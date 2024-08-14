Kalm Therapeutics Inc: Kalm Therapeutics Emerges From Stealth With an Oversubscribed Seed Round

HUNTSVILLE, AL / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2024 / Kalm Therapeutics is pleased to announce the $700,000 oversubscribed closing of its seed round to bring the first prescription patch treatment to eczema and psoriasis patients. This funding will be used to complete regulatory activities outlined in Kalm's Pre-IND meeting with the FDA, fund vital personnel, and transfer the patch production to the company's experienced manufacturer.



"Kalm was born from struggles I faced with my daughter's eczema. First, I was worried about applying harmful steroids to my young child. Then, I faced a struggle three times a day with covering the steroid-treated skin to prevent scratching and infection. The peel-and-stick Kalm Patch is simpler and safer than any treatment on the market - providing patients with a complete solution for common skin inflammatory conditions," stated AJ Singhal, founder and CTO.

The Kalm Patch utilizes "Continuous Dose" technology and delivers anti-inflammatory natural medication while protecting the skin from itching and infection. The Kalm Patch delivers its natural compound over 24 hours, providing a convenient and effective alternative to harmful topical steroids that require three to five applications per day.

"Kalm has made huge strides with a small team and a very efficient budget. We will continue to operate with that mindset while also adding some valuable personnel to our team. We are extremely proud of our ability to raise capital in what remains a challenging environment and are excited about the message that this sends to the market about the opportunity our product brings to the dermatology space," said Kalm CEO Chris Seibert.

Founded in 2024, Kalm Therapeutics is a pre-clinical drug development company focused on a medicated, controlled-release patch for the non-steroidal treatment of patients with mild to moderate atopic dermatitis and psoriasis. We offer a steroid-free, natural alternative to the growing number of adults and children battling eczema. For more information, visit www.kalmtherapeutics.com.

