CBD Life Sciences, Inc.: Vienna Vikings Football Team Signs Partnership Agreement With the CBD Vault

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2024 / CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC PINK:CBDL), including its wholly-owned subsidiary, The CBD Vault Inc., a leading innovator in the CBD industry, has announced that it has signed a partnership agreement with the Vienna Vikings football team in Austria. The Vienna Vikings are a premier team in the European League of Football. The team is 11-0 this year with an average attendance of over 20,000 people a game. The team is entering the playoffs and looking to win another championship this year. The Vikings will be using our pain relief and roll-on hemp cream before practice to help with their recovery to make them game ready. This gives us significant brand exposure across the globe.





Star quarterback Ben Homes said, "If there is anything out there to relive muscle pain it's the products that the CBD Vault has to offer."Lenard Oberladstatter, director of football operations and player personnel for the Vienna Vikings states "The CBD Vault pain products work magnificently for the players for recovery and during practice."

Lisa Nelson, President & CEO of CBDL, shared her excitement for this new partnership stating "This is more than just a milestone; it's a pivotal moment that will dramatically elevate our exposure and revenue not only in the United States but on a global scale. We're incredibly excited to keep rolling out a series of groundbreaking partnerships that will open up new avenues for success. Each new collaboration brings with it the potential to push our revenue to even greater heights, fueling our momentum as we continue to dominate the market. The future has never looked brighter, and this event marks just the beginning of a new era of prosperity for our company."

The CBD Vault Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CBD Life Sciences Inc. The CBD Vault has developed a line of premium cannabinoid (CBD) products available for purchase in retail, wholesale and white label. These products include a range of pet products, CBD tinctures, pain-relief topicals, prerolls, a full line of spa products, Delta 8 and Delta 10 gummies, and more. The CBD Vault products can be found and purchased on the company's website www.thecbdvault.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See CBD Life Sciences, Inc's, Inc.'s filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

