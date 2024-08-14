All Home Care Matters: Lance A. Slatton Joins The Global Purple Angel Dementia Campaign as United States Ambassador

The Global Purple Angel Dementia Campaign recently reached across the pond and made a very big splash with the appointment of Lance A. Slatton of All Home Care Matters & Enriched Life Home Care Services (ELHCS) as their latest Purple Angel Dementia Ambassador in the USA.

Norman (Norrms) McNamara founded the Purple Angel Dementia Campaign in January 2012 in Devon, UK after he was diagnosed with dementia (later defined as Dementia with Lewy Bodies) at the age of 50. The purpose of the Purple Angel Dementia Campaign is to raise awareness, give hope to and empower people with dementia by giving out information on how shops, businesses and other services can support people who have these progressive diseases.

In less than a decade, The Global Purple Angel Dementia Campaign is recognized in over 70 countries and has more than 1,100 ambassadors worldwide. McNamar's amazing work and dedication through his non-profit has been recognized by the Royal Family. He also wrote, "The Guide to Understanding Dementia," which was both helpful and powerful because it was written by someone who had the disease.

"We do it because we are passionate about helping those less fortunate than ourselves," said McNamara. One of my favorite sayings is, 'the kindest thing you can do is to help someone you will never get to meet.' And that's what we do in a nutshell."

Their ambassadors are tasked with helping people they have never met, and Slatton has been doing exactly that for years - which makes this such a perfect fit.

"The Global Purple Angel dementia campaign is proud to announce the appointment of Lance A. Slatton of All Home Care Matters as our latest Purple Angel dementia ambassador in the USA," said McNamara. "His insights into the disease of dementia are invaluable, as is his way of thinking that so much can be achieved across the globe at very little cost and simply by sharing what we do and best practices with all to ensure the betterment of those with dementia and their families."

It's already been a busy and rewarding 2024 for Slatton, known throughout the health care and senior living community as "The Senior Care Influencer" and an innovator, compassionate and forward-thinking leader, and passionate advocate for supporting health care providers.

In the past few months, he has been named official Brand Ambassador for The Caregiving Support Network, and the first-ever Brand Ambassador for Songs & Smiles, a Texas-based nonprofit charitable organization that supports all who love and care for someone living with Alzheimer's or other forms of dementia, and Brand Ambassador for GoInstaCare, a mobile app for finding and recruiting caregivers.

Slatton also is the host and producer of the popular All Home Care Matters, an award-winning YouTube program and podcast focused on long-term care and age-related topics, and author of the acclaimed "The All Home Care Matters Official Family Caregivers' Guide," published in March 2024 by eBookIt.com.

Slatton says being offered and accepting a Purple Angel Dementia Ambassador role is a "distinguished honor and a true privilege."

"My goal has and always will be to help as many family caregivers and their loved ones living with dementia as possible, and uniting with Norrms and Purple Angel and helping to continue their unbelievable legacy of supporting family caregivers and those living with dementia in over 70 countries is quite an honor," said Slaton, one of the founders of Enriched Life Home Care Services in Livonia, Mich.

"When we created All Home Care Matters our single goal was to help support family caregivers and lessen the complexities they face when dealing with long-term care issues. Our show has been watched or heard on almost every continent and by millions of people. By accepting the opportunity to be a Purple Angel Ambassador my hope is that we can continue to reach these families and continue supporting and helping the incredible work and impact that Purple Angel has been doing for families and their loved ones with dementia throughout the world."

About Purple Angel

In January 2012, Norman McNamara founded the Torbay Dementia Action Alliance. "We wanted to make it simple awareness raising, but effective, so we devised a plan where we would organize teams of willing volunteers to walk into shops, cafes, banks, supermarkets, etc., and talk to managers and staff about people living with Dementia and the problems they have when doing everyday tasks like shopping, eating out, banking etc.,"he said. The Purple Angel was born on Jan. 12, 2012 and is now recognized in over 70 Countries worldwide and counting with over 1,000 ambassadors. The purpose of the Purple Angel Dementia Campaign is to raise awareness, give hope to and empower people with dementia by giving out information on how shops, businesses and other services can support people who have these progressive diseases. For more information and to find out how you can help, log onto https://purpleangel-global.com/ or check out their Facebook page.

About Enriched Life Home Care Services / All Home Care Matters / Lance A. Slatton

Enriched Life Home Care Services (ELHCS) in Livonia has been named the No. 1 home care company in Michigan the past six years by Top Rated Local. ELHCS, founded in 2013, provides care for people throughout southeastern Michigan. In May 2020, ELHCS launched All Home Care Matters, a YouTube program focused on long-term care issues. The show, hosted by Lance A. Slatton CSCM, has more than 122,000 YouTube subscribers and 65,000 daily podcast downloads. The show also was a 2023 29th annual AIVA Communicator Award Recipient (Academy of Interactive Visual Arts) and 2024 30th Annual ATV Communicator Award of Excellence. Visit the official YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/c/AllHomeCareMatters or listen to the show on Apple Podcast https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/all-home-care-matters/id1513502341

Visit the Official Website for Lance A. Slatton at https://www.lanceaslatton.com

