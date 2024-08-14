Onestream Announces Partnership with NordVPN to Offer Enhanced Online Security and Privacy

SOUTHAMPTON, England, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Onestream, a leading provider of high-speed broadband services in the UK, today announced a new partnership with NordVPN, a global leader in virtual private networks (VPNs). Through this partnership, Onestream customers will gain access to NordVPN's industry-leading VPN service at a discounted rate, allowing them to browse the internet securely and privately.

"At Onestream, we prioritise our customers' security and privacy above all else. This partnership demonstrates our unwavering commitment to protecting our customers' online activities, whether they're at home or on the go," said Steve Evans, Operations Director of Onestream. "We are thrilled to partner with NordVPN to offer our customers a comprehensive solution."

NordVPN's advanced VPN service encrypts users' internet traffic, making it virtually impossible for third parties to track their online activity. This ensures that users' personal information, such as browsing activity, remains secure, even on public Wi-Fi networks. Additionally, NordVPN allows users to access home content while travelling, granting them access to websites and content that may be blocked in their region.

"Building a better, safer and more private internet is the core of our mission. We aim to bring the community of like-minded partners together and increase availability of high-level cybersecurity services," said Laura Tyrylyte, Head of Public Relations at NordVPN. "This partnership is one more step towards this goal and it will bring benefits to internet users."

Benefits of the Onestream and NordVPN Partnership:

Enhanced online security: NordVPN protects users' online activity from prying eyes.

Increased privacy: Users can browse the internet with increased privacy and avoid being tracked by third parties.

Access your home content while travelling: Users can access websites and content that may be blocked in their region.

Discounted rate: Onestream Broadband customers will receive a special discount on NordVPN subscriptions.

About Onestream

Onestream, based in Whiteley, Hampshire, was founded in 2016 as part of the Onecom Group and now stands independently as one of the UK's fastest-growing residential internet service providers, with an average of 3,000 customers a month signing up for its totally unlimited services. For more information, visit https://onestream.co.uk

Onestream is affiliated to comparison sites including USwitch, MoneySuperMarket, Compare The Market and GoCompare.

About NordVPN

NordVPN is the world's most advanced VPN service provider, chosen by millions of internet users worldwide. The service offers features such as dedicated IP, Double VPN, and Onion Over VPN servers, which help to boost your online privacy with zero tracking. One of NordVPN's key features is Threat Protection Pro, a tool that blocks malicious websites, trackers, and ads and scans downloads for malware. The latest creation of Nord Security, NordVPN's parent company, is Saily - a global eSIM service. NordVPN is known for being user friendly and can offer some of the best prices on the market. This VPN provider has over 6,400 servers covering 111 countries worldwide. For more information, visit https://nordvpn.com.

