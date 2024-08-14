Full Alliance Group, Inc. Wholly Owned Subsidiary Dynamaxx Health Inc. Secures Its Own Manufacturing Contract for Medical Devices for MAXX Health Clinics

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2024 / Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:FAGI) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Dynamaxx Health Inc., has secured a significant manufacturing contract to produce specialized medical devices for its MAXX Health Clinics. This strategic move enhances Dynamaxx Health Inc.'s ability to rapidly deploy high-quality, innovative medical solutions to its quickly expanding network of clinics.

Innovative Medical Equipment for Enhanced Care

Dynamaxx Health Inc. will manufacture a range of advanced medical devices tailored to the needs of MAXX Health Clinics. These devices are designed to support a variety of cutting-edge treatments and therapies offered at the clinics, ensuring patients receive the best possible care. The lineup includes:

Shockwave Therapy Devices : Non-invasive equipment designed for effective pain relief and tissue regeneration, aiding the treatment of musculoskeletal conditions.

MAXX Sculpt Devices : Advanced body contouring technology that simultaneously builds muscle and burns fat, offering a non-invasive solution for body shaping.

MAXX Tone Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) Machines : Versatile devices that target various skin conditions, improving skin tone and texture with precision.

MAXX Facial: State-of-the-art tools for skin rejuvenation and enhancing appearance.

Strengthening Operational Capabilities

By securing its own manufacturing contract, Dynamaxx Health Inc. ensures a steady supply of high-quality medical devices to its MAXX Health Clinics. This move not only enhances the operational capabilities of the clinics but also allows for greater control over product quality and innovation. In addition, with 15 new clinics planned to open over the next twelve months, the quick and efficient delivery of the initial clinic equipment set-up is critical to meeting and exceeding Company expectations.

A Strategic Advantage

This manufacturing contract positions Dynamaxx Health Inc. and MAXX Health Clinics at the forefront of the medical industry, offering advanced treatment options and ensuring patient safety and satisfaction. The ability to produce its own devices allows for quick adaptation to emerging medical trends and technologies, providing a strategic advantage in the competitive healthcare market.

About Full Alliance Group, Inc.

Full Alliance Group, Inc. is a holding company in the health and wellness sector.

FAGI's wholly owned subsidiary, Bio Lab Naturals, Inc., founded in 2000, through its FDA-registered wholly owned subsidiary?Pure Solutions, Inc., was built on the simple principles of using the highest quality ingredients, producing products with the greatest possible efficacy, and providing its partners with unsurpassed customer service all at a fair price. From day one, the Company has specialized in custom product development and FDA-compliant contract manufacturing, with a passion for cutting-edge formulations and innovative product selection. Now housed in a state-of-the-art 25,000 square foot facility in Tampa, Pure Solutions remains committed to its founding principles and is ready to expand its operations through growing organically by adding diversity to its in-house product lines and strategically through joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, exclusive manufacturing and distribution agreements, and mergers.

FAGI's second wholly owned subsidiary DynaMAXX International Ltd. is in the health and supplement space using the direct selling channel as its sales force with its main operations in the United States and Canada. DynaMAXX was founded in 2009 and has expanded globally since that time with its line of supplements. In addition to having a world class supplement product line, in October 2023 DynaMAXX launched the first ever cash pay medical referral network through its independent reps ("Members"); allowing its members to refer friends, family, other Members and customers to doctors who participate in the DynaMAXX Health Network. Initially, DynaMAXX Health Inc. is referring patients for EBOO/EBO2, PRP, Shockwave procedures to doctors in the network. DynaMAXX has a cost-effective way for individuals to participate in the ever-growing GIG economy by offering an aggressive compensation program to those that refer customers who purchase products, refer individuals to the DynaMAXX Health Network or to other individuals who want to start their own business. The company offers training and support to their distributors and has a strong focus on helping people achieve financial freedom through their business opportunity.

FAGI's third wholly owned subsidiary DynaMAXX Health, Inc. is dedicated to starting MAXX Health Clinics with the goal of having at least twelve nationwide in the next twelve to eighteen months. MAXX health clinics will deliver advanced health and wellness treatments where independent business owners of DynaMAXX can make multi-level commissions for referring new clients to the Clinics and new independent business owners to DynaMAXX. With a focus on anti-aging and rejuvenation, DynaMAXX Health provides a comprehensive range of services designed to improve overall health and well-being. Visit MAXXHealthClinics.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This shareholder update may contain forward-looking statements. Words and variations of words such as: "expect," "goals," "could," "plans," "believe," "continue," "may," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify our forward-looking statements, including but not limited to our expectation for growth, benefits from brand-building, cost savings, and margins. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to continued volatility of and sharp increase in costs/pricing actions, increased competition, ability to raise sufficient operating capital, risks from operating internationally, consumer weakness, weakness in economic conditions, and tax law changes.

