Aperture, LLC: Spectrum Brands and Aperture Pet & Life Partner to Welcome the Next Generation of Aquarists

GOLDEN VALLEY, MN / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2024 / Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) ("Spectrum Brands"), a leading global branded consumer products and home essentials company focused on driving innovation and providing exceptional customer service, and Aperture Pet & Life, the integrated company for some of the largest brands in the aquatics industry, including Bulk Reef Supply, Neptune Systems, EcoTech Marine and AquaIllumination, are pleased to announce a partnership focused on helping new aquarists become successful on their aquatics journey.

Spectrum Brands and Aperture share a common goal of developing products and education to bring aquatics and aquatic life into people's lives in a way that is easy, enriching and ensures that both animals and humans are successful in their shared journey.

The all-new HelloReef All-in-One 15-Gallon and 40-Gallon GloFish® aquarium kits embody this common mission with an exciting arrangement bringing GloFish® fluorescent fish to the interactive world of HelloReef. This collaboration integrates the amazing science and beauty of Spectrum Brand's GloFish® fluorescent fish with the ease and instructional expertise of HelloReef.

"Our GloFish® brand has been at the forefront of making aquatics easy and exciting for customers for over 20 years," said John Pailthorp, President-Global Pet Care at Spectrum Brands. "Partnering with Aperture and the expertise they bring in educating new, intermediate and advanced aquarists alike allows us to reach a whole new audience of aquarists and ensure they are successful with fish keeping for years to come."

There will be three products launching as the partnership commences: a HelloReef 15-Gallon All-in-One GloFish® Kit, a HelloReef 40-Gallon All-in-One GloFish® Angelfish Kit and a GloFish® LED Blade light line based on Aperture's popular Aquaillumination (AI) Blade.

Building on the success of HelloReef's Clownfish & Anemone kit, the GloFish® kits will combine functionality, style and the unique and captivating beauty of GloFish® fluorescent fish with an interactive community and step-by-step videos to support aquarists on their journey. Each kit includes everything needed to construct a stunning underwater world.

Launching fall of 2024, the 15-gallon kit focuses on accommodating the customer's choice from GloFish® family members, including varieties of tetras, danios and cory catfish. Launching in early 2025, the 40-gallon kit is focused on the all-new GloFish® Angelfish, with ample room to keep and display these stunning creatures.

Key Features of the HelloReef All-in-One GloFish® Kits:

High-Quality Glass Aquarium : Durable and crystal-clear glass that provides an unobstructed and modern view of your amazing GloFish ® aquatic environment.

Optimized GloFish ® and Plant LED Lighting System : The kits include the all-new Aquaillumination Blade GloFish with an LED and spectrum specially designed to enhance the vivid colors of GloFish ® fluorescent fish while providing adequate output for live aquatic plants. The AI Blade is also fully programmable and can be tuned to create a mesmerizing glow that illuminates your space.

Advanced Filtration System : A powerful, yet quiet, filtration system that ensures optimal water quality and a healthy habitat for your fish.

Easy Setup and Maintenance : Step-by-step instructions and user-friendly components make setting up and maintaining the aquarium a breeze, even for beginners.

Complete Starter Kit : Includes water conditioner, fish food and GloFish ® -specific décor to create a vibrant and attractive underwater landscape.

Included Video Education Portal and Human Support: HelloReef Connect is an online portal and web-based app that HelloReef users have access to. HelloReef Connect features a step-by-step interactive video series and expert assistance to help ensure customer success.

"We are thrilled to be working with Spectrum Brands to bring this GloFish® Kit to our collective customers," said Natalie Strahan, CEO of Aperture Pet and Life. "Our goal is to make aquarium keeping accessible and enjoyable for everyone and Spectrum shares this mission with us. This kit not only simplifies the process but also brings a touch of magic to any space with the enchanting glow of GloFish® fluorescent fish. We believe it will inspire people to dive into the world of aquariums and experience the joy of bringing aquatics into their own home."

The HelloReef All-in-One GloFish® Kits will soon be available for purchase on www.helloreef.com and at selected retail partners nationwide.

About Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Spectrum Brands is a home-essentials company with a mission to make living better at home. We focus on delivering innovative products and solutions to consumers for use in and around the home through our trusted brands. We are a leading supplier of specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest control products, personal insect repellents, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, and small household appliances. Helping to meet the needs of consumers worldwide, we offer a broad portfolio of market-leading, well-known and widely trusted brands including Tetra®, DreamBone®, SmartBones®, Nature's Miracle®, 8-in-1®, FURminator®, Good 'n' Fun®, Good Boy®, Meowee!®, OmegaOne®, Spectracide®, Cutter®, Repel®, Hot Shot®, Rejuvenate®, Black Flag®, Liquid Fence®, Remington®, George Foreman®, Russell Hobbs®, BLACK + DECKER®, PowerXL®, Emeril Lagasse®, and Copper Chef®. For more information, please visit www.spectrumbrands.com. Spectrum Brands - A Home Essentials Company.

About Aperture Pet & Life

Aperture is a leading online retailer, manufacturer and distributor of products and solutions in over 50 countries through an integrated platform, which includes the industry's leading online marketplace for saltwater aquarists, world-class products for the success of saltwater, freshwater and reptile and amphibian ecosystems and habitats, distribution operations, sales professionals and one of the pet industry's largest YouTube platforms, with over 400,000 subscribers and 110 million views. Through its banner brands Bulk Reef Supply, Neptune Systems, EcoTech Marine, Aquaillumination, Leap Habitats and others, the company offers its customers the products and resources they need to create thriving ecosystems. For more information, visit www.apetlife.com.

