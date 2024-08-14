From buyers and designers to fashion enthusiasts, the Swedish initiatives are now gathering them all in an innovative trade show that goes beyond the conventional approach.

Stockholm Fashion District is revolutionizing the fashion industry by offering a vibrant platform for designers, creatives and buyers to connect. Unlike traditional trade platforms that occur just twice a year, Stockholm Fashion District hosts multiple trade shows annually pushing the boundaries of industry conventions.

Catwalk on the Grand Opening of Fashion Week Trade, 12-16 August 2024 (Photo: Business Wire)

This innovative approach allows creatives in the industry to connect, inspire and gain valuable market exposure, all under the same roof.

"The fashion industry is ever changing, therefore initiatives in trade conventions are crucial to reflect the current landscape and its eager pioneers" says Helena Walker, CEO Stockholm Fashion District

During this Fashion Week Trade, 12-16 August, Stockholm Fashion District opens its doors to one of the biggest trade events of the year. By incorporating 700 fashion brands, ranging from mid-market to premium, the event seamlessly blends different brands showcasing fashion, shoes and accessories.

With its purpose of bringing people together, the event will celebrate creativity and innovation by having fashion enthusiasts and professionals attending from all around the world. Relationships and businesses will grow.

"The world around us is definitely very challenging for our industry. Cooperation, flexibility, and transition are the way to the future, and we are a reliable player and meeting place for the industry. Together we create energy to find new opportunities." says Helena Walker, CEO Stockholm Fashion District

The fashion industry in Sweden is a significant contributor to the country's economy, generating a revenue of 173 billion SEK and employing around 40,000 people. Sweden is known for its emphasis on innovation, entrepreneurship, sustainability, and creativity values that are reflected in the fashion industry.

Beyond the conventional twice-a-year fashion trade convention, Stockholm Fashion District is providing a year-round platform for designers, creatives and buyers to connect. Linking Swedish fashion enterprises to the global market, the area hosts 22 yearly sales-focused events in addition to its 143 showrooms that are open year-round. Along with collaborative opportunities and training sessions, Trade Partners Sweden supports with legal, logistical, and sales expertise. The organization supports fashion professionals all year round.

Fashion Week Trade is taking place between 12-16 August in Stockholm

ABOUT:

Stockholm Fashion District (SFD)

Trade Partners Sweden (TPS)

Trade Partners Sweden is a member organization representing Swedish agents, suppliers, and distributors in fashion, shoes, and textiles. They are the founders of Stockholm Fashion District, a company that serves as the physical meeting place for the industry in Sweden and hosts events including Fashion Week Trade.

