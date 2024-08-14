Bioz, Inc.: Bioz and InvivoGen Form Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Research Discovery and Efficiency

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2024 / Bioz, Inc., a leader in artificial intelligence-driven research solutions, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with InvivoGen, a renowned provider of innovative immunology and cell biology reagents. This collaboration aims to leverage Bioz's cutting-edge technology to streamline the research process.

This partnership will integrate Bioz's powerful search and analytics platform with InvivoGen's extensive catalog of reagents and tools. A key component of this collaboration is the utilization of Bioz Badges - AI-powered widgets that provide researchers with actionable insights and quality assessments for each product. By incorporating Bioz Badges into InvivoGen's product detail pages, researchers will benefit from more precise and informed recommendations. This will enable them to efficiently identify and access the most relevant reagents, thereby accelerating their research workflows and significantly improving overall productivity.

Annie Tiraby-Florette, Marketing Director at InvivoGen, expressed her enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We are very pleased with our partnership with Bioz and the impressive performance of their badges. We are looking forward to seeing how this partnership will evolve in the coming months and are excited about the opportunities it will create for researchers worldwide."

Dr. Karin Lachmi, founder and CRO at Bioz, shared her perspective on the new partnership, commenting, "Partnering with InvivoGen represents a significant step forward in our mission to transform the way researchers find and utilize scientific resources. InvivoGen's commitment to innovation aligns perfectly with Bioz's vision of accelerating research through intelligent search solutions. We are excited to be working together to enhance research efficiency and deliver exceptional value to the scientific community."

The integration of Bioz's Badges with InvivoGen's products is expected to significantly benefit researchers by simplifying product discovery, improving research outcomes, and driving advancements in the field of immunology and cell biology.

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for life science experimentation, with evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide biopharma and academic scientists toward the most-validated products to use in their experiments, which accelerates research toward new discoveries. Bioz solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Content Hubs, web-based widgets, that are placed on product supplier websites to increase user engagement and sales conversion.

To learn more about Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to info@bioz.com.

