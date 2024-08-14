Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism, Inc.: CBMJ Exceeds Expectations Growing Revenue 532% for Q-2 Year over Year While Reducing Share Count by Over 8.5%

Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism (OTC PINK:CBMJ) through its subsidiary Patriot.TV posted stronger than expected results in its recent quarterly filing with OTC Markets. The full posting can be viewed at:

Some highlights of the Q-2 financials include

Increases in quarterly revenue of $486K for the quarter ending 6-30-24 growing 532% over the same period in 2023. For the six months ending 6-30-24, revenue was up 469% over 2023 to $852K. For the three months ending June 30th, the company recorded a net loss of $90K or $0.00 per share. The issued and outstanding share count was reduced by 4.3M to 49.3M because of a return to treasury of previously issued shares in Q-1 2024. Total Current assets increased 69% since December 31st, 2023, while total current liabilities decreased by 3.8% in the same period. Stockholders' Equity rose 6% since December 31, 2023.

The company's CEO Mark Schaftlein stated that "The momentum and dedication of the whole team from production, hosts, marketing, corporate governance, accounting, and our audience is becoming infectious. The results are showing, and we are getting noticed by our legacy media counterparts as we gain viewers by providing truth based uncensored content."

The company generates revenue through its Show Sponsorships, Membership in its exclusive Patriot Defenders Program, Affiliate sales from marketing and its

long term Patriot program for gold and silver precious metals sales.



In addition to its streaming platform Patriot.TV, the company operates PatriotTV.store, its online retail store.

CBMJ recently announced that it completed PCAOB certified audits of its most recent two years of financials. The audits are consistent with and meet requirements for uplisting to senior exchanges.

About Patriot.TV: Patriot.TV is a 24/7 streaming programming company wholly owned by CBMJ whose goal is to deliver top quality content to its growing viewership. As a leading media broadcast platform it is dedicated to providing cutting-edge, informative content across television, radio, and online platforms. With a focus on truth, freedom, and empowering narratives, Patriot.TV is at the forefront of shaping the future of media consumption. Visit www.patriot.tv for more information.

About CBMJ: (OTC PINK:CBMJ) Conservative Broadcast Media and Journalism is a media and web-based Patriot Company.

