Follows recent announcement of registration statement effectiveness with the SEC, marking a significant transaction milestone

Company expects to complete business combination during the third quarter to become the first publicly traded carbon streaming company on a major U.S. stock exchange

DevvStream and Focus Impact to host 2024 Analyst and Investor Day on September 5, 2024

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2024) - Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FIAC) ("Focus Impact" or "FIAC"), a special purpose acquisition company, and DevvStream Holdings Inc. (CBOE: DESG) (OTCQB: DSTRF) (FSE: CQ0) ("DevvStream" or the "Company"), a leading carbon credit project co-development and generation firm specializing in technology-based solutions, today announced special meetings for both FIAC and DevvStream shareholders to consider and vote upon the Business Combination between FIAC and DevvStream (the "transaction" or the "Business Combination").

FIAC Special Meeting To Be Held On September 10, 2024

The FIAC special meeting will be held virtually via live audio webcast. Holders of FIAC's Class A common stock and Class B common stock at the close of business on the record date of July 18, 2024 are entitled to notice of the FIAC special meeting, and to vote at the FIAC special meeting. FIAC filed the definitive proxy statement/prospectus relating to the Business Combination with the SEC and began mailing it to shareholders on or about August 9, 2024. The definitive proxy statement/prospectus contains a notice and proxy card relating to the FIAC special meeting and more details about the Business Combination and the resolutions to be voted upon at the FIAC special meeting can be found in the definitive proxy statement /prospectus.

Every vote is important, and FIAC encourages all shareholders to make their voices heard by voting online or by mail, as soon as possible, regardless of the number of shares held. FIAC shareholders who need assistance in completing the proxy card, need additional copies of the proxy statement/prospectus, or have questions regarding the FIAC Special meeting may contact FIAC's proxy solicitor, Morrow Sodali LLC, by calling (800) 662-5200 (toll free), or banks and brokers can call (203) 658-9400, or by emailing FIAC.info@investor.morrowsodali.com.

DevvStream Annual General and Special Meeting To Be Held On September 11, 2024

The DevvStream annual general and special meeting will be held at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time at the offices of McMillan LLP, located at Royal Centre, 1055 West Georgia Street, Suite 1500, Vancouver, BC V6E 4N7. Shareholders can either attend in person or vote in advance via proxy, instructions for which are contained in the proxy materials that were sent to them on or around August 13, 2024, and which were filed under DevvStream's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

DevvStream Analyst and Investor Day To Be Held On September 5, 2024

DevvStream and Focus Impact will host their 2024 Analyst and Investor Day virtually on September 5, 2024 to provide participants with an update on the company's commercial progress as well as long-term goals and overall business strategy. Management presentations and discussions will be live webcast at 12:30 PM ET / 9:30 AM PT. Interested parties may find additional information on the event and register at https://event.webinarjam.com/register/326/142xgcgz.

About Focus Impact Acquisition Corp.

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

About DevvStream

Founded in 2021, DevvStream is a leading authority in the use of technology in carbon project development. The Company's mission is to create alignment between sustainability and profitability, helping organizations achieve their climate initiatives while directly improving their financial health. With a pipeline of over 140 technology-based projects worldwide, DevvStream makes it simple for corporations and governments to address their net-zero goals while generating premium carbon credits in the process. DevvStream takes a programmatic approach to evaluating project opportunities, and co-develops projects spanning energy-efficient buildings, facilities and homes, industrial facilities, LED systems, EV charging stations, and technologies to seal oil wells. The Company's end-to-end proprietary solution removes the risk and complexity from every step, allowing organizations to move from project ideation to credit monetization with ease. The result is a multi-year stream of carbon credit revenue that transforms sustainability into a financial investment. In addition, for organizations that need help to offset their most difficult-to-reduce emissions, we also provide premium carbon credits for purchase.

On September 13, 2023, DevvStream and Focus Impact Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: FIAC) ("Focus Impact") announced that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement for a business combination that would result in the combined company (DevvStream) to be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "DEVS". On December 11, 2023, DevvStream announced the filing of a registration statement on Form S-4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which contains a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus in connection with the proposed business combination between DevvStream and Focus Impact (the "Business Combination"). Upon closing, the Business Combination is expected to result in DevvStream being the first publicly traded carbon credit company on a major U.S. stock exchange.

