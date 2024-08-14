Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 14.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
700% Gewinne sind nur der Anfang: Warum Panther Minerals unser #1 Uranium-Tipp ist
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QAL1 | ISIN: CA00654B1040 | Ticker-Symbol: ADQ
Frankfurt
14.08.24
08:00 Uhr
0,125 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ADCORE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADCORE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1270,14614:43
ACCESSWIRE
14.08.2024 14:02 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Adcore Inc.: Adcore Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Robust Gross Margins and Strong Revenue Growth in North America, Foundation Set to Execute Long Term Growth Plan

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2024 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSX:ADCO)(OTCQX:ADCOF)(FSE:ADQ), a leading e-commerce advertising management and automation platform to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way ("Effortless Marketing"), today announced its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Omri Brill, Adcore Founder and CEO, commented " In Q2 we saw strong 22% year over year growth in revenue from the North America region while maintaining robust gross margins. Despite the slowdown in the EMEA market, we successfully overcame these challenges and achieved continued improvements in operating efficiency, resulting in gross margins of 44%, consistent with our strategic revenue initiative." Mr. Brill continued "Adcore is in an optimal financial position to continue executing our long term growth strategy and developing our leading digital marketing technology."

Mr. Brill added, "We are particularly encouraged by the remarkable growth of our Media Blast app, launched just 12 months ago, which has already achieved an ARR of CAD$1,000,000. This impressive performance within its first year is a testament to our innovative approach and the dedication of our team."

Second Quarter Highlights

  • Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2024, was CAD$6.6 million compared to CAD$6.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, a 4% decrease.

  • Gross profit for the three months ended June 30, 2024, was CAD$2.9 million compared to CAD$3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, a 1% decrease.

  • Gross margin for the three months ended June 30, 2024, was 44% compared to 43% for the three months ended June 30, 2023,

  • Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2024, was negative CAD$173,000 compared to CAD$112,000, for the three months ended June 30, 2023

  • North America revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2024, was CAD$2 million compared to CAD$1.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, a 22% increase.

  • EMEA revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2024, was CAD$1.9 million compared to CAD$2.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, a 27% decrease.

  • APAC revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2024, was CAD$2.7 million compared to CAD$2.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, a 3% increase.

  • Net cash flow used in operating activities for the three months ended June 30, 2024, amounted to CAD$247 thousands, compared to CAD$406 thousands for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

  • Total accumulated NCIB purchases the company made until 30/06/2024 was 1,940,000 shares.

  • Working Capital for the three months ended June 30, 2024, was CAD$6.4 million compared to CAD$7.6 million as of December 31, 2023.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION
The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these results on August 14th at 10AM ET.

To register for the conference call/webcast please click here or visit: https://investors.adcore.com/q2-conference-call

The conference call will include a brief statement by management and will focus on answering questions about Adcore's results. Questions regarding results can be sent in advance to invest@adcore.com.

USE OF NON-IFRS MEASURES
The following table reconciles the non-IFRS measure to the most comparable IFRS measure for the three months ended June 30, 2024. This measure does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and is not a measure of financial performance under IFRS, and therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

ADCORE INC.
ADJUSTED EBITDA
(Expressed in CAD thousands)


Three Months Ended


June 30, 2024 $

June 30, 2023 $

Operating profit

(779

)

(406

)

Depreciation and amortization

380

201

Share-based payments

16

126

Other non-recurring items

210

191

Total Adjustments

606

518

Adjusted EBITDA

(173

)

112

ADCORE INC.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Expressed in CAD thousands)


Three Months Ended


June 30 2024

June 20 2023

Revenues

6,592

6,864

Cost of revenues

3,679

3,918


Gross profit

2,913

2,946

Research and development expenses

579

326

Selling, general and administrative expenses

3,113

3,026


Operating profit (loss)

(779

)

(406

)

Finance expenses

169

132

Finance income

(31

)

(19

)


Profit (loss) before taxes on income



(917)

(519

)

Tax Expenses (income)

(226

)

5

Net Profit (Loss)

(691

)

(524

)



Basic profit per share attributable to shareholders

(0.011

)

(0.009

)

Diluted profit per share attributable to shareholders

(0.011

)

(0.009

)

ADCORE INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(Expressed in CAD thousands)


June 30,
2024

December 31,
2023


CAD$ in thousands

CURRENT ASSETS:



Cash and cash equivalents

7,317

8,061

Trade accounts receivable, net

4,272

6,094

Other accounts receivable

410

548


Total current assets

11,999

14,703


NON-CURRENT ASSETS:

Property, plant and equipment, net

1,352

264

Intangible assets, net

4,082

4,081


-

Total non-current assets

5,434

4,345


Total assets

17,433

19,048


CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Trade accounts payable

4,126

4,980

Other accounts payable

1,353

2,152

Lease liability

174

-

Total current liabilities

5,653

7,132


NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Accrued severance pay, net

10

11

Deferred tax liability, net

-

190

Lease liability

718

-

Total non-current liabilities

728

201


SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:

Share capital

11,176

10,782

Additional paid in capital

3,786

3,615

Treasury stocks

(991

)

(925

)

Actuarial reserve

(99

)

(95

)

Retained earnings (losses)

(2,820

)

(1,662

)

Total Equity

11,052

11,715


TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

17,433

19,048

ABOUT ADCORE

Adcore is a leading AI-powered marketing technology company.

By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) powered technology, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution that empowers entrepreneurs and advertisers by managing and automating their e-commerce store advertising and monitoring and analyzing the performance of their advertising budget to ensure maximum Return on Investment. Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Elite Tier Microsoft Partner, Facebook Partner, Verified Amazon Partner, and TikTok Partner.

Established in 2006, the Company employs over fifty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Toronto, Canada, Melbourne, Australia, Hong Kong and Shanghai, China.

For more information about Adcore, please visit https://www.adcore.com/investors/,https://www.adcore.com/blog or follow us on LinkedIn.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains or may contain certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

For further information please contact:

ADCORE INC.

https://www.adcore.com/investors/

Nick Campbell, CFA

Martijn van den Bemd

Investor Relations Europe

Investor Relations

Chief Partnerships Officer

Dr. Eva Reuter

Dr. Reuter Investor Relations

Telephone: 905-630-0148

Telephone: 647-497-5337

Telephone: +49 (0) 69 1532 5857

Email: nickc@adcore.com

Email: martijn@adcore.com

Email: e.reuter@dr-reuter.eu

SOURCE: Adcore Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.