Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE: SDHC) ("Smith Douglas" or the "Company") today announced second quarter results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.

Q2 2024 Results as compared to Q2 2023:

Net new orders increased 17% to 715

Home closings increased 17% to 653

Revenue increased 22% to $220.9 million

Pre-tax income of $25.9 million

Earnings of $0.40 per diluted share

Backlog homes increased 19% to 1,173

Sales value of backlog homes increased 23% to $404.7 million

Debt-to-book capitalization of 1.1%

Active community count increased 70% to 75 at quarter end

Total controlled lots increased 81% to 15,842

Greg Bennett, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Despite ongoing affordability challenges for our homebuyers, we have achieved another robust financial quarter due to our team's unwavering commitment to operational excellence, combined with strong market demand. Our success is highlighted by a 17% year-over-year increase in closings and delivering above industry average gross margins of 26.7% for the quarter, which resulted in a pretax income of $25.9 million."

Russ Devendorf, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer added, "During the quarter we have continued our prudent capital deployment in support of growth while maintaining our disciplined commitment to our land light strategy. We grew our total controlled lot position by 12% for the quarter, with 96% of our unstarted controlled lots being controlled via option agreement. We ended the quarter with over $17 million of cash, nearly $345 million of stockholder's equity and zero borrowings under our credit facility, resulting in a net-debt-to-net book capitalization of (4.1)%."

About Smith Douglas Homes

Headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia, Smith Douglas Homes completed its initial public offering in January 2024. Since its inception, Smith Douglas has been entrusted by over 15,000 families to fulfill their new home dreams. Ranked a top 50 builder nationally for several years and with 2,297 closings in 2023, Smith Douglas currently holds the #36 position on the Builder Magazine Top 100 list. The Smith Douglas communities are primarily targeted to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers looking to purchase a new home priced below the Federal Housing Administration loan limit in the metro areas of Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Chattanooga, Houston, Huntsville, Nashville, and Raleigh. Smith Douglas offers its homebuyers a personalized, affordable-luxury buying experience at attractive prices.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the Company's performance, growth, strategic opportunities, and financial position. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as the same may be updated from time to time in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current estimates and expectations. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

Smith Douglas Homes

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Home closing revenue $ 220,933 $ 181,522 $ 410,142 $ 349,666 Cost of home closings 161,875 128,824 301,624 248,435 Home closing gross profit 59,058 52,698 108,518 101,231 Selling, general and administrative costs 31,809 21,928 59,350 41,722 Equity in income from unconsolidated entities (220 ) (226 ) (404 ) (436 ) Interest expense 591 301 1,289 546 Other expense (income), net 1,012 (46 ) 1,010 (168 ) Income before income taxes 25,866 30,741 47,273 59,567 Provision for income taxes 1,132 - 2,053 - Net income 24,734 $ 30,741 45,220 $ 59,567 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests and LLC members prior to IPO 21,088 38,602 Net income attributable to Smith Douglas Homes Corp. $ 3,646 $ 6,618

Three months ended

June 30, 2024 Period from January 11,

2024 to June 30, 2024 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.41 $ 0.75 Diluted $ 0.40 $ 0.74 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic 8,846,154 8,846,154 Diluted 51,431,974 51,414,509

Smith Douglas Homes

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (unaudited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,298 $ 19,777 Real estate inventory 266,553 213,104 Deposits on real estate under option or contract 66,253 57,096 Real estate not owned 13,635 16,815 Property and equipment, net 3,351 1,543 Goodwill 25,726 25,726 Deferred tax asset, net 10,934 - Other assets 25,504 18,631 Total assets $ 429,254 $ 352,692 Liabilities and Stockholders'/Members' Equity Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 21,458 $ 17,318 Customer deposits 9,543 7,168 Notes payable 3,859 75,627 Liabilities related to real estate not owned 13,635 16,815 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 25,799 26,861 Tax receivable agreement liability 10,401 - Total liabilities 84,695 143,789 Commitments and contingencies (Note 9) Members' equity: Class A units - 206,303 Class C units - 2,000 Class D units - 600 Total members' equity - 208,903 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value - 10,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 - - Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value - 250,000,000 shares authorized; 8,846,154 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 1 - Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value - 100,000,000 shares authorized; 42,435,897 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 4 - Additional paid-in capital 55,776 - Retained earnings 6,321 - Total stockholders' equity attributable to Smith Douglas Homes Corp. 62,102 - Non-controlling interests attributable to Smith Douglas Holdings LLC 282,457 - Total members'/stockholders' equity 344,559 208,903 Total liabilities and stockholders'/members' equity $ 429,254 $ 352,692

Smith Douglas Homes

Summary Cash Flow Information

(Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (9,234 ) $ 35,902 Net cash used in investing activities (3,153 ) (180 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 9,908 (53,931 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (2,479 ) (18,209 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 19,777 29,601 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 17,298 $ 11,392

Smith Douglas Homes

Selected Other Operating Data

(Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Home closings 653 560 1,219 1,060 ASP of homes closed $ 338 $ 324 $ 336 $ 330 Net new home orders 715 612 1,480 1,276 Contract value of net new home orders $ 243,842 $ 206,130 $ 503,282 $ 421,248 ASP of net new home orders $ 341 $ 337 $ 340 $ 330 Cancellation rate(1) 11.8 % 8.7 % 11.2 % 8.8 % Backlog homes (period end)(2) 1,173 985 1,173 985 Contract value of backlog homes (period end) $ 404,750 $ 330,258 $ 404,750 $ 330,258 ASP of backlog homes (period end) $ 345 $ 335 $ 345 $ 335 Active communities (period end)(3) 75 44 75 44 Controlled lots (period end): Homes under construction 1,088 706 1,088 706 Owned lots 587 405 587 405 Optioned lots 14,167 7,659 14,167 7,659 Total controlled lots 15,842 8,770 15,842 8,770

(1) The cancellation rate is the total number of cancellations during the period divided by the total gross new home orders during the period. (2) Backlog homes (period end) is the number of homes in backlog from the previous period plus the number of net new home orders generated during the current period minus the number of homes closed during the current period. (3) A community becomes active once the model is completed or the community has its first sale. A community becomes inactive when it has fewer than two homes remaining to sell.

Smith Douglas Homes

Selected Financial Information by Segment

(Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Home Closing Revenue Three months ended June 30, 2024 2023 Period over period change Home closing

revenue Home

closings ASP of

homes

closed Home closing

revenue Home

closings ASP of

homes

closed Home

closing

revenue Home

closings ASP of

homes

closed Alabama $ 43,585 145 $ 301 $ 18,800 66 $ 285 132 % 120 % 6 % Atlanta 80,220 231 347 94,104 302 312 (15 )% (24 )% 11 % Charlotte 15,352 43 357 14,369 40 359 7 % 8 % (1 )% Houston 31,248 95 329 - - - 100 % 100 % 100 % Nashville 21,707 58 374 28,019 79 355 (23 )% (27 )% 6 % Raleigh 28,821 81 356 26,230 73 359 10 % 11 % (1 )% Total $ 220,933 653 $ 338 $ 181,522 560 $ 324 22 % 17 % 4 %

Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 Period over period change Home closing

revenue Home

closings ASP of

homes

closed Home closing

revenue Home

closings ASP of

homes

closed Home

closing

revenue Home

closings ASP of homes

closed Alabama $ 83,240 277 $ 301 $ 42,867 147 $ 292 94 % 88 % 3 % Atlanta 142,840 414 345 170,278 537 317 (16 )% (23 )% 9 % Charlotte 28,816 77 374 26,871 73 368 7 % 5 % 2 % Houston 55,278 169 327 - - - 100 % 100 % 100 % Nashville 43,737 121 361 51,908 144 360 (16 )% (16 )% - % Raleigh 56,231 161 349 57,742 159 363 (3 )% 1 % (4 )% Total $ 410,142 1,219 $ 336 $ 349,666 1,060 $ 330 17 % 15 % 2 %

Backlog As of June 30, 2024 2023 Period over period change Backlog

homes Contract

value of

backlog

homes ASP of

backlog

homes Backlog

homes Contract

value of

backlog

homes ASP of

backlog

homes Backlog

homes Contract

value of

backlog

homes ASP of

backlog

homes Alabama 169 $ 50,122 $ 297 246 $ 73,028 $ 297 (31 )% (31 )% - % Atlanta 492 170,724 347 374 125,606 336 32 % 36 % 3 % Charlotte 121 49,498 409 70 25,035 358 73 % 98 % 14 % Houston 200 64,445 322 - - - 100 % 100 % 100 % Nashville 52 20,681 398 129 47,346 367 (60 )% (56 )% 8 % Raleigh 139 49,280 355 166 59,243 357 (16 )% (17 )% (1 )% Total 1,173 $ 404,750 $ 345 985 $ 330,258 $ 335 19 % 23 % 3 %

Controlled Lots As of June 30, 2024 2023 Period over period change Owned(1) Optioned Total Controlled Owned(1) Optioned Total Controlled Owned(1) Optioned Total Controlled Alabama 355 1,420 1,775 315 1,483 1,798 13 % (4 )% (1 )% Atlanta 485 7,457 7,942 338 3,384 3,722 43 % 120 % 113 % Charlotte 144 2,021 2,165 81 1,127 1,208 78 % 79 % 79 % Houston 384 1,390 1,774 - - - 100 % 100 % 100 % Nashville 93 820 913 207 662 869 (55 )% 24 % 5 % Raleigh 214 1,059 1,273 170 1,003 1,173 26 % 6 % 9 % Total 1,675 14,167 15,842 1,111 7,659 8,770 51 % 85 % 81 %

(1) Includes homes under construction and owned lots.

Net Income Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 Period over period

change 2024 2023 Period over period

change Alabama $ 5,559 $ 1,435 $ 4,124 $ 10,163 $ 3,676 $ 6,487 Atlanta 18,012 23,379 (5,367 ) 32,583 42,928 (10,345 ) Charlotte 2,380 2,380 - 4,004 4,313 (309 ) Houston 3,446 - 3,446 6,812 - 6,812 Nashville 2,789 4,501 (1,712 ) 5,102 7,732 (2,630 ) Raleigh 5,207 5,615 (408 ) 10,017 12,846 (2,829 ) Segment total 37,393 37,310 83 68,681 71,495 (2,814 ) Corporate(1) (12,659 ) (6,569 ) (6,090 ) (23,461 ) (11,928 ) (11,533 ) Total $ 24,734 $ 30,741 $ (6,007 ) $ 45,220 $ 59,567 $ (14,347 )

(1) Corporate primarily includes corporate overhead costs, such as payroll and benefits, business insurance, information technology, office costs, outside professional services and travel costs, and certain other amounts that are not allocated to the reportable segments.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"), this press release includes net-debt-to-net book capitalization and adjusted net income.

Net-debt-to-net book capitalization

Net-debt-to-net book capitalization is a supplemental measure of our leverage that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to debt-to-book capitalization or any other measure derived in accordance with GAAP. We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definition of net-debt-to-net book capitalization may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by our competitors because not all companies and analysts calculate this non-GAAP financial measure in the same manner. We present this non-GAAP financial measure because we consider it to be an important supplemental measure of our leverage and believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry.

We define net-debt-to-net book capitalization as:

Total debt, less cash and cash equivalents, divided by

Total debt, less cash and cash equivalents, plus stockholders' equity.

This non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as an analytical tool in that it subtracts cash and cash equivalents and therefore may imply that the Company has less debt than the most comparable measure determined in accordance with GAAP. Because of this limitation, this non-GAAP financial measure should be considered along with other financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. We have reconciled this non-GAAP financial measure with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure in the following table:

As of

(in thousands, except percentages) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Notes payable $ 3,859 $ 75,627 Stockholders'/ Members' equity 344,559 208,903 Total capitalization $ 348,418 $ 284,530 Debt-to-book capitalization 1.1 % 26.6 % Notes payable $ 3,859 $ 75,627 Less: cash and cash equivalents 17,298 19,777 Net debt (13,439 ) 55,850 Stockholders'/ Members' equity 344,559 208,903 Total net capitalization $ 331,120 $ 264,753 Net-debt-to-net book capitalization (4.1 )% 21.1 %

Adjusted net income

Adjusted net income is not a measure of net income or net income margin as determined by GAAP. Adjusted net income is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure used by management and external users of our consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders, and rating agencies. We define adjusted net income as net income adjusted for the tax impact using a 25.0% federal and state blended tax rate (assuming 100% public ownership to adjust for the impact of taxes on earnings attributable to Smith Douglas Holdings LLC as if Smith Douglas Holdings LLC was a subchapter C corporation in the periods presented).

Management believes adjusted net income is useful because it allows management to more effectively evaluate our operating performance and comparability to industry peers who record income tax expense on their income before tax as opposed to the income of Smith Douglas Holdings LLC not being taxed at the entity level and, therefore, not reflecting a charge against earnings for income tax expense. Adjusted net income should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income or any other measure as determined in accordance with GAAP. Our computation of adjusted net income may not be comparable to adjusted net income of other companies. We present adjusted net income because we believe it provides useful information regarding our comparability to peers.

The following table presents a reconciliation of adjusted net income to the GAAP financial measure of net income for each of the periods indicated:

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 24,734 $ 30,741 $ 45,220 $ 59,567 Provision for income taxes 1,132 - 2,053 - Income before income taxes 25,866 30,741 47,273 59,567 Tax-effected adjustments(1) 6,467 7,685 11,818 14,892 Adjusted net income $ 19,399 $ 23,056 $ 35,455 $ 44,675

(1) For the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, our tax expenses assumes a 25.0% federal and state blended tax rate (assuming 100% public ownership to adjust for the impact of taxes on earnings attributable to Smith Douglas Holdings LLC as if Smith Douglas Holdings LLC was a subchapter C corporation in the periods presented).

