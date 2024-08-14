State Electric Company (Stelco) in the Maldives has launched a renewables tender covering solar installations, battery energy storage systems (BESS), and grid extensions. The deadline for expressions of interest is Dec. 30. Stelco, a public utility company in the Maldives, has kicked off a tender for several renewable energy projects. The first project involves solar systems, including ground-mounted projects, roof-mounted arrays, shallow lagoon installations, and offshore floating structures. Interested parties can either sell the generated power to Stelco under power purchase agreements (PPA) ...

