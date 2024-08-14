College of Staten Island Partners With Upright Education to Launch Cutting-Edge Digital Skills and Tech Reskill Bootcamps

STATEN ISLAND, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2024 / The College of Staten Island (CSI) of The City University of New York (CUNY) is proud to announce an exciting new partnership with Upright Education, a leader in career-oriented technology education. This collaboration aims to provide high-impact digital skills and technology reskill bootcamps designed to equip adult learners with the competencies required to thrive in today's fast-paced digital economy.

CSI Campus

CUNY CSI Campus Photo

The partnership between CSI and Upright Education will offer a range of intensive bootcamps focused on key areas such as Software Development, UX/UI Design, Data Analytics, and Digital Marketing. These programs are tailored to meet the demands of the current job market, ensuring that participants gain practical, job-ready skills that are highly sought after by employers.

Key Features of the Digital Skills and Tech Reskill Bootcamps:

- Comprehensive Curriculum: The bootcamps feature a rigorous curriculum developed by industry experts, covering the latest tools, technologies, and best practices.

- Expert Instructors: Participants will learn from experienced professionals with extensive backgrounds in their respective fields.

- Career Support: Graduates will receive dedicated career services, including resume workshops, interview preparation, and job placement assistance.

- Flexible Learning Options: To accommodate diverse schedules, the bootcamps will be offered in part-time formats with a hybrid mix of live video conferencing and asynchronous work.

Robert Wallace, who oversees CSI's Economic Development efforts, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to join forces with Upright Education to bring these innovative bootcamps to the Staten Island community. This initiative aligns with our commitment to provide accessible, high-quality education that prepares our students for success in a rapidly evolving job market."

"Partnering with the College of Staten Island allows us to extend our reach and impact, empowering individuals with the skills needed to excel in the tech industry," said Benny Boas, CEO of Upright Education. "Together, we are fostering a new generation of tech professionals who will drive innovation and growth in the digital age."

Enrollment for the digital skills and tech reskill bootcamps is now open. Interested individuals are encouraged to visit the CSI website or contact the admissions office for more information.

---

This partnership represents a significant step forward in bridging the gap between education and employment in the technology sector. By leveraging the strengths of both partners, the College of Staten Island and Upright Education are poised to make a lasting impact on the career trajectories of their students and the broader community.

Contact Information

Sarah MacDonald

Director of Partnerships

smacdonald@uprighted.com

SOURCE: Upright Education

View the original press release on newswire.com.