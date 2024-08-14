Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp.: Atlantic Power & Infrastructure's Next Generation Agriculture Awarded EU Endorsement

Receiving the highly respected European Union CE mark, API's ASCOGEL crop yield enhancement addresses food security from the ground up.

Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp. (OTC PINK:AWSL) is pleased to announce a major accomplishment of its wholly owned subsidiary, Next Generation Agriculture (NGAG).

After many years of research and development, NGAG has just received the full European Union CE mark endorsement of its unique soil moisture regulating gel and crop yield boosting product ASCOGEL via its wholly owned Indian subsidiary company, NGAG Biotech Pvt Ltd.

A pioneer in sustainability and innovation, NGAG's focus never wanes from providing unique climate-safe solutions that support regenerative farming and the protection of the natural environment. ASCOGEL's benefits include proper water management and erosion control, preservation of natural ecosystems, and prevention of land degradation. We call it "The Goldilocks Zone". ASCOGEL creates the perfect soil growing environment for plants. "It's not too wet, and not too dry, and regarding soil structure; it's not too hard, and not too loose. In fact, it creates an environment that's "just right" for crop establishment, quality and yield!

ASCOGEL's improved moisture regulating formulation contains increased levels of bio stimulation for plant establishment and growth. Through ASCOGEL's solutions for optimal water regime and improved soil structure support, its soil conditioning benefits significantly increase crop yields and reduce crop yield risks associated with droughts and/or excessive precipitation. Utilizing eighty percent less water and between fifty and seventy percent fewer nutrients, NGAG can solve the food security crisis by growing more for less. This is a revolutionary development in the world of sustainable initiatives.

The CE Mark ("Conformité Européenne" or European Conformity) is a mandatory marking for regulating the goods sold within the European Economic Area. It certifies that a product has met EU health, safety, and environmental requirements, ensuring consumer safety, and provides free commercial movement and sale of the product throughout all member states of the European Union and the United Kingdom. It also provides audited proof that the product and its production compliance, quality, and safety are in line with regulated controls.

Next Generation Agriculture's President, Martin Driscoll stated, "This is a significant accomplishment for the company and its shareholders. This CE Endorsement establishes the efficacy and multiple benefits of the technology. It opens doors to so many potential buyers and users of ASCOGEL who have been waiting for this announcement. It is with great pride that we can now let all those potential users know that the much-respected CE Mark endorsement of ASCOGEL is a proud reality". Next Generation Agriculture focuses on a unique range of innovative agricultural solutions for regenerative agriculture. For more information on ASCOGEL and its groundbreaking promise, we invite you to listen to a brief explanatory interview with NGAG President Martin Driscoll at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WEvS173lv78. For more information about Next Generation Agriculture (NGAG), please follow the QR Code below.

About Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp.

Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp. provides environmental technologies including converting recycled tire material into proven, sustainable infrastructure products. Its flagship product Flexi®-Pave's resounding strength, flexibility and porous nature which protects from land erosion has led to its use in high profile shoreline break walls and other marine and infrastructure projects.

About AP&I's Water Purification Next Generation (WPNG)

AP&I subsidiaries address global challenges, such as harmful algae and red tide infestation growing health hazard, with its Algae Vessels (AVs). Operating with a zero-carbon footprint, the AVs utilize wind and solar power to eliminate harmful algae blooms in water bodies worldwide. WPNG water purification technology removes harmful algae blooms from freshwater rivers and lakes, and Red Tide algae blooms from salt water.

Disclaimer: Shareholders and investors are strongly cautioned against placing undue reliance on information set forth within this website and these communications in making any investment decisions concerning our securities. The matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks are detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the OTCMarkets.com including the company's Annual Report, Quarterly Reports, and other periodic filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Nothing within this site is meant to be a solicitation to buy.

SOURCE: Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com