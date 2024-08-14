Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) ("Dole" or the "Group" or the "Company") today released its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.

Highlights for the three months ended June 30, 2024

Strong second quarter Group results with growth across all segments on a like-for-like basis 1

Revenue of $2.1 billion, a decrease of 0.8%. On a like-for-like basis, revenue increased 4.3%

Net Income of $88.1 million, an increase of 68.4%

Adjusted EBITDA 2 of $125.4 million, an increase of 2.2%. On a like-for-like basis, Adjusted EBITDA increased 8.2%

of $125.4 million, an increase of 2.2%. On a like-for-like basis, Adjusted EBITDA increased 8.2% Adjusted Net Income of $47.0 million and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.49

Financial Highlights Unaudited

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 (U.S. Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Revenue 2,124 2,141 4,245 4,130 Income from continuing operations3 56.0 63.7 127.5 98.7 Net Income 88.1 52.3 153.5 72.8 Net Income attributable to Dole plc 80.1 42.3 150.3 56.4 Diluted EPS from continuing operations 0.50 0.56 1.30 0.86 Diluted EPS 0.84 0.44 1.57 0.59 Adjusted EBITDA2 125.4 122.7 235.5 223.1 Adjusted Net Income2 47.0 48.4 87.6 80.7 Adjusted Diluted EPS2 0.49 0.51 0.92 0.85

_______________________ 1 Like-for-like basis refers to the measure excluding the impact of foreign currency translation movements and acquisitions and divestitures. 2 Dole plc reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). See full GAAP financial results in the appendix. Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Net Debt and Free Cash Flow from Continuing Operations are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to the appendix of this release for an explanation and reconciliation of these and other non-GAAP financial measures used in this release to comparable GAAP financial measures. 3 Fresh Vegetables results are reported separately as discontinued operations, net of income taxes, in our condensed consolidated statements of operations, its assets and liabilities are separately presented in our condensed consolidated balance sheets, and its cash flows are presented separately in our condensed consolidated statements of cash flows for all periods presented. Unless otherwise noted, our discussion of our results included herein, outlook and all supplementary tables, including non-GAAP financial measures, are presented on a continuing operations basis.

Commenting on the results, Carl McCann, Executive Chairman, said:

"We are pleased to report another strong result for the second quarter of 2024, with Adjusted EBITDA increasing 2.2% to $125.4 million and 8.2% on a like-for-like basis.

Following the completion of our sale of Progressive Produce, we repaid $100 million of our Term Loan facilities in April, and at the end of the quarter, our Net Debt was $767.5 million.

Our strong first half of the year, and positive momentum within the business, positions us well to deliver a good result for the 2024 financial year. Today, we are pleased to raise our full year Adjusted EBITDA target to at least $370.0 million."

Group Results Second Quarter

Revenue decreased 0.8%, or $17.1 million, primarily due to a net negative impact from acquisitions and divestitures of $100.3 million and a $9.6 million net unfavorable impact of foreign currency translation. On a like-for-like basis, revenue was 4.3%, or $92.8 million, ahead of prior year, due to strong operational performance across all segments.

Net Income increased 68.4% or $35.8 million, due to strong trading results across the Group.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 2.2%, or $2.7 million, primarily driven by strong performance in the Fresh Fruit segment. On a like-for-like basis, Adjusted EBITDA increased 8.2%, or $10.1 million.

Adjusted Net Income decreased $1.3 million, predominantly due to higher tax expense, partially offset by the increases in Adjusted EBITDA noted above. Adjusted Diluted EPS for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $0.49 compared to $0.51 in the prior year.

Selected Segmental Financial Information (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Revenue Adjusted EBITDA Revenue Adjusted EBITDA Fresh Fruit 851,451 70,619 839,043 65,816 Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA 944,851 42,695 915,629 42,603 Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW 356,057 12,107 417,645 14,262 Intersegment (28,268 (31,143 Total 2,124,091 125,421 2,141,174 122,681 Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Revenue Adjusted EBITDA Revenue Adjusted EBITDA Fresh Fruit 1,675,680 140,054 1,637,953 135,027 Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA 1,798,449 68,654 1,713,729 66,009 Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW 832,939 26,812 840,396 22,032 Intersegment (61,603 (61,737 Total 4,245,465 235,520 4,130,341 223,068

Fresh Fruit

Revenue increased 1.5%, or $12.4 million, primarily due to higher volumes of bananas in Europe and North America, higher worldwide pricing of bananas and higher volume of plantains sold, partially offset by lower volumes and pricing for pineapples.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 7.3%, or $4.8 million, driven by higher revenue and lower fruit sourcing costs, partially offset by higher shipping costs.

Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA

Revenue increased 3.2%, or $29.2 million, primarily due to strong performance in Ireland, the U.K. and Spain, as well as an incremental positive impact from acquisitions of $7.8 million, partially offset by a $8.7 million unfavorable impact from foreign currency translation. On a like-for-like basis, revenue was 3.3%, or $30.2 million, ahead of prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 0.2%, or $0.1 million, primarily driven by strong performance in the Nordics, Spain and South Africa, as well as a positive impact of $0.3 million from acquisitions, offset primarily by a $0.3 million unfavorable impact from foreign currency translation. On a like-for-like basis, Adjusted EBITDA was 0.3%, or $0.1 million, ahead of prior year.

Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW

Revenue decreased 14.7%, or $61.6 million, primarily due to the disposal of the Progressive Produce business in mid-March 2024. On a like-for-like basis, revenue was 11.3%, or $47.4 million, ahead of the prior year, primarily due to seasonal timing benefits as well as positive underlying revenue growth in most commodities in North America.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 15.1%, or $2.2 million, primarily driven by the disposal of the Progressive Produce business. On a like-for-like basis, Adjusted EBITDA was 36.4%, or $5.2 million, ahead of the prior year, primarily due to improved performance in our North American diversified business and the benefit of continued seasonal timing differences in South America.

Capital Expenditures

Cash capital expenditures from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2024 were $35.7 million, which included investments in shipping containers, farming investments, efficiency projects in our warehouses and ongoing investments in IT and logistics assets. Additions through finance leases from continuing operations were $7.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Sale of Progressive Produce

On March 13, 2024, the Company completed the sale of its 65.0% equity interest in the Progressive Produce business to PTF Holdings. As a result of the sale, Dole received gross proceeds of $120.3 million in cash and recognized a gain on the sale of $75.9 million. On April 25, 2024, Dole voluntarily prepaid $100.0 million of its Term Loan facilities with proceeds from the sale of Progressive Produce.

Free Cash Flow from Continuing Operations and Net Debt

Free cash flow from continuing operations was an outflow of $30.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Free cash flow was primarily driven by normal seasonal impacts. There were higher outflows from receivables based on higher revenues (excluding the impact of divestitures) and timing of collections and lower inflows from inventories, partly offset by inflows from accounts payables, accrued liabilities and other liabilities. Net Debt as of June 30, 2024 was $767.5 million.

Outlook for Fiscal Year 2024 (forward-looking statement)

We are very pleased that we have consolidated our strong start to the year with another very good performance in the second quarter, putting us in an excellent position to deliver a strong result for the full year.

While forecasting remains complex, our first half result gives us confidence to raise our full year Adjusted EBITDA target to at least $370.0 million for 2024.

For financial year 2024, we are maintaining our previously issued guidance for both capital expenditure from continuing operations and interest expense.

Dividend

On August 13, 2024, the Board of Directors of Dole plc declared a cash dividend for the second quarter of 2024 of $0.08 per share, payable on October 3, 2024 to shareholders of record on September 11, 2024. A cash dividend of $0.08 per share was paid on July 5, 2024 for the first quarter of 2024.

About Dole plc

A global leader in fresh produce, Dole plc produces, markets, and distributes an extensive variety of fresh fruits and vegetables sourced locally and from around the world. Dedicated and passionate in exceeding our customers' requirements in over 75 countries, our goal is to make the world a healthier and a more sustainable place.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Dole plc will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 08:00 a.m. Eastern Time today to discuss the second quarter 2024 financial results. The webcast can be accessed at www.doleplc.com/investor-relations. The conference call can be accessed by registering at https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I2332517. The conference ID is 23325.

Forward-looking information

Certain statements made in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of our future economic performance, considering the information currently available to management. These statements are not statements of historical fact. The words "believe," "may," "could," "will," "should," "would," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "objective," "seek," "strive," "target" or similar words, or the negative of these words, identify forward-looking statements. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates, or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, financial results, financial condition, business prospects, growth strategy and liquidity. Accordingly, there are, or will be, important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. If one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from what we may have expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We caution that you should not place undue reliance on any of our forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made except as required by the federal securities laws.

Appendix Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Unaudited Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 (U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenues, net 2,124,091 2,141,174 4,245,465 4,130,341 Cost of sales (1,923,505 (1,944,601 (3,850,202 (3,754,729 Gross profit 200,586 196,573 395,263 375,612 Selling, marketing, general and administrative expenses (116,604 (115,667 (235,554 (236,546 Gain on disposal of business 1,995 75,945 (Loss) gain on asset sales (89 10,723 328 14,696 Impairment of goodwill (36,684 Impairment of property, plant and equipment (1,277 Operating income 85,888 91,629 198,021 153,762 Other income, net 6,377 1,129 13,999 2,904 Interest income 2,624 2,640 5,703 4,949 Interest expense (18,788 (19,748 (36,736 (41,460 Income from continuing operations before income taxes and equity earnings 76,101 75,650 180,987 120,155 Income tax expense (25,460 (16,593 (59,861 (27,587 Equity method earnings 5,406 4,688 6,408 6,166 Income from continuing operations 56,047 63,745 127,534 98,734 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 32,018 (11,438 25,967 (25,944 Net income 88,065 52,307 153,501 72,790 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (7,948 (10,032 (3,241 (16,356 Net income attributable to Dole plc 80,117 42,275 150,260 56,434 Income (loss) per share basic: Continuing operations 0.51 0.57 1.31 0.86 Discontinued operations 0.34 (0.12 0.27 (0.27 Net income per share attributable to Dole plc basic 0.85 0.45 1.58 0.59 Income (loss) per share diluted: Continuing operations 0.50 0.56 1.30 0.86 Discontinued operations 0.34 (0.12 0.27 (0.27 Net income per share attributable to Dole plc diluted 0.84 0.44 1.57 0.59 Weighted-average shares: Basic 94,930 94,909 94,930 94,904 Diluted 95,340 95,112 95,285 95,068

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Unaudited Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Operating Activities (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Net income 153,501 72,790 (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes (25,967 25,944 Income from continuing operations 127,534 98,734 Adjustments to reconcile income from continuing operations to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities continuing operations: Depreciation and amortization 48,395 52,635 Impairment of goodwill 36,684 Impairment of fixed assets 1,277 Net gain on sale of assets and asset write-offs (328 (14,696 Net gain on sale of business (75,945 Net (gain) loss on financial instruments (7,096 1,015 Stock-based compensation expense 4,133 2,768 Equity method earnings (6,408 (6,166 Amortization of debt discounts and debt issuance costs 4,780 3,186 Deferred tax (benefit) expense (12,704 48 Pension and other postretirement benefit plan expense 1,088 3,091 Dividends received from equity method investments 4,193 5,105 Other (110 (1,179 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables, net of allowances (127,190 (36,994 Inventories (3,772 44,282 Prepaids, other current assets and other assets (7,282 (13,790 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other liabilities 18,009 (61,295 Net cash provided by operating activities continuing operations 5,258 76,744 Investing activities Sales of assets 1,898 18,562 Capital expenditures (35,693 (35,595 Proceeds from sale of business, net of transaction costs 115,845 Insurance proceeds 527 1,850 Purchases of investments (260 (1,150 (Purchases) sales of unconsolidated affiliates (388 1,498 Other (2,579 (1,677 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities continuing operations 79,350 (16,512 Financing activities Proceeds from borrowings and overdrafts 908,034 869,701 Repayments on borrowings and overdrafts (1,021,795 (889,593 Dividends paid to shareholders (15,189 (15,184 Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests (19,445 (16,174 Other noncontrolling interest activity, net (480 Payment of contingent consideration (996 (1,169 Net cash (used in) financing activities continuing operations (149,391 (52,899 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash (8,079 3,210 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities discontinued operations 18,464 (2,898 Net cash used in investing activities discontinued operations (1,720 (5,410 Cash provided by discontinued operations, net 16,744 (8,308 (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (56,118 2,235 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period, including discontinued operations 277,005 228,840 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period, including discontinued operations 220,887 231,075 Supplemental cash flow information: Income tax payments, net of refunds (56,096 (39,323 Interest payments on borrowings (33,832 (41,159

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Unaudited June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS (U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands) Cash and cash equivalents 219,649 275,580 Short-term investments 6,182 5,899 Trade receivables, net of allowances for credit losses of $20,324 and $18,360, respectively 549,352 538,177 Grower advance receivables, net of allowances for credit losses of $19,673 and $19,839, respectively 99,423 109,958 Other receivables, net of allowances for credit losses of $13,309 and $13,227, respectively 120,603 117,069 Inventories, net of allowances of $5,056 and $4,792, respectively 368,309 378,592 Prepaid expenses 64,597 61,724 Other current assets 20,239 17,401 Fresh Vegetables current assets held for sale 484,416 414,457 Other assets held for sale 1,825 1,832 Total current assets 1,934,595 1,920,689 Long-term investments 15,302 15,970 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates 131,470 131,704 Actively marketed property 13,781 13,781 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $467,197 and $444,775, respectively 1,077,675 1,102,234 Operating lease right-of-use assets 315,801 340,458 Goodwill 434,797 513,312 DOLE brand 306,280 306,280 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $118,505 and $134,420, respectively 28,578 41,232 Other assets 110,707 109,048 Deferred tax assets, net 69,630 66,485 Total assets 4,438,616 4,561,193 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Accounts payable 592,724 670,904 Income taxes payable 68,131 22,917 Accrued liabilities 360,269 357,427 Bank overdrafts 38,613 11,488 Current portion of long-term debt, net 55,201 222,940 Current maturities of operating leases 61,651 63,653 Payroll and other tax 25,704 27,791 Contingent consideration 1,099 1,788 Pension and other postretirement benefits 15,725 16,570 Fresh Vegetables current liabilities held for sale 275,626 291,342 Dividends payable and other current liabilities 39,723 29,892 Total current liabilities 1,534,466 1,716,712 Long-term debt, net 882,287 845,013 Operating leases, less current maturities 258,229 287,991 Deferred tax liabilities, net 83,892 92,653 Income taxes payable, less current portion 16,664 Contingent consideration, less current portion 7,252 7,327 Pension and other postretirement benefits, less current portion 116,640 121,689 Other long-term liabilities 48,461 52,295 Total liabilities 2,931,227 3,140,344 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 33,817 34,185 Stockholders' equity: Common stock $0.01 par value; 300,000 shares authorized; 94,952 and 94,929 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 950 949 Additional paid-in capital 801,774 796,800 Retained earnings 697,504 562,562 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (129,373 (110,791 Total equity attributable to Dole plc 1,370,855 1,249,520 Equity attributable to noncontrolling interests 102,717 137,144 Total equity 1,473,572 1,386,664 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity 4,438,616 4,561,193

Reconciliation from Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Unaudited

The following information is provided to give quantitative information related to items impacting comparability. Refer to the 'Non-GAAP Financial Measures' section of this document for additional detail on each item.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Net income (Reported GAAP) 88,065 52,307 153,501 72,790 (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (32,018 11,438 (25,967 25,944 Income from continuing operations (Reported GAAP) 56,047 63,745 127,534 98,734 Income tax expense 25,460 16,593 59,861 27,587 Interest expense 18,788 19,748 36,736 41,460 Mark to market (gains) losses (2,214 1,035 (5,084 1,857 (Gain) loss on asset sales (10,387 31 (14,554 Gain on disposal of business (1,995 (75,945 Cyber-related incident 571 5,321 Impairment of goodwill 36,684 Other items 45 74 190 (1,726 863 Adjustments from equity method investments 2,946 2,922 4,460 4,245 Adjusted EBIT (Non-GAAP) 99,106 94,417 182,551 165,513 Depreciation 22,388 23,142 44,236 47,445 Amortization of intangible assets 1,886 2,574 4,159 5,190 Depreciation and amortization adjustments from equity method investments 2,041 2,548 4,574 4,920 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 125,421 122,681 235,520 223,068

_______________________ 4 For the three months ended June 30, 2024, other items is primarily comprised of $0.1 million of asset writedowns, net of insurance proceeds. For the three months ended June 30, 2023, other items is primarily comprised of $0.2 million of asset writedowns, net of insurance proceeds. 5 For the six months ended June 30, 2024, other items is primarily comprised of $1.6 million of insurance proceeds, net of asset writedowns. For the three months ended June 30, 2023, other items is primarily comprised of $0.9 million of asset writedowns, net of insurance proceeds.

Reconciliation from Net Income attributable to Dole plc to Adjusted Net Income Unaudited

The following information is provided to give quantitative information related to items impacting comparability. Refer to the 'Non-GAAP Financial Measures' section of this document for additional detail on each item. Refer to the Appendix for supplementary detail.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 (U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income attributable to Dole plc (Reported GAAP) 80,117 42,275 150,260 56,434 (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (32,018 11,438 (25,967 25,944 Income from continuing operations attributable to Dole plc 48,099 53,713 124,293 82,378 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 1,886 2,574 4,159 5,190 Mark to market (gains) losses (2,214 1,035 (5,084 1,857 (Gain) loss on asset sales (10,387 31 (14,554 Gain on disposal of business (1,995 (75,945 Cyber-related incident 571 5,321 Impairment of goodwill 36,684 Other items 67 74 190 (1,726 863 Adjustments from equity method investments 720 623 1,251 742 Income tax on items above and discrete tax items 788 797 15,107 488 NCI impact of items above (326 (736 (11,187 (1,629 Adjusted Net Income for Adjusted EPS calculation (Non-GAAP) 47,032 48,380 87,583 80,656 Adjusted earnings per share basic (Non-GAAP) 0.50 0.51 0.92 0.85 Adjusted earnings per share diluted (Non-GAAP) 0.49 0.51 0.92 0.85 Weighted average shares outstanding basic 94,930 94,909 94,930 94,904 Weighted average shares outstanding diluted 95,340 95,112 95,285 95,068

_______________________ 6 For the three months ended June 30, 2024, other items is primarily comprised of $0.1 million of asset writedowns, net of insurance proceeds. For the three months ended June 30, 2023, other items is primarily comprised of $0.2 million of asset writedowns, net of insurance proceeds. 7 For the six months ended June 30, 2024, other items is primarily comprised of $1.6 million of insurance proceeds, net of asset writedowns. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, other items is primarily comprised of $0.9 million of asset writedowns, net of insurance proceeds.

Supplemental Reconciliation from Net Income attributable to Dole plc to Adjusted Net Income Unaudited

The following information is provided to give quantitative information related to items impacting comparability. Refer to the 'Non-GAAP Financial Measures' section of this document for additional detail on each item.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Revenues, net Cost of sales Gross profit Gross

Margin % Selling,

marketing,

general and

administrative

expenses Other

operating

charges8 Operating

Income Reported (GAAP) 2,124,091 (1,923,505 200,586 9.4 (116,604 1,906 85,888 (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes Amortization of intangible assets 1,886 1,886 Mark to market (gains) losses (Gain) loss on asset sales Gain on disposal of business (1,995 (1,995 Impairment of goodwill Other items 157 157 157 Adjustments from equity method investments Income tax on items above and discrete tax items NCI impact of items above Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 2,124,091 (1,923,348 200,743 9.5 (114,718 (89 85,936

_______________________ 8 Other operating charges for the three months ended June 30, 2024 is primarily comprised of a gain on disposal of business of $2.0 million as reported on the Dole plc GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Revenues, net Cost of sales Gross profit Gross

Margin % Selling,

marketing,

general and

administrative

expenses Other

operating

charges9 Operating

Income Reported (GAAP) 2,141,174 (1,944,601 196,573 9.2 (115,667 10,723 91,629 (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes Amortization of intangible assets 2,574 2,574 Mark to market (gains) losses 54 54 54 (Gain) loss on asset sales (10,387 (10,387 Cyber-related incident 571 571 Other items 190 190 190 Adjustments from equity method investments Income tax on items above and discrete tax items NCI impact on items above Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 2,141,174 (1,944,357 196,817 9.2 (112,522 336 84,631

_______________________ 9 Other operating charges for the three months ended June 30, 2023 is comprised of gains on asset sales of $10.7 million, as reported on the Dole plc GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Other

income, net Interest

income Interest

expense Income tax

expense Equity

method

earnings Income from

continuing

operations Income (loss)

from

discontinued

operations, net

of income

taxes Reported (GAAP) 6,377 2,624 (18,788 (25,460 5,406 56,047 32,018 (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (32,018 Amortization of intangible assets 1,886 Mark to market (gains) losses (2,214 (2,214 (Gain) loss on asset sales Gain on disposal of business (1,995 Impairment of goodwill Other items (83 74 Adjustments from equity method investments 720 720 Income tax on items above and discrete tax items 888 (100 788 NCI impact of items above Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 4,080 2,624 (18,788 (24,572 6,026 55,306

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Other

income, net Interest

income Interest

expense Income tax

expense Equity

method

earnings Income from

continuing

operations Income (loss)

from

discontinued

operations, net

of income

taxes Reported (GAAP) 1,129 2,640 (19,748 (16,593 4,688 63,745 (11,438 (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 11,438 Amortization of intangible assets 2,574 Mark to market (gains) losses 981 1,035 (Gain) loss on asset sales (10,387 Cyber-related incident 571 Other items 190 Adjustments from equity method investments 623 623 Income tax on items above and discrete tax items 878 (81 797 NCI impact of items above Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 2,110 2,640 (19,748 (15,715 5,230 59,148

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts Net income Net income

attributable to

noncontrolling

interests Net income

attributable to

Dole plc Diluted net

income per share Reported (GAAP) 88,065 (7,948 80,117 0.84 (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (32,018 (32,018 Amortization of intangible assets 1,886 1,886 Mark to market (gains) losses (2,214 (2,214 (Gain) loss on asset sales Gain on disposal of business (1,995 (1,995 Impairment of goodwill Other items 74 74 Adjustments from equity method investments 720 720 Income tax on items above and discrete tax items 788 788 NCI impact of items above (326 (326 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 55,306 (8,274 47,032 0.49 Weighted average shares outstanding diluted 95,340

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts Net income Net income

attributable to

noncontrolling

interests Net income

attributable to

Dole plc Diluted net

income per share Reported (GAAP) 52,307 (10,032 42,275 0.44 (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 11,438 11,438 Amortization of intangible assets 2,574 2,574 Mark to market (gains) losses 1,035 1,035 (Gain) loss on asset sales (10,387 (10,387 Cyber-related incident 571 571 Other items 190 190 Adjustments from equity method investments 623 623 Income tax on items above and discrete tax items 797 797 NCI impact of items above (736 (736 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 59,148 (10,768 48,380 0.51 Weighted average shares outstanding diluted 95,112

Supplemental Reconciliation from Net Income attributable to Dole plc to Adjusted Net Income Unaudited

The following information is provided to give quantitative information related to items impacting comparability. Refer to the 'Non-GAAP Financial Measures' section of this document for additional detail on each item.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Revenues, net Cost of sales Gross profit Gross

Margin % Selling,

marketing,

general and

administrative

expenses Other

operating

charges10 Operating

Income Reported (GAAP) 4,245,465 (3,850,202 395,263 9.3 (235,554 38,312 198,021 (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes Amortization of intangible assets 4,159 4,159 Mark to market (gains) losses (120 (120 (120 (Gain) loss on asset sales 31 31 Gain on disposal of business (75,945 (75,945 Impairment of goodwill 36,684 36,684 Other items (1,643 (1,643 (1,643 Adjustments from equity method investments Income tax on items above and discrete tax items NCI impact of items above Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 4,245,465 (3,851,965 393,500 9.3 (231,395 (918 161,187

_______________________ 10 Other operating charges for the six months ended June 30, 2024 is primarily comprised of a gain on disposal of business of $75.9 million, offset by a goodwill impairment charge of $36.7 million and a fixed asset impairment charge of $1.3 million, as reported on the Dole plc GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Revenues, net Cost of sales Gross profit Gross

Margin % Selling,

marketing,

general and

administrative

expenses Other

operating

charges11 Operating

Income Reported (GAAP) 4,130,341 (3,754,729 375,612 9.1 (236,546 14,696 153,762 (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes Amortization of intangible assets 5,190 5,190 Mark to market (gains) losses (1,336 (1,336 (1,336 (Gain) loss on asset sales (14,554 (14,554 Cyber-related incident 5,321 5,321 Other items 863 863 863 Adjustments from equity method investments Income tax on items above and discrete tax items NCI impact of items above Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 4,130,341 (3,755,202 375,139 9.1 (226,035 142 149,246

_______________________ 11 Other operating charges for the six months ended June 30, 2023 is comprised of gains on asset sales of $14.7 million, as reported on the Dole plc GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Other

income, net Interest

income Interest

expense Income tax

expense Equity

method

earnings Income from

continuing

operations Income (loss)

from

discontinued

operations, net

of income

taxes Reported (GAAP) 13,999 5,703 (36,736 (59,861 6,408 127,534 25,967 (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (25,967 Amortization of intangible assets 4,159 Mark to market (gains) losses (4,964 (5,084 (Gain) loss on asset sales 31 Gain on disposal of business (75,945 Impairment of goodwill 36,684 Other items (83 (1,726 Adjustments from equity method investments 1,251 1,251 Income tax on items above and discrete tax items 15,307 (200 15,107 NCI impact of items above Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 8,952 5,703 (36,736 (44,554 7,459 102,011

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Other

income, net Interest

income Interest

expense Income tax

expense Equity

method

earnings Income from

continuing

operations Income (loss)

from

discontinued

operations, net

of income

taxes Reported (GAAP) 2,904 4,949 (41,460 (27,587 6,166 98,734 (25,944 (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 25,944 Amortization of intangible assets 5,190 Mark to market (gains) losses 3,193 1,857 (Gain) loss on asset sales (14,554 Cyber-related incident 5,321 Other items 863 Adjustments from equity method investments 742 742 Income tax on items above and discrete tax items 650 (162 488 NCI impact of items above Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 6,097 4,949 (41,460 (26,937 6,746 98,641

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts Net income Net income

attributable to

noncontrolling

interests Net income

attributable to

Dole plc Diluted net

income per share Reported (GAAP) 153,501 (3,241 150,260 1.57 (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (25,967 (25,967 Amortization of intangible assets 4,159 4,159 Mark to market (gains) losses (5,084 (5,084 (Gain) loss on asset sales 31 31 Gain on disposal of business (75,945 (75,945 Impairment of goodwill 36,684 36,684 Other items (1,726 (1,726 Adjustments from equity method investments 1,251 1,251 Income tax on items above and discrete tax items 15,107 15,107 NCI impact of items above (11,187 (11,187 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 102,011 (14,428 87,583 0.92 Weighted average shares outstanding diluted 95,285

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts Net income Net income

attributable to

noncontrolling

interests Net income

attributable to

Dole plc Diluted net

income per share Reported (GAAP) 72,790 (16,356 56,434 0.59 (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 25,944 25,944 Amortization of intangible assets 5,190 5,190 Mark to market (gains) losses 1,857 1,857 (Gain) loss on asset sales (14,554 (14,554 Cyber-related incident 5,321 5,321 Other items 863 863 Adjustments from equity method investments 742 742 Income tax on items above and discrete tax items 488 488 NCI impact of items above (1,629 (1,629 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 98,641 (17,985 80,656 0.85 Weighted average shares outstanding diluted 95,068

Supplemental Reconciliation of Prior Year Segment Results to Current Year Segment Results Unaudited

Revenue for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Impact of

Foreign

Currency

Translation Impact of

Acquisitions

and Divestitures Like-for-like

Increase

(Decrease) June 30, 2024 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Fresh Fruit 839,043 12,408 851,451 Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA 915,629 (8,737 7,799 30,160 944,851 Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW 417,645 (899 (108,061 47,372 356,057 Intersegment (31,143 2,875 (28,268 Total 2,141,174 (9,636 (100,262 92,815 2,124,091 Adjusted EBITDA for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Impact of

Foreign

Currency

Translation Impact of

Acquisitions

and Divestitures Like-for-like

Increase

(Decrease) June 30, 2024 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Fresh Fruit 65,816 45 4,758 70,619 Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA 42,603 (311 257 146 42,695 Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW 14,262 (10 (7,337 5,192 12,107 Total 122,681 (276 (7,080 10,096 125,421 Revenue for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Impact of

Foreign

Currency

Translation Impact of

Acquisitions

and Divestitures Like-for-like

Increase

(Decrease) June 30, 2024 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Fresh Fruit 1,637,953 37,727 1,675,680 Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA 1,713,729 3,932 13,971 66,817 1,798,449 Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW 840,396 (726 (127,501 120,770 832,939 Intersegment (61,737 134 (61,603 Total 4,130,341 3,206 (113,530 225,448 4,245,465 Adjusted EBITDA for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Impact of

Foreign

Currency

Translation Impact of

Acquisitions

and Divestitures Like-for-like

Increase

(Decrease) June 30, 2024 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Fresh Fruit 135,027 (1 5,028 140,054 Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA 66,009 37 125 2,483 68,654 Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW 22,032 (19 (8,626 13,425 26,812 Total 223,068 17 (8,501 20,936 235,520

Net Debt Reconciliation

Net Debt is the primary measure used by management to analyze the Company's capital structure. Net Debt is a non-GAAP financial measure, calculated as cash and cash equivalents, less current and long-term debt. It also excludes debt discounts and debt issuance costs. The calculation of Net Debt as of June 30, 2024 is presented below. Net Debt as of June 30, 2024 was $767.5 million.

June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Cash and cash equivalents (Reported GAAP) 219,649 275,580 Debt (Reported GAAP): Long-term debt, net (882,287 (845,013 Current maturities (55,201 (222,940 Bank overdrafts (38,613 (11,488 Total debt, net (976,101 (1,079,441 Less: Debt discounts and debt issuance costs (Reported GAAP) (11,064 (14,395 Total gross debt (987,165 (1,093,836 Net Debt (Non-GAAP) (767,516 (818,256

Free Cash Flow from Continuing Operations Reconciliation

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities continuing operations (Reported GAAP) 5,259 76,744 Less: Capital expenditures (Reported GAAP)12 (35,693 (35,595 Free cash flow from continuing operations (Non-GAAP) (30,434 41,149

_______________________ 12 Capital expenditures do not include amounts attributable to discontinued operations.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Dole plc's results are determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

In addition to its results under U.S. GAAP, in this Press Release, we also present Dole plc's Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, Free Cash Flow from Continuing Operations and Net Debt, which are supplemental measures of financial performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, U.S. GAAP (collectively, the "non-GAAP financial measures"). We present these non-GAAP financial measures, because we believe they assist investors and analysts in comparing our operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results, cash flows or any other measure prescribed by U.S. GAAP. Our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by any of the adjusted items or that any projections and estimates will be realized in their entirety or at all. In addition, adjustment items that are excluded from non-GAAP results can have a material impact on equivalent GAAP earnings, financial measures and cash flows.

Adjusted EBIT is calculated from GAAP net income by: (1) subtracting the income or adding the loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes; (2) adding the income tax expense or subtracting the income tax benefit; (3) adding interest expense; (4) adding mark to market losses or subtracting mark to market gains related to unrealized impacts from certain derivative instruments and foreign currency denominated borrowings, realized impacts on noncash settled foreign currency denominated borrowings, net foreign currency impacts on liquidated entities and fair value movements on contingent consideration; (5) other items which are separately stated based on materiality, which during the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023, included adding or subtracting asset write-downs from extraordinary events, net of insurance proceeds, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on the disposal of business interests, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on asset sales for assets held for sale and actively marketed property, adding impairment charges on goodwill and adding costs incurred for the cyber-related incident; and (6) the Company's share of these items from equity method investments.

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated from GAAP net income by: (1) subtracting the income or adding the loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes; (2) adding the income tax expense or subtracting the income tax benefit; (3) adding interest expense; (4) adding depreciation charges; (5) adding amortization charges on intangible assets; (6) adding mark to market losses or subtracting mark to market gains related to unrealized impacts from certain derivative instruments and foreign currency denominated borrowings, realized impacts on noncash settled foreign currency denominated borrowings, net foreign currency impacts on liquidated entities and fair value movements on contingent consideration; (7) other items which are separately stated based on materiality, which during the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023, included adding or subtracting asset write-downs from extraordinary events, net of insurance proceeds, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on the disposal of business interests, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on asset sales for assets held for sale and actively marketed property, adding impairment charges on goodwill and adding costs incurred for the cyber-related incident; and (8) the Company's share of these items from equity method investments.

Adjusted Net Income is calculated from GAAP net income attributable to Dole plc by: (1) subtracting the income or adding the loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes; (2) adding amortization charges on intangible assets; (3) adding mark to market losses or subtracting mark to market gains related to unrealized impacts from certain derivative instruments and foreign currency denominated borrowings, realized impacts on noncash settled foreign currency denominated borrowings, net foreign currency impacts on liquidated entities and fair value movements on contingent consideration; (4) other items which are separately stated based on materiality, which during the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023, included adding or subtracting asset write-downs from extraordinary events, net of insurance proceeds, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on the disposal of business interests, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on asset sales for assets held for sale and actively marketed property, adding impairment charges on goodwill and adding costs incurred for the cyber-related incident; (5) the Company's share of these items from equity method investments; (6) excluding the tax effect of these items and discrete tax adjustments; and (7) excluding the effect of these items attributable to non-controlling interests.

Adjusted Earnings per Share is calculated from Adjusted Net Income divided by diluted weighted average number of shares in the applicable period.

Net Debt is a non-GAAP financial measure, calculated as GAAP cash and cash equivalents, less GAAP current and long-term debt. It also excludes GAAP unamortized debt discounts and debt issuance costs.

Free cash flow from continuing operations is calculated from GAAP net cash used in or provided by operating activities for continuing operations less GAAP capital expenditures.

Like-for-like basis refers to the U.S. GAAP measure or non-GAAP financial measure excluding the impact of foreign currency translation movements and acquisitions and divestitures.

Dole is not able to provide a reconciliation for projected FY'24 results without taking unreasonable efforts.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240814410146/en/

