Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2024) - T2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: TWO) (OTCQB: TWOSF) (WKN: A2DR6E) ("T2" or the "Company") announces that as a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") of the Company's technical disclosure, the Company is issuing this news release to clarify its disclosure.

The BCSC reviewed the Company's references to the historical mineral resource estimate on the Sherridon Project in the Company's March 2024 corporate presentation and multiple news releases. The disclosure used by the Company was seen as treating historical estimates as current and this is not in compliance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

As a result, the disclosure of mineral resources are not supported by a compliant NI 43-101 technical report contrary to NI 43-101, and they should not be relied on until they have been verified and supported by a current technical report. The Company has updated its corporate presentation to correct this disclosure and include the required disclaimers.

The Company will be preparing a new technical report in accordance with NI 43-101 on the Sherridon Project, which will be filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile. The technical report will not verify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource, and will instead report the mineral resources as historical in nature. Additional work will be required to define current mineral resources on the Sherridon Project.

The qualified person for the Company's projects, Mr. Mark Saxon, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, has reviewed and approved the contents of this release.

T2 Metals Corp is an emerging copper and precious metal company enhancing shareholder value through exploration and discovery. The Company continues to target under-explored areas, including the Sherridon, Lida, Cora and Copper Eagle projects where post-mineralization cover masks areas of high geological prospectivity in the vicinity of major mines.

