Kape Technologies and ExpressVPN today announce the appointment of Zac Eller as GM, Global Partnerships Business Development, strengthening the group's senior commercial team as they continue to expand their product offerings and services, building a safer, freer internet.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240814518374/en/

Zac Eller (Photo: Business Wire)

The former Sony, Netflix, and Fox executive brings years of successfully scaling subscription-led growth businesses across the technology, media, and digital services sectors through strategic partnerships and new business channels.

In his new role, Eller will lead the group's global partnerships and business development initiatives for Kape's privacy products, including its flagship privacy brand, ExpressVPN. Eller will be focused on building new partnerships and B2B channels to drive growth and awareness for Kape's best-in-category digital apps and services.

At Netflix, Eller contributed to the development of strategic partnerships that enhanced the platform's global reach and content offerings. During his tenures at Sony and Fox, he spearheaded global partner initiatives, resulting in impactful collaborations that increased brand recognition, drove revenue, and expanded the subscriber base. Most recently, he managed the international digital services business at Travel Leisure, where he was responsible for launching multi-platform travel products and content.

Ankit Khemka, Kape Technologies and ExpressVPN CMO, says "We are delighted to welcome Zac to the team during this new period of growth and innovation. His extensive experience and demonstrated success in scaling influential digital brands will be invaluable to us as we build a safer, freer digital world."

"I'm excited to join Kape Technologies and ExpressVPN during this next stage of growth for the company," says Zac Eller. "ExpressVPN is at the forefront of digital privacy and security innovation, and I look forward to working with the talented team to drive growth and deliver exceptional value to our partners and customers."

About ExpressVPN

Since 2009, ExpressVPN has empowered millions of users to take control of their internet experience. The company's award-winning consumer VPN service is backed by its open-source VPN protocol, Lightway, delivering user privacy in just a few clicks. ExpressVPN's Keys password manager and Aircove router make digital privacy and security easy and accessible for all. ExpressVPN's products have been extensively vetted by third-party experts, including PwC, Cure53, KPMG and others.

ExpressVPN has been part of Kape Technologies since 2021. To learn more about ExpressVPN's industry-leading privacy and security solutions, visit www.expressvpn.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240814518374/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Max Borges Agency for ExpressVPN

expressvpn@maxborgesagency.com