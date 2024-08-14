Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 14.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
700% Gewinne sind nur der Anfang: Warum Panther Minerals unser #1 Uranium-Tipp ist
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A19VNM | ISIN: AU3CB0250363 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
14.08.24
13:32 Uhr
98,67 Euro
+0,13
+0,13 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
QATAR NATIONAL BANK SAQ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QATAR NATIONAL BANK SAQ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
99,8599,8514:43
PR Newswire
14.08.2024 14:06 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

In recognition of its market-leading capabilities QNB Group named World's Best Bank for Emerging Markets in 2024

DOHA, Qatar, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QNB Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, has been recognised by Global Finance Magazine as The World's Best Bank for Emerging Markets in 2024, recognizing its market-leading capabilities and robust presence in these markets.

World's Best Bank for Emerging Markets in 2024

The recognition underscores QNB 's commitment to developing its global network through the world's fastest growing markets in the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Europe thanks to its expertise and regional outreach to support growth of its clients in multiple markets.

As a key market leader across 28 countries in three continents, QNB Group is renowned for its innovative solutions and expertise to provide best-in-class services for its clients and facilitate optimized funding lifecycles for corporate clients, empowering them to achieve growth.

QNB's strategy focused on core wholesale banking business and constantly improving its approach to risk management led to significant growth in both local market and the Middle Eastern, African and Southeast Asian market. QNB's digital transformation optimized its business operations while it continued to gain market share in Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia (MEASEA) region.

Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Khalid Ahmed Al-Sada, Senior Executive Vice President - QNB Group Corporate and Institutional Banking, said: "The importance of emerging economies for global development is likely to increase further over time. QNB has consistently emerged as a leading bank for these markets supported by its global outreach and expertise towards achieving its vision to become a leading bank in the MEASEA region.

This recognition not only showcases QNB's market-leading capabilities but also underscores our dedication to delivering innovative products even in traditional markets to empower our clients to achieve growth and scale in an ever-changing market."

Winners were selected based on performance over the past year and other criteria including reputation and management excellence. Global Finance's editorial board made the selections with input from corporate financial executives, analysts and bankers throughout the world.

The annual World's Best Banks are in their 26th year and are recognized to be among the most prestigious in the financial services industry.

QNB Group currently ranks as the most valuable bank brand in the Middle East and Africa. Through its subsidiaries and associate companies, the Group extends to more than 28 countries across three continents providing a comprehensive range of advanced products and services. The total number of employees is more than 30,000 operating through more than 900 locations, with an ATM network of 5,000 machines.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2482181/2024_Global_Bank_QNB.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1917328/4636355/QNB_Group_Logo.jpg

QNB Group Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/in-recognition-of-its-market-leading-capabilities-qnb-group-named-worlds-best-bank-for-emerging-markets-in-2024-302222301.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.