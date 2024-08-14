WELL Health Technologies Corp.: WELL Health Reports Record Results for Q2-2024 Driven by an Acceleration in Organic Growth and Raises Annual Guidance

WELL achieved record quarterly revenues of $243.1 million in Q2-2024, an increase of 42% as compared to Q2-2023 driven by acquisitions and overall organic growth (3) of 21%.

WELL achieved record Adjusted EBITDA of $30.9 million in Q2-2024, an increase of 11% as compared to Q2-2023.

of $30.9 million in Q2-2024, an increase of 11% as compared to Q2-2023. WELL achieved a record total of 1.4 million patient visits in Q2-2024 an increase of 38% compared to Q2-2023 and representing 5.6 million patient visits on an annualized run-rate basis.

WELL's US digital revenues attributable to Circle Medical and Wisp grew organically by 40% to $56.3M in Q2 and achieved $3.5 million in Adjusted EBITDA an improvement of $5.3 million realizing investments made in the previous year.

WELL is raising its guidance range for 2024 annual revenue to be between $970 million to $990 million and maintaining Adjusted EBITDA guidance to be in the upper range of $125 million to $130 million, despite higher costs due to our projection of significantly lower share issuances and stock-based incentives. WELL also maintains guidance for Free cashflow available to shareholders to be approximately $55 million.

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL, OTCQX: WHTCF) (the "Company" or "WELL"), a digital healthcare company focused on positively impacting health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients globally, is pleased to announce its interim consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Hamed Shahbazi, Founder and CEO of WELL, commented, "The second quarter of 2024 exceeded expectations, showcasing the strength of our technology-driven care platforms. We are very pleased to report 42% year-over-year revenue growth, driven by accelerated organic growth of 21% which includes contribution from our absorption program where we recruit clinics to our network for nominal cost. This marks our 22nd consecutive record-breaking revenue quarter, highlighting our sustained momentum. We are proud to once again improve our annual revenue guidance to $970 million to $990 million and report that we are on track to achieve one billion in revenues by the end of 2024 if we include acquisitions that are currently in our acquisition pipeline. Additionally, we are maintaining our guidance on Adjusted EBITDA in the upper range of $125 million to $130 million despite facing additional costs as a result of our projection of materially reduced share issuances for stock-based compensation. We remain focused on enhancing profitability and capital efficiency and continue to project a 30% year-over-year increase in free cash flow to shareholders in 2024. Our strong organic growth and healthy cash flows increasingly allow us to fund acquisitions, earn-outs, and employee incentives with cash. We are still on track to deliver record revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and Net Income in 2024, while increasing cash flows, reducing debt, improving leverage, lowering share issuances, and decreasing earn-out payments."

Mr. Shahbazi further added, "As of the end of Q2-2024, WELL proudly supported a network of over 3,900 providers and clinicians delivering care through our physical and virtual clinics. Our Canadian clinic transformation program continues to drive efficiencies in our clinics systemwide while driving enhanced organic growth. The clinics that have recently joined our network under our M&A or absorption programs are improving in terms of their overall operations and profitability. This success is driven by our focus on cost optimization, digital workflow integration, patient engagement technologies, and the implementation of advanced AI tools such as the ambient AI scribe and various co-pilot technologies powered by our partner HEALWELL AI. We remain committed to empowering healthcare professionals with the latest in cutting-edge technology."

Eva Fong, WELL's Chief Financial Officer, added, "I am proud to announce that during Q2 2024 we paid down $14 million in debt and reduced our leverage ratio to 2.67x for bank debt and 3.45x for all debt including convertible debentures. I'm also pleased to report that we achieved positive IFRS net income in Q2 2024, and notably, our net income remains positive even if we exclude the unrealized gains from our investments in HEALWELL AI. Much of our progress is due to the comprehensive cost-cutting program that was implemented earlier this year that has significantly strengthened our operational efficiency and generated substantial annualized cost savings. In Q2-2024, we generated a record $35.2 million in cash flow from operating activities. In addition to these substantial savings and strong cash flows, this fiscal year we plan to reduce our yearly share dilution to its lowest level ever since being launched as a company. The Company is in an excellent position to continue funding its organic growth and future acquisition plans through cash flows from operations."

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

WELL achieved record quarterly revenue of $243.1 million in Q2-2024, an increase of 42% as compared to revenue of $170.9 million generated in Q2-2023. This growth was mainly driven by organic growth of 21% including clinic absorptions and 16% without absorptions.

Adjusted Gross Profit was $107.4 million in Q2-2024, an increase of 18% as compared to Adjusted Gross Profit of $90.8 million in Q2-2023.

Adjusted Gross Margin percentage was 44.2% during Q2-2024 compared to Adjusted Gross Margin percentage of 53.1% in Q2-2023. The decline in Adjusted Gross Margin percentage is mainly attributed to the acquisition of businesses in the past year that had lower gross margin percentage.

Adjusted EBITDA was $30.9 million in Q2-2024, an increase of 11% as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $27.8 million in Q2-2023.

was $30.9 million in Q2-2024, an increase of 11% as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $27.8 million in Q2-2023. Adjusted EBITDA to WELL shareholders was $23.0 million in Q2-2024, an increase of 3% as compared to Adjusted EBITDA to WELL shareholders of $22.3 million in Q2-2023.

Adjusted Net Income was $12.3 million, or $0.05 per share in Q2-2024, as compared to Adjusted Net Income of $14.4 million, or $0.06 per share in Q2-2023.

was $12.3 million, or $0.05 per share in Q2-2024, as compared to Adjusted Net Income of $14.4 million, or $0.06 per share in Q2-2023. Net Income was $117.0 million or $0.45 per share in Q2-2024, driven by material unrealized gains of WELL's investment in HEALWELL AI.

Free cashflow attributable to WELL shareholders was $8.7 million during Q2-2024, compared to $9.4 million during Q2-2023.

Second Quarter 2024 Segmented Results

Canadian Patient Services revenue was $76.7 million in Q2-2024, an increase of 42% as compared to $54.2 million in Q2-2023.

SaaS and Technology Services revenue was $16.9 million in Q2-2024, an increase of 27% as compared to $13.3 million in Q2-2023.

U.S. Patient and Provider Services revenue was $149.5 million in Q2-2024, an increase of 45% as compared to $103.5 million in Q2-2023.

Canadian Patient Services Adjusted EBITDA was $9.0 million in Q2-2024, an increase of 2% as compared to $8.9 million in Q2-2023 mainly due to lapping of a number of one-time positive impacts to profitability in Q2-2023.

SaaS and Technology Services Adjusted EBITDA was $4.0 million in Q2-2024, an increase of 94% as compared to $2.1 million in Q2-2023.

U.S. Patient and Provider Services Adjusted EBITDA was $23.2 million in Q2-2024, an increase of 9% as compared to $21.3 million in Q2-2023.

Second Quarter 2024 Patient Visit Metrics:

WELL achieved a record 1.4 million patient visits in Q2-2024, an increase of 38% compared to Q2-2023 and representing 5.6 million patient visits on an annualized run-rate basis. Patient visits were comprised of 759,000 patient visits in Canada and 640,000 patient visits in the US. Canadian Patient Services visits increased 41% while US Patient Services visits increased 34%, on a year-over-year basis. Growth in patient visits over the past year was primary driven by organic growth, including the clinic absorption program as well as acquisitions.

Total care interactions were 2.1 million in Q2-2024, a year-over-year increase of 48% compared to Q2-2023 and representing 8.4 million total care interactions on an annualized run-rate basis.



Q2-24 Q1-24 Q2-23 Q/Q

Growth Y/Y

Growth Y/Y Organic

Growth Canada Patient Visits 759,000 733,000 537,000 4 % 41 % 21 % US Patient Visits 640,000 577,000 478,000 11 % 34 % 31 % Total Visits 1,399,000 1,310,000 1,015,000 7 % 38 % 26 %













Technology Interactions 622,000 599,000 411,000 4 % 51 % 51 % Billed Provider Hours 83,000 89,000 0 -7 % N/A N/A Total Care Interactions (2) 2,104,000 1,998,000 1,426,000 5 % 48 % 48 %

Second Quarter 2024 Business Highlights:

On April 30, 2024, the Company announced a five-year collaboration with Microsoft to enhance digital healthcare across North America, integrating Microsoft's cloud and AI with WELL's platform. This partnership focuses on elevating WELL's scalability and operational efficiency, aiming to transform healthcare delivery for large enterprises, including the public sector. The collaboration will also modernize WELL's cloud infrastructure, optimize costs, ensure data security, and integrate Azure OpenAI Service to advance healthcare solutions.

On May 2, 2024, the Company announced the launch of the second generation WELL AI Decision Support ("WAIDS"), featuring advanced chronic disease screening for conditions like diabetes and hypertension. This enhanced WAIDS version facilitates patient risk stratification and expands its disease detection capabilities. Powered by HEALWELL AI, the technology aids clinicians in decision-making, addressing chronic diseases that significantly impact Canadians.

On June 1, 2024, the Company completed the purchase to acquire all primary care medical clinics operated by Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. ("Shoppers") under "The Health Clinic by Shoppers" brand. The acquisition included 10 clinics, with over 35 physicians, located in British Columbia and Ontario.

Events Subsequent to June 30, 2024:

On July 10, 2024, the Company announced the approval of a historic $44 million project, Health Compass II, the largest DIGITAL project ever awarded to advance AI-powered tech enablement for care providers. This initiative, led by WELL and its consortium partners, aims to enhance AI and interoperability in Canadian healthcare. As the lead commercialization partner and first customer, WELL will provide expertise and interoperability, enabling the development of new AI tools to support healthcare providers and improve patient outcomes.

On July 17, 2024, the Company announced the launch of its AI-powered co-pilot for cardiologists, powered by HEALWELL AI, to improve the detection of cardiovascular disease (CVD). This co-pilot, an extension of the WELL AI Decision Support (WAIDS) product offering, will be deployed in WELL Diagnostic Centers, Canada's largest cardiology and medical diagnostic group, across over 40 locations in Ontario. This initiative aims to assist cardiologists in identifying high-risk patients, enhancing early detection and management of CVD.

Outlook:

WELL anticipates maintaining its strong performance through the remainder of 2024, with a strategic focus on enhancing operations for organic growth and profitability. The Company aims to pursue capital-efficient growth opportunities while effectively managing costs to deliver robust growth and sustained cash flow to shareholders. The Company's strong organic growth and healthy cash flow position it well to continue executing its growth strategies while progressively reducing debt.

Management is pleased to improve its guidance, which includes only announced acquisitions, as follows:

Annual revenue for 2024 is projected to be in the range of $970 million to $990 million.

Adjusted EBITDA for 2024 is projected to be in the upper range of $125 million to $130 million, despite increased cash costs due to lower share issuance and share based incentives.

Free cashflow attributable to WELL shareholders is expected to be approximately $55 million.

WELL plans to advance its U.S. and Canadian Patient Services businesses through both organic and strategic growth, prioritizing capital efficiency. This approach will enable the Company to use business cash flows for debt reduction and minimizing share issuance. In Canada, WELL aims to strengthen its market leadership as the nation's premier pan-Canadian clinical network, offering a highly integrated, tech-enabled outpatient healthcare system.

Leveraging its deep technological expertise, WELL is prioritizing investments in AI technologies, with plans to continue to develop and launch innovative products and enhancements across its provider and clinic network.

Selected Unaudited Financial Highlights:

Please see SEDAR for complete copies of the Company's condensed interim consolidated financial statements and interim MD&A for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.



Quarter ended

Six months ended



June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2023

June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023



$'000 $'000 $'000

$'000 $'000

Revenue 243,147 231,562 170,922

474,709 340,347

Cost of sales (excluding depreciation and amortization) (135,766) (129,342) (80,099)

(265,108) (163,355)

Adjusted Gross Profit(1) 107,381 102,220 90,823

209,601 176,992

Adjusted Gross Margin(1) 44.2 % 44.1 % 53.1 %

44.2 % 52.0 %

Adjusted EBITDA(1) 30,880 28,314 27,789

59,194 54,472

Net income (loss) 116,976 19,600 (2,016)

136,576 (12,643)

Adjusted Net Income (1) 12,284 20,239 14,361

32,523 28,486

Earnings (loss) per share, basic (in $) 0.45 0.06 (0.03)

0.52 (0.09)

Earnings (loss) per share, diluted (in $) 0.43 0.06 (0.03)

0.48 (0.09)

Adjusted Net Income per share, basic and diluted (in $) (1) 0.05 0.08 0.06

0.13 0.12

































Reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA:













Net income (loss) for the period 116,976 19,600 (2,016)

136,576 (12,643)

Depreciation and amortization 17,307 16,560 14,041

33,867 28,563

Income tax expense (recovery) (1,959) (178) 1,889

(2,137) 2,081

Interest income (279) (238) (127)

(517) (315)

Interest expense 9,689 9,541 7,828

19,230 15,602

Rent expense on finance leases (4,129) (4,114) (2,581)

(8,243) (5,071)

Stock-based compensation 4,765 5,477 6,134

10,242 12,733

Foreign exchange gain (72) (32) (65)

(104) (349)

Time-based earnout expense 15 2,112 1,476

2,127 12,330

Change in fair value of investments (116,327) (13,957) -

(130,284) -

Gain on disposal of assets and investments - (11,284) (1,517)

(11,284) (1,517)

Share of net (income) loss of associates (177) 1,064 91

887 188

Other items 753 - 1,798

753 1,798

Transaction, restructuring and integration costs expensed 4,318 3,763 838

8,081 1,072

















Adjusted EBITDA(1) 30,880 28,314 27,789

59,194 54,472

















Attributable to WELL shareholders 23,019 21,371 22,287

44,390 42,919

Attributable to Non-controlling interests 7,861 6,943 5,502

14,804 11,553

















Adjusted EBITDA (1)













WELL Corporate (5,320) (4,767) (4,456)

(10,087) (8,981)

Canada and others 13,032 14,474 10,942

27,506 22,747

US operations 23,168 18,607 21,303

41,775 40,706

Adjusted EBITDA (1) attributable to WELL shareholders













WELL Corporate (5,320) (4,767) (4,456)

(10,087) (8,981)

Canada and others 12,645 14,247 10,798

26,892 22,308

US operations 15,694 11,891 15,945

27,585 29,592

Adjusted EBITDA (1) attributable to Non-controlling interests















Canada and others 387 227 144

614 439



US operations 7,474 6,716 5,358

14,190 11,114





















Reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted Net income:















Net income (loss) for the period 116,976 19,600 (2,016)

136,576 (12,643)



Amortization of acquired intangible assets 11,361 11,520 10,720

22,881 21,750



Time-based earnout expense 15 2,112 1,476

2,127 12,330



Stock-based compensation 4,765 5,477 6,134

10,242 12,733



Change in fair value of investments (116,327) (13,957) -

(130,284) -



Other items 753 - 1,798

753 1,798



Non-controlling interest included in net income (loss) (5,259) (4,513) (3,751)

(9,772) (7,482)





















Adjusted Net Income (1) 12,284 20,239 14,361

32,523 28,486





Footnotes:

Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios.

In addition to results reported in accordance with IFRS, the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental indicators of its financial and operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures include Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Per Share, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow. The Company believes these supplementary financial measures reflect the Company's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of trends in its business.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Share The Company defines Adjusted Net Income as net income (loss), after excluding the effects of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, time-based earnout expense, change in fair value of investments, non-controlling interests, and revenue precluded from recognition under IFRS 15 that relates to certain patient services revenue that the Company believes should be recognized as revenue based on its contractual relationships. Adjusted Net Income Per Share is Adjusted Net Income divided by weighted average number of shares outstanding. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to analyze our results, enhance a reader's understanding of past financial performance and allow for greater understanding with respect to key metrics used by management in decision making. More specifically, the Company believes Adjusted Net Income is a financial metric that tracks the earning power of the business that is available to WELL shareholders.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. EBITDA represents net income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA (i) less net rent expense on premise leases considered to be finance leases under IFRS and (ii) before transaction, restructuring, and integration costs, time-based earn-out expense, change in fair value of investments, share of loss of associates, foreign exchange gain/loss, and stock-based compensation expense, (iii) revenue precluded from recognition under IFRS 15 that relates to certain patient services revenue that the Company believes should be recognized as revenue based on its contractual relationships, and (iv) gains/losses that are not reflective of ongoing operating performance. The Company considers Adjusted EBITDA a financial metric that measures cash that the Company can use to fund working capital requirements, service future interest and principal debt repayments and fund future growth initiatives. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered alternatives to net income (loss), cash flow from operating activities or other measures of financial performance in accordance with IFRS.

Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin The Company defines Adjusted Gross Profit as revenue less cost of sales (excluding depreciation and amortization) and Adjusted Gross Margin as adjusted gross profit as a percentage of revenue. Adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin should not be construed as an alternative for revenue or net income (loss) determined in accordance with IFRS. The Company does not present gross profit in its consolidated financial statements as it is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company believes that adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin are meaningful metrics that are often used by readers to measure the Company's efficiency of selling its products and services.

Adjusted Free Cashflow The Company defines Adjusted Free Cashflow as Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to Shareholders, less cash interest, less cash taxes and less capital expenditures. Adjusted Net income, Adjusted Net Income per Share, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, and Adjusted Free Cashflow are not recognized measures for financial statement presentation under IFRS and do not have standardized meanings. As such, these measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies and should be considered as supplements to, and not as substitutes for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with IFRS. Total Care Interactions are defined as Total Visits plus Technology Interactions plus Billed Provider Hours. Organic growth includes growth attributable to "absorptions" which are characterized by clinics acquired for nominal consideration (ie. Less than 0.02x revenues). The overall organic growth inclusive of absorptions in Q2 was 21% but would have been 16.% without absorptions.

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.

WELL's mission is to tech-enable healthcare providers. We do this by developing the best technologies, services, and support available, which ensures healthcare providers are empowered to positively impact patient outcomes. WELL's comprehensive healthcare and digital platform includes extensive front and back-office management software applications that help physicians run and secure their practices. WELL's solutions enable more than 37,000 healthcare providers between the US and Canada and power the largest owned and operated healthcare ecosystem in Canada with more than 180 clinics supporting primary care, specialized care, and diagnostic services. In the United States WELL's solutions are focused on specialized markets such as the gastrointestinal market, women's health, primary care, and mental health. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "WHTCF". To learn more about WELL, please visit: www.well.company.

