assets
1,898
18,562
Capital expenditures
(35,693
(35,595
Proceeds from sale of business, net of transaction costs
115,845
Insurance proceeds
527
1,850
Purchases of investments
(260
(1,150
(Purchases) sales of unconsolidated affiliates
(388
1,498
Other
(2,579
(1,677
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities continuing operations
79,350
(16,512
Financing activities
Proceeds from borrowings and overdrafts
908,034
869,701
Repayments on borrowings and overdrafts
|
(1,021,795
(889,593
Dividends paid to shareholders
(15,189
(15,184
Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests
(19,445
(16,174
Other noncontrolling interest activity, net
(480
Payment of contingent consideration
(996
(1,169
Net cash (used in) financing activities continuing operations
(149,391
(52,899
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash
(8,079
3,210
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities discontinued operations
18,464
(2,898
Net cash used in investing activities discontinued operations
(1,720
(5,410
Cash provided by discontinued operations, net
16,744
(8,308
(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
(56,118
2,235
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period, including discontinued operations
277,005
228,840
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period, including discontinued operations
220,887
231,075
Supplemental cash flow information:
Income tax payments, net of refunds
(56,096
(39,323
Interest payments on borrowings
(33,832
(41,159
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Unaudited
June 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
ASSETS
(U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands)
Cash and cash equivalents
219,649
275,580
Short-term investments
6,182
5,899
Trade receivables, net of allowances for credit losses of $20,324 and $18,360, respectively
549,352
538,177
Grower advance receivables, net of allowances for credit losses of $19,673 and $19,839, respectively
99,423
109,958
Other receivables, net of allowances for credit losses of $13,309 and $13,227, respectively
120,603
117,069
Inventories, net of allowances of $5,056 and $4,792, respectively
368,309
378,592
Prepaid expenses
64,597
61,724
Other current assets
20,239
17,401
Fresh Vegetables current assets held for sale
484,416
414,457
Other assets held for sale
1,825
1,832
Total current assets
1,934,595
1,920,689
Long-term investments
15,302
15,970
Investments in unconsolidated affiliates
131,470
131,704
Actively marketed property
13,781
13,781
Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $467,197 and $444,775, respectively
1,077,675
1,102,234
Operating lease right-of-use assets
315,801
340,458
Goodwill
434,797
513,312
DOLE brand
306,280
306,280
Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $118,505 and $134,420, respectively
28,578
41,232
Other assets
110,707
109,048
Deferred tax assets, net
69,630
66,485
Total assets
4,438,616
4,561,193
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Accounts payable
592,724
670,904
Income taxes payable
68,131
22,917
Accrued liabilities
360,269
357,427
Bank overdrafts
38,613
11,488
Current portion of long-term debt, net
55,201
222,940
Current maturities of operating leases
61,651
63,653
Payroll and other tax
25,704
27,791
Contingent consideration
1,099
1,788
Pension and other postretirement benefits
15,725
16,570
Fresh Vegetables current liabilities held for sale
275,626
291,342
Dividends payable and other current liabilities
39,723
29,892
Total current liabilities
1,534,466
1,716,712
Long-term debt, net
882,287
845,013
Operating leases, less current maturities
258,229
287,991
Deferred tax liabilities, net
83,892
92,653
Income taxes payable, less current portion
16,664
Contingent consideration, less current portion
7,252
7,327
Pension and other postretirement benefits, less current portion
116,640
121,689
Other long-term liabilities
48,461
52,295
Total liabilities
2,931,227
3,140,344
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
33,817
34,185
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock $0.01 par value; 300,000 shares authorized; 94,952 and 94,929 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023
950
949
Additional paid-in capital
801,774
796,800
Retained earnings
697,504
562,562
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(129,373
(110,791
Total equity attributable to Dole plc
1,370,855
1,249,520
Equity attributable to noncontrolling interests
102,717
137,144
Total equity
1,473,572
1,386,664
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity
4,438,616
4,561,193
Reconciliation from Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Unaudited
The following information is provided to give quantitative information related to items impacting comparability. Refer to the 'Non-GAAP Financial Measures' section of this document for additional detail on each item.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
Net income (Reported GAAP)
88,065
52,307
153,501
72,790
(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
(32,018
11,438
(25,967
25,944
Income from continuing operations (Reported GAAP)
56,047
63,745
127,534
98,734
Income tax expense
25,460
16,593
59,861
27,587
Interest expense
18,788
19,748
36,736
41,460
Mark to market (gains) losses
(2,214
1,035
(5,084
1,857
(Gain) loss on asset sales
(10,387
31
(14,554
Gain on disposal of business
(1,995
(75,945
Cyber-related incident
571
5,321
Impairment of goodwill
36,684
Other items 45
74
190
(1,726
863
Adjustments from equity method investments
2,946
2,922
4,460
4,245
Adjusted EBIT (Non-GAAP)
99,106
94,417
182,551
165,513
Depreciation
22,388
23,142
44,236
47,445
Amortization of intangible assets
1,886
2,574
4,159
5,190
Depreciation and amortization adjustments from equity method investments
2,041
2,548
4,574
4,920
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
125,421
122,681
235,520
223,068
_______________________
4
For the three months ended June 30, 2024, other items is primarily comprised of $0.1 million of asset writedowns, net of insurance proceeds. For the three months ended June 30, 2023, other items is primarily comprised of $0.2 million of asset writedowns, net of insurance proceeds.
5
For the six months ended June 30, 2024, other items is primarily comprised of $1.6 million of insurance proceeds, net of asset writedowns. For the three months ended June 30, 2023, other items is primarily comprised of $0.9 million of asset writedowns, net of insurance proceeds.
Reconciliation from Net Income attributable to Dole plc to Adjusted Net Income Unaudited
The following information is provided to give quantitative information related to items impacting comparability. Refer to the 'Non-GAAP Financial Measures' section of this document for additional detail on each item. Refer to the Appendix for supplementary detail.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
(U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
Net income attributable to Dole plc (Reported GAAP)
80,117
42,275
150,260
56,434
(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
(32,018
11,438
(25,967
25,944
Income from continuing operations attributable to Dole plc
48,099
53,713
124,293
82,378
Adjustments:
Amortization of intangible assets
1,886
2,574
4,159
5,190
Mark to market (gains) losses
(2,214
1,035
(5,084
1,857
(Gain) loss on asset sales
(10,387
31
(14,554
Gain on disposal of business
(1,995
(75,945
Cyber-related incident
571
5,321
Impairment of goodwill
36,684
Other items 67
74
190
(1,726
863
Adjustments from equity method investments
720
623
1,251
742
Income tax on items above and discrete tax items
788
797
15,107
488
NCI impact of items above
(326
(736
(11,187
(1,629
Adjusted Net Income for Adjusted EPS calculation (Non-GAAP)
47,032
48,380
87,583
80,656
Adjusted earnings per share basic (Non-GAAP)
0.50
0.51
0.92
0.85
Adjusted earnings per share diluted (Non-GAAP)
0.49
0.51
0.92
0.85
Weighted average shares outstanding basic
94,930
94,909
94,930
94,904
Weighted average shares outstanding diluted
95,340
95,112
95,285
95,068
_______________________
6
For the three months ended June 30, 2024, other items is primarily comprised of $0.1 million of asset writedowns, net of insurance proceeds. For the three months ended June 30, 2023, other items is primarily comprised of $0.2 million of asset writedowns, net of insurance proceeds.
7
For the six months ended June 30, 2024, other items is primarily comprised of $1.6 million of insurance proceeds, net of asset writedowns. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, other items is primarily comprised of $0.9 million of asset writedowns, net of insurance proceeds.
Supplemental Reconciliation from Net Income attributable to Dole plc to Adjusted Net Income Unaudited
The following information is provided to give quantitative information related to items impacting comparability. Refer to the 'Non-GAAP Financial Measures' section of this document for additional detail on each item.
Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
Revenues, net
Cost of sales
Gross profit
Gross
Selling,
Other
Operating
Reported (GAAP)
2,124,091
(1,923,505
200,586
9.4
(116,604
1,906
85,888
(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
Amortization of intangible assets
1,886
1,886
Mark to market (gains) losses
(Gain) loss on asset sales
Gain on disposal of business
(1,995
(1,995
Impairment of goodwill
Other items
157
157
157
Adjustments from equity method investments
Income tax on items above and discrete tax items
NCI impact of items above
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
2,124,091
(1,923,348
200,743
9.5
(114,718
(89
85,936
_______________________
8
Other operating charges for the three months ended June 30, 2024 is primarily comprised of a gain on disposal of business of $2.0 million as reported on the Dole plc GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
Revenues, net
Cost of sales
Gross profit
Gross
Selling,
Other
Operating
Reported (GAAP)
2,141,174
(1,944,601
196,573
9.2
(115,667
10,723
91,629
(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
Amortization of intangible assets
2,574
2,574
Mark to market (gains) losses
54
54
54
(Gain) loss on asset sales
(10,387
(10,387
Cyber-related incident
571
571
Other items
190
190
190
Adjustments from equity method investments
Income tax on items above and discrete tax items
NCI impact on items above
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
2,141,174
(1,944,357
196,817
9.2
(112,522
336
84,631
_______________________
9
Other operating charges for the three months ended June 30, 2023 is comprised of gains on asset sales of $10.7 million, as reported on the Dole plc GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
Other
Interest
Interest
Income tax
Equity
Income from
Income (loss)
Reported (GAAP)
6,377
2,624
(18,788
(25,460
5,406
56,047
32,018
(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
(32,018
Amortization of intangible assets
1,886
Mark to market (gains) losses
(2,214
(2,214
(Gain) loss on asset sales
Gain on disposal of business
(1,995
Impairment of goodwill
Other items
(83
74
Adjustments from equity method investments
720
720
Income tax on items above and discrete tax items
888
(100
788
NCI impact of items above
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
4,080
2,624
(18,788
(24,572
6,026
55,306
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
Other
Interest
Interest
Income tax
Equity
Income from
Income (loss)
Reported (GAAP)
1,129
2,640
(19,748
(16,593
4,688
63,745
(11,438
(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
11,438
Amortization of intangible assets
2,574
Mark to market (gains) losses
981
1,035
(Gain) loss on asset sales
(10,387
Cyber-related incident
571
Other items
190
Adjustments from equity method investments
623
623
Income tax on items above and discrete tax items
878
(81
797
NCI impact of items above
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
2,110
2,640
(19,748
(15,715
5,230
59,148
Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts
Net income
Net income
Net income
Diluted net
Reported (GAAP)
88,065
(7,948
80,117
0.84
(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
(32,018
(32,018
Amortization of intangible assets
1,886
1,886
Mark to market (gains) losses
(2,214
(2,214
(Gain) loss on asset sales
Gain on disposal of business
(1,995
(1,995
Impairment of goodwill
Other items
74
74
Adjustments from equity method investments
720
720
Income tax on items above and discrete tax items
788
788
NCI impact of items above
(326
(326
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
55,306
(8,274
47,032
0.49
Weighted average shares outstanding diluted
95,340
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts
Net income
Net income
Net income
Diluted net
Reported (GAAP)
52,307
(10,032
42,275
0.44
(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
11,438
11,438
Amortization of intangible assets
2,574
2,574
Mark to market (gains) losses
1,035
1,035
(Gain) loss on asset sales
(10,387
(10,387
Cyber-related incident
571
571
Other items
190
190
Adjustments from equity method investments
623
623
Income tax on items above and discrete tax items
797
797
NCI impact of items above
(736
(736
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
59,148
(10,768
48,380
0.51
Weighted average shares outstanding diluted
95,112
Supplemental Reconciliation from Net Income attributable to Dole plc to Adjusted Net Income Unaudited
The following information is provided to give quantitative information related to items impacting comparability. Refer to the 'Non-GAAP Financial Measures' section of this document for additional detail on each item.
Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
Revenues, net
Cost of sales
Gross profit
Gross
Selling,
Other
Operating
Reported (GAAP)
4,245,465
(3,850,202
395,263
9.3
(235,554
38,312
198,021
(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
Amortization of intangible assets
4,159
4,159
Mark to market (gains) losses
(120
(120
(120
(Gain) loss on asset sales
31
31
Gain on disposal of business
(75,945
(75,945
Impairment of goodwill
36,684
36,684
Other items
(1,643
(1,643
(1,643
Adjustments from equity method investments
Income tax on items above and discrete tax items
NCI impact of items above
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
4,245,465
(3,851,965
393,500
9.3
(231,395
(918
161,187
|_______________________
10
Other operating charges for the six months ended June 30, 2024 is primarily comprised of a gain on disposal of business of $75.9 million, offset by a goodwill impairment charge of $36.7 million and a fixed asset impairment charge of $1.3 million, as reported on the Dole plc GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
Revenues, net
Cost of sales
Gross profit
Gross
Selling,
Other
Operating
Reported (GAAP)
4,130,341
(3,754,729
375,612
9.1
(236,546
14,696
153,762
(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
Amortization of intangible assets
5,190
5,190
Mark to market (gains) losses
(1,336
(1,336
(1,336
(Gain) loss on asset sales
(14,554
(14,554
Cyber-related incident
5,321
5,321
Other items
863
863
863
Adjustments from equity method investments
Income tax on items above and discrete tax items
NCI impact of items above
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
4,130,341
(3,755,202
375,139
9.1
(226,035
142
149,246
_______________________
11
Other operating charges for the six months ended June 30, 2023 is comprised of gains on asset sales of $14.7 million, as reported on the Dole plc GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
Other
Interest
Interest
Income tax
Equity
Income from
Income (loss)
Reported (GAAP)
13,999
5,703
(36,736
(59,861
6,408
127,534
25,967
(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
(25,967
Amortization of intangible assets
4,159
Mark to market (gains) losses
(4,964
(5,084
(Gain) loss on asset sales
31
Gain on disposal of business
(75,945
Impairment of goodwill
36,684
Other items
(83
(1,726
Adjustments from equity method investments
1,251
1,251
Income tax on items above and discrete tax items
15,307
(200
15,107
NCI impact of items above
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
8,952
5,703
(36,736
(44,554
7,459
102,011
Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
Other
Interest
Interest
Income tax
Equity
Income from
Income (loss)
Reported (GAAP)
2,904
4,949
(41,460
(27,587
6,166
98,734
(25,944
(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
25,944
Amortization of intangible assets
5,190
Mark to market (gains) losses
3,193
1,857
(Gain) loss on asset sales
(14,554
Cyber-related incident
5,321
Other items
863
Adjustments from equity method investments
742
742
Income tax on items above and discrete tax items
650
(162
488
NCI impact of items above
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
6,097
4,949
(41,460
(26,937
6,746
98,641
Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts
Net income
Net income
Net income
Diluted net
Reported (GAAP)
153,501
(3,241
150,260
1.57
(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
(25,967
(25,967
Amortization of intangible assets
4,159
4,159
Mark to market (gains) losses
(5,084
(5,084
(Gain) loss on asset sales
31
31
Gain on disposal of business
(75,945
(75,945
Impairment of goodwill
36,684
36,684
Other items
(1,726
(1,726
Adjustments from equity method investments
1,251
1,251
Income tax on items above and discrete tax items
15,107
15,107
NCI impact of items above
(11,187
(11,187
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
102,011
(14,428
87,583
0.92
Weighted average shares outstanding diluted
95,285
Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts
Net income
Net income
Net income
Diluted net
Reported (GAAP)
72,790
(16,356
56,434
0.59
(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
25,944
25,944
Amortization of intangible assets
5,190
5,190
Mark to market (gains) losses
1,857
1,857
(Gain) loss on asset sales
(14,554
(14,554
Cyber-related incident
5,321
5,321
Other items
863
863
Adjustments from equity method investments
742
742
Income tax on items above and discrete tax items
488
488
NCI impact of items above
(1,629
(1,629
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
98,641
(17,985
80,656
0.85
Weighted average shares outstanding diluted
95,068
Supplemental Reconciliation of Prior Year Segment Results to Current Year Segment Results Unaudited
Revenue for the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2023
Impact of
Impact of
Like-for-like
June 30, 2024
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
Fresh Fruit
839,043
12,408
851,451
Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA
915,629
(8,737
7,799
30,160
944,851
Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW
417,645
(899
(108,061
47,372
356,057
Intersegment
(31,143
2,875
(28,268
Total
2,141,174
(9,636
(100,262
92,815
2,124,091
Adjusted EBITDA for the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2023
Impact of
Impact of
Like-for-like
June 30, 2024
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
Fresh Fruit
65,816
45
4,758
70,619
Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA
42,603
(311
257
146
42,695
Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW
14,262
(10
(7,337
5,192
12,107
Total
122,681
(276
(7,080
10,096
125,421
Revenue for the Six Months Ended
June 30, 2023
Impact of
Impact of
Like-for-like
June 30, 2024
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
Fresh Fruit
1,637,953
37,727
1,675,680
Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA
1,713,729
3,932
13,971
66,817
1,798,449
Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW
840,396
(726
(127,501
120,770
832,939
Intersegment
(61,737
134
(61,603
Total
4,130,341
3,206
(113,530
225,448
4,245,465
Adjusted EBITDA for the Six Months Ended
June 30, 2023
Impact of
Impact of
Like-for-like
June 30, 2024
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
Fresh Fruit
135,027
(1
5,028
140,054
Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA
66,009
37
125
2,483
68,654
Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW
22,032
(19
(8,626
13,425
26,812
Total
223,068
17
(8,501
20,936
235,520
Net Debt Reconciliation
Net Debt is the primary measure used by management to analyze the Company's capital structure. Net Debt is a non-GAAP financial measure, calculated as cash and cash equivalents, less current and long-term debt. It also excludes debt discounts and debt issuance costs. The calculation of Net Debt as of June 30, 2024 is presented below. Net Debt as of June 30, 2024 was $767.5 million.
June 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
Cash and cash equivalents (Reported GAAP)
219,649
275,580
Debt (Reported GAAP):
Long-term debt, net
(882,287
(845,013
Current maturities
(55,201
(222,940
Bank overdrafts
(38,613
(11,488
Total debt, net
(976,101
(1,079,441
Less: Debt discounts and debt issuance costs (Reported GAAP)
(11,064
(14,395
Total gross debt
(987,165
(1,093,836
Net Debt (Non-GAAP)
(767,516
(818,256
Free Cash Flow from Continuing Operations Reconciliation
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities continuing operations (Reported GAAP)
5,259
76,744
Less: Capital expenditures (Reported GAAP)12
(35,693
(35,595
Free cash flow from continuing operations (Non-GAAP)
(30,434
41,149
_______________________
12
Capital expenditures do not include amounts attributable to discontinued operations.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Dole plc's results are determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
In addition to its results under U.S. GAAP, in this Press Release, we also present Dole plc's Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, Free Cash Flow from Continuing Operations and Net Debt, which are supplemental measures of financial performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, U.S. GAAP (collectively, the "non-GAAP financial measures"). We present these non-GAAP financial measures, because we believe they assist investors and analysts in comparing our operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results, cash flows or any other measure prescribed by U.S. GAAP. Our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by any of the adjusted items or that any projections and estimates will be realized in their entirety or at all. In addition, adjustment items that are excluded from non-GAAP results can have a material impact on equivalent GAAP earnings, financial measures and cash flows.
Adjusted EBIT is calculated from GAAP net income by: (1) subtracting the income or adding the loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes; (2) adding the income tax expense or subtracting the income tax benefit; (3) adding interest expense; (4) adding mark to market losses or subtracting mark to market gains related to unrealized impacts from certain derivative instruments and foreign currency denominated borrowings, realized impacts on noncash settled foreign currency denominated borrowings, net foreign currency impacts on liquidated entities and fair value movements on contingent consideration; (5) other items which are separately stated based on materiality, which during the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023, included adding or subtracting asset write-downs from extraordinary events, net of insurance proceeds, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on the disposal of business interests, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on asset sales for assets held for sale and actively marketed property, adding impairment charges on goodwill and adding costs incurred for the cyber-related incident; and (6) the Company's share of these items from equity method investments.
Adjusted EBITDA is calculated from GAAP net income by: (1) subtracting the income or adding the loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes; (2) adding the income tax expense or subtracting the income tax benefit; (3) adding interest expense; (4) adding depreciation charges; (5) adding amortization charges on intangible assets; (6) adding mark to market losses or subtracting mark to market gains related to unrealized impacts from certain derivative instruments and foreign currency denominated borrowings, realized impacts on noncash settled foreign currency denominated borrowings, net foreign currency impacts on liquidated entities and fair value movements on contingent consideration; (7) other items which are separately stated based on materiality, which during the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023, included adding or subtracting asset write-downs from extraordinary events, net of insurance proceeds, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on the disposal of business interests, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on asset sales for assets held for sale and actively marketed property, adding impairment charges on goodwill and adding costs incurred for the cyber-related incident; and (8) the Company's share of these items from equity method investments.
Adjusted Net Income is calculated from GAAP net income attributable to Dole plc by: (1) subtracting the income or adding the loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes; (2) adding amortization charges on intangible assets; (3) adding mark to market losses or subtracting mark to market gains related to unrealized impacts from certain derivative instruments and foreign currency denominated borrowings, realized impacts on noncash settled foreign currency denominated borrowings, net foreign currency impacts on liquidated entities and fair value movements on contingent consideration; (4) other items which are separately stated based on materiality, which during the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023, included adding or subtracting asset write-downs from extraordinary events, net of insurance proceeds, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on the disposal of business interests, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on asset sales for assets held for sale and actively marketed property, adding impairment charges on goodwill and adding costs incurred for the cyber-related incident; (5) the Company's share of these items from equity method investments; (6) excluding the tax effect of these items and discrete tax adjustments; and (7) excluding the effect of these items attributable to non-controlling interests.
Adjusted Earnings per Share is calculated from Adjusted Net Income divided by diluted weighted average number of shares in the applicable period.
Net Debt is a non-GAAP financial measure, calculated as GAAP cash and cash equivalents, less GAAP current and long-term debt. It also excludes GAAP unamortized debt discounts and debt issuance costs.
Free cash flow from continuing operations is calculated from GAAP net cash used in or provided by operating activities for continuing operations less GAAP capital expenditures.
Like-for-like basis refers to the U.S. GAAP measure or non-GAAP financial measure excluding the impact of foreign currency translation movements and acquisitions and divestitures.
Dole is not able to provide a reconciliation for projected FY'24 results without taking unreasonable efforts.
