Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2024) - Canter Resources Corp. (CSE: CRC) (OTC Pink: CNRCF) (FSE: 6O1) ("Canter" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced a Phase II drill program at its Columbus Lithium-Boron Project ("Columbus" or the "Project"), located near Tonopah, Nevada.

The Phase II program is expected to include up to 10 Geoprobe drill holes and will use an updated drill rig model and tooling with the aim of testing a third aquifer zone below the depths of successful Phase I drilling, while also demonstrating lateral continuity between previous drill grids (5 kilometres apart) and testing additional regional targets to the east and north of previously completed drilling (see Figure 1).

"We are excited to have our second phase of drilling now underway at Columbus, which we expect will further demonstrate the near surface, multi-commodity mineral resource potential at Columbus," commented Canter CEO, Joness Lang. "The comprehensive combined dataset from our first two phases of drilling will allow us to map and profile the shallow aquifer zones at Columbus and provide valuable geochemical data for our 3D model and mineralization pattern analysis for both lithium and boron. We look forward to sharing Phase II drill results beginning in September."

Photo 1: Geoprobe drill arrives to Columbus in preparation for Phase II program

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10112/219865_66977ae4a4b859ce_001full.jpg

Initial Phase II brine results are expected beginning in Q3 with further sediment results and multi-element analysis expected in early Q4.

Figure 1: Plan Map showing Phase I completed and Phase II planned/proposed drill hole locations

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10112/219865_66977ae4a4b859ce_002full.jpg

Results from this second phase of drilling will provide additional data for an NI-43-101 Technical Report for Columbus in addition to an updated 3D model - allowing the Company to finalize targets for future phases of drilling - before year-end.

For more information about boron and lithium, please visit the Company's Boron 101 and Lithium 101 pages on the website.

Qualified Person (QP)

The technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Eric Saderholm P.Geo, Director and Technical Advisor of Canter Resources, a Qualified Person (QP), as defined under National Instrument 43- 101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Canter Resources Corp.

Canter Resources Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company advancing the Columbus Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada, USA and the Beaver Creek Lithium Property in Montana, USA. The Company is completing a phased drilling approach at Columbus to test highly prospective brine targets at varying depths for lithium-boron enrichment and plans to leverage the Company's critical metals targeting database to generate a portfolio of high-quality projects with the aim of defining mineral resources that support the technology and domestic clean energy supply chains in North America.

