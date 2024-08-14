Proven technology leader to drive enterprise growth as SvHCI enters the market

StorMagic®, solving the world's edge data problems, today announced the expansion of its executive leadership team with the appointment of Susan Odle as chief growth officer (CGO). This new appointment comes at a pivotal time in the company's growth, marked by its entry into the full-stack hyperconverged market and introduction of SvHCI in June.

"I'm excited to join StorMagic, as the company is establishing itself in this new market segment," said Susan Odle, StorMagic's CGO. "I look forward to applying my background in cross-functional tech company roles to help capitalize on the opportunity now presented by Broadcom's acquisition of VMware. Founded on StorMagic's proven SvSAN product, SvHCI is simple, reliable, cost-sensitive and uniquely positioned to dramatically reduce TCO at the edge and remote sites."

Leading enterprise strategic sales, Odle will develop the enterprise go-to-market strategy, build the supporting team, and create programs and processes to rapidly acquire new enterprise customers while deepening relationships with existing customers.

"Susan Odle has a proven track record of building relationships with key decision-makers within clients, partners and internal teams and executing on a well-crafted growth strategy that fosters trust at all levels," said Dan Beer, board member and CEO of StorMagic. "We are thrilled to have her oversee StorMagic's enterprise division and will contribute to the company's growth initiatives, customer acquisition and market expansion."

Based in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, Odle has more than 25 years' experience in frontline and executive leadership across sales, channels, professional services and operations departments. She previously served as founder and CEO of 8020CS, COO of BDO Lixar, and VP of operations at GFI Software. She is the author of the business strategy book, "Successful Change. In 2020, The Software Report selected her as one of Top 50 Women in SaaS.

StorMagic SvHCI Now Generally Available

StorMagic's full-stack HCI solution, purpose-built for edge and small to medium-sized business (SMB) environments, is now generally available for purchase. SvHCI is priced starting at $2,049 for a one-year subscription for a single server and up to 2 TB of storage and includes StorMagic's in-house 24x7x365 customer support. Introduced in June 2024, SvHCI is the most cost-effective HCI solution for edge and SMB environments and can help customers save up to 62% over VMware. StorMagic is offering its hypervisor free for one year to all customers who purchase 3- and 5-year SvHCI subscriptions through December 31, 2024.

About StorMagic

StorMagic is solving the world's edge data problems. We help organizations of all types and sizes use, protect and manage their applications and data at and near the edge. Our solutions are easy to implement and maintain, and eliminate downtime to provide value anytime, anywhere. StorMagic's solutions are simple, reliable and cost-effective, without sacrificing enterprise-class features, for SMBs to Fortune 500 companies with one to thousands of sites. Visit www.stormagic.com.

