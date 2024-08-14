USound speakers were the only MEMS speakers on the market that received a Level 1 classification of excellent quality.

USound announces the establishment of the first unified MEMS (micro-electromechanical systems) speakers standards in Shenzhen, which classify Conamara speakers as the excellent quality standard. Titled "General Technical Requirements for Miniature MEMS Speakers", the standards were published on June 26th, 2024, and will come into effect on December 25th, 2024. The initiative to establish unified standards is a milestone for the MEMS speaker industry, ensuring consistency and reliability in the design, testing, and production of audio products.

USound's Conamara speakers are the only MEMS drivers meeting the Level 1 standard of excellent quality. (Photo: Business Wire)

The standards were drafted in accordance with the rules and guidelines of GB/T 1.1-2020 and under the jurisdiction of the Shenzhen Audio Industry Association. The main drafting units were the Shenzhen Audio Industry Association, USound, Metro Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd, Shenzhen Shaoyin Technology Co., Ltd, Ruixing Kaitai Technology (Wuhan) Co, Suzhou Acoustics Industry Technology Research Institute Co., Ltd, and Jingtuo Lixin Technology (Beijing) Co. USound's co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Andrea Rusconi-Clerici, was one of the main authors, with USound being the sole foreign entity selected to contribute to the publication.

"We are honored to be selected to contribute to the establishment of the first uniform standards for MEMS speakers in Shenzhen, China. The establishment of these standards marks a significant milestone for the MEMS speaker industry, ensuring consistency, reliability, and high quality across all products. Moreover, the excellent classification of USound MEMS speakers stands as a formal recognition of our continuous and meticulous quality assurance efforts."

-Andrea Rusconi Clerici, CTO at USound

The document provides the world's first unified MEMS loudspeaker industry standards, covering labeling regulations, transportation and storage, and other requirements. USound MEMS speakers of the Conamara and Ganymede series were used as a reference for the development of high-quality MEMS speaker designs. Conamara microspeakers were recognized as the "thinnest Class 1 compliant speakers" available on the market. The speakers reach a wide bandwidth up to 40 kHz and their compact form factor makes them the ideal solution for miniaturized audio devices.

