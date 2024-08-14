KuCoin Türkiye Appoints New Deputy General Manager, Announces Grand Sponsorship of Istanbul Blockchain Week

ISTANBUL, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin is pleased to announce that its Turkish collaborative partner, Kuturk Bilisim ve Teknoloji Anonim Sirketi, has achieved significant milestones in its operations and community engagement.

Key developments include:

Appointment of a new Deputy General Manager Grand sponsorship of Istanbul Blockchain Week

For comprehensive details regarding these exciting developments, please refer to the full announcement available below.

Kuturk Bilisim ve Teknoloji Anonim Sirketi ("KuCoin Türkiye") is proud to announce the appointment of Ridvan Bahadir as its new Deputy General Manager. This strategic appointment is part of KuCoin Türkiye's ongoing commitment to providing secure, trusted, and locally tailored crypto services to the Turkish market.

Ridvan Bahadir brings a wealth of experience to his new role, particularly in Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (CFT). Prior to joining KuCoin Türkiye, Bahadir served as a public official at MASAK, the Financial Crimes Investigation Board under the Turkish Ministry of Finance and Treasury. His expertise in financial crime prevention and regulatory compliance will be instrumental in ensuring that KuCoin Türkiye adheres to the highest standards of security and compliance, further solidifying its position as a leading cryptocurrency platform in Türkiye.

"Joining KuCoin Türkiye as the Deputy General Manager, I am deeply committed to strengthening our role in upholding the highest standards of compliance and security. In today's rapidly evolving crypto landscape, maintaining robust compliance is crucial not only for building trust but also for ensuring the long-term sustainability of our platform. I look forward to contributing to KuCoin Türkiye's mission of providing secure, reliable, and innovative crypto services to the Turkish community." - Ridvan Bahadir, Deputy General Manager at KuCoin Türkiye.

In addition to this significant appointment, KuCoin Türkiye is also proud to announce its sponsorship of Istanbul Blockchain Week, one of the premier blockchain events in the region. This annual event, held in the vibrant city of Istanbul, brings together thought leaders, innovators, and enthusiasts from across the globe to discuss the future of cryptocurrency and Web3 technologies. As a sponsor, KuCoin Türkiye will provide a Networking Lounge where participants can rest, connect, and exchange insights. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with the KuCoin Türkiye team, engage in lively discussions, and participate in various activities.

For completeness, KuCoin Türkiye employs advanced technology licensed from KuCoin Global, a globally recognized leader in the cryptocurrency exchange space. This licensing arrangement allows KuCoin Türkiye to utilize the sophisticated technical solutions developed by KuCoin Global while maintaining its operational independence. The focus is on addressing the unique needs of Turkish users, positioning KuCoin Türkiye as the preferred platform for discovering emerging cryptocurrencies and navigating the dynamic digital asset landscape in Türkiye.

Footnote: Kuturk Bilisim ve Teknoloji Anonim Sirketi ("KuCoin Türkiye") is not affiliated with KuCoin. KuCoin provides licensed technology support to Kuturk Bilisim ve Teknoloji Anonim Sirketi.

About KuCoin Türkiye

KuCoin Türkiye is designed to deliver trusted and secure cryptocurrency services tailored to the Turkish market. With a focus on compliance, security, and user engagement, KuCoin Türkiye is committed to helping Turkish users discover and invest in promising crypto projects.

