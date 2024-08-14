West Seneca, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2024) - Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP) ("Worksport" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based manufacturer and innovator of hybrid and clean energy solutions for the light truck, overlanding, and global consumer goods sectors, at market close yesterday reported the financial results for the second quarter of its fiscal year (Q2 FY 2024) ended June 30, 2024.

Financial Results

Worksport continues its remarkable early growth story and reports an 860% revenue increase in Q2 2024 vs. Q2 2023, with 275% growth from Q1 2024, reaching a new record of $1.92 million. This surge is directly attributed to the new Buffalo factory and the launch of dealer and e-commerce marketing initiatives. Worksport believes that while revenue is still in its early stages, the growth rate in recent quarters is highly encouraging. The Company has gained strong sales traction through its rapidly expanding channels, and with the introduction of innovative, higher-margin products on the horizon, Worksport expects this momentum to continue, driving further rapid revenue growth in the upcoming quarters.

By the end of Q2, Worksport's Monthly Reoccurring Revenue (MRR) was on track to hit $1milllion per month. The Company believes the MRR will continue to grow in 2024 with the ongoing ramp up of the Al3 line and introduction of the premium Al4 product line in Q4.

"Notably, Q2 sales surpass the entire 2023 year-end revenue of $1.5 million," states Mike Johnston, Company CFO. "Gross profit margins in Q2 2024 reached 15.4%, an 111% improvement from Q1. Early 2024 production efficiency was below baseline due to efforts in enhancing production processes and product improvements. However, Worksport anticipates improved baseline efficiency in the latter half of the year, which is expected to boost future margins. Additionally, cost savings from our scaling efforts and the introduction of premium products are projected to further enhance margins into FY 2025."

The entire financial results for Q2 2024 can be accessed below.

Forward Guidance

With three new products launching later this year, Worksport has been investing heavily in growth, laying a strong foundation for continued expansion. Worksport is well positioned to leverage its equipment, facilities, and inventory investments to meet both current and anticipated sales growth through the remainder of 2024. No significant equipment investment is expected within the next 12 months. As revenues accelerate, we anticipate a reduction in net loss from operations, with a clear vision to move to positive operational cash flow within 2025.

For the tonneau cover business, at the current Q2 gross revenue rate, we are on track to meet or exceed our previously issued revenue guidance of $6-8 million by year-end 2024. Importantly, Worksport notes this guidance does not account for potential revenues from the AL4, SOLIS, and COR products in 2024, and is based solely on our AL3 and Soft Cover product segments.

For FY 2025, Worksport believes that its tonneau cover business alone [not including the clean-tech business expected to launch soon] will represent $15-20M in revenues. The Company also believes that with favorable market conditions for their next 3 tonneau cover launches, they can beat this forecast. 2025 Tonneau Cover Revenue Guidance will be updated in future quarters.

Worksport will launch the Alpha release of its highly anticipated clean-tech COR and SOLIS products this September. A successful Alpha launch will follow a market launch in the near future. This innovative business division forms the cornerstone of Worksport's future strategy to evolve into a mid-to-large market company. For future guidance on Worksport Clean-Tech, stay tuned for an initial sales outlook during the Q3 2024 earnings call.

CEO Statement on Worksport Stock (NASDAQ: WKSP)

Steven Rossi, Worksport CEO, stated, "In April 2024, the Company issued a press release stating that they believe the Worksport stock was undervalued. Today, given this quarters findings, the shared remarks on our path to cash flow positivity, and our update on guidance, we reaffirm that statement, confident that the revenue growth we're seeing this quarter is just the beginning of a prosperous climb ahead."

Rossi added, "Our tonneau cover business is expected to propel Worksport into a 9-figure, middle market company in the short to mid-term, while the clean-tech division opens a 10-figure-plus opportunity that we believe is achievable. Altogether, our aspirations in terms of revenues stretch beyond that of upper middle market."

Worksport Q2 Earnings Call

Worksport's Q2 Earnings Call occurred at 4:30pm ET on Tuesday August 13th, 2024. The full earnings call recording, prepared remarks, and presented deck can be found in the following locations:

Worksport Q2 Earnings Call Recorded Webinar

Worksport Q2 Earnings Call Deck

Worksport Q2 Earnings Call Prepared Remarks

Worksport Quarterly Report, Item 1. Financial Statements

The Company has included the Financial Statements section below from the 'Full Worksport Q2 2024 10-Q' For Quarterly Period Ended: June 30, 2024. Investors are encouraged to read the full 10-Q along with the Prepared Remarks, both linked above.

PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1. Financial Statements

Worksport Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)





June 30, 2024

(Unaudited)

December 31,

2023

Assets













Current Assets









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 3,426,089

$ 3,365,778

Accounts receivable, net



623,386



463,122

Other receivable



140,863



165,865

Inventory (note 4)



6,386,744



3,631,492

Related party loan (note 8)



14,303



-

Prepaid expenses and deposits (note 5)



151,815



1,497,249

Total Current Assets



10,743,200



9,123,506

Investments (note 10)



90,731



90,731

Property and Equipment, net (note 6)



14,308,776



14,483,436

Right-Of-Use Asset, net (note 11)



705,155



917,354

Intangible Assets, net



1,337,636



1,338,889

Total Assets

$ 27,185,498

$ 25,953,916

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity









Current Liabilities









Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 1,750,166

$ 1,451,181

Payroll taxes payable



260,585



85,010

Related party loan (note 8)



-



2,192

Current portion - Long term debt (note 12)



-



5,300,000

Current lease liability (note 11)



243,203



328,229

Total Current Liabilities



2,253,954



7,166,612

Long Term - Lease Liability (note 11)



485,451



608,761

Long Term Debt (note 12)



5,300,000



-

Total Liabilities



8,039,405



7,775,373











Shareholders' Equity









Series A & B Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,100 shares authorized, 100 Series A and 0 Series B issued and outstanding, respectively (note 7)



-



-

Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 299,000,000 shares authorized, 28,520,704 and 20,320,503 shares issued and outstanding, respectively (note 7)



2,852



2,032

Additional paid-in capital



69,230,341



64,685,693

Share subscriptions receivable



(1,577)



(1,577)

Share subscriptions payable



5,964,290)



1,814,152

Accumulated deficit



(56,041,233)



(48,313,177)

Cumulative translation adjustment



(8,580)



(8,580)

Total Shareholders' Equity



19,146,093



18,178,543

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 27,185,498

$ 25,953,916



The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements. Please click here for the full notes.

Worksport Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited)







Three Months ended

June 30,



Six Months ended

June 30,







2024

2023



2024

2023

























Net Sales

$ 1,921,539

$ 199,851

$ 2,434,176

$ 231,776

Cost of Goods Sold



1,624,910



153,288



2,100,091



173,045

Gross Profit



296,629



46,563



334,085



58,731



















Operating Expenses

















General and administrative



2,946,386



1,744,801



5,620,704



3,874,413

Sales and marketing



478,792



548,712



545,569



1,093,063

Professional fees



766,563



1,491,453



1,710,341



2,360,064

(Gain) loss on foreign exchange



15,636



316



7,685



(142 ) Total operating expenses



4,207,377



3,785,282



7,884,299



7,327,398

Loss from operations



(3,910,748 )

(3,738,719 )

(7,550,214 )

(7,268,667 )

















Other Income (Expense)

















Interest expense



(134,164 )

(187,893 )

(257,762 )

(352,992 ) Interest income



-



78,778



3,054



198,606

Rental income (note 17)



31,513



50,379



76,866



94,835

Gain on settlement of debt



-



-



-



7,493

Total other income (expense)



(102,651 )

(58,736 )

(177,842 )

(52,058 )

















Net Loss

$ (4,013,399 ) $ (3,797,455 ) $ (7,728,056 ) $ (7,320,725 )

















Loss per Share (basic and diluted)

$ (0.15 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (0.43 ) Weighted Average Number of Shares (basic and diluted)



25,958,628



17,165,533



23,573,349



17,162,471



The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements. Please click here for the full notes.

Read the rest of the 10-Q: 'Full Worksport Q2 2024 10-Q'

