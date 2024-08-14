HTVRONT Releases the First-Ever 2-in-1-Platen Mini Heat Press for Crafters

The innovative leader introduces a versatile addition to its handicraft machine lineup, which will be on sale with a great offer of 20% off on 14th August.

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2024 / HTVRONT, a renowned provider of better-valued and intelligent crafting accessories and machines, proudly debuts its first-ever multifunctional innovation in a compact size, HTVRONT Mini Heat Press 3. As the globally groundbreaking heat press machine with dual plates, the HTVRONT Mini Heat Press 3 will be at an early-bird price of $36.79, 20% off its listed price ($45.99), on Aug.14, celebrating a further convenient and efficient era for crafters worldwide.

HTVRONT Mini Heat Press 3

According to Tim Lei, HTVRONT's Product Director, "User-centric convenience tapping into intelligence and high-tech faces an increase of demand since creative activities have gone viral among our daily lives these years. Without rapidly developing devices of high practicality and efficiency, there will always be stagnation of handicraft progress and barriers to DIY entry. And that's why we keep listening to people's true needs, remain steadfast to realize their expectations, and now introduce our first 2-in-1 mini heat press for every beginner and experienced artist."

The highlight of HTVRONT Mini Heat Press 3 is the uniquely shaped "Flat-to-Curve" heat plate, which helps merge ironing demands for different surfaces with one tiny and sleek body. Including the first two generations' precision tip design, this new arrival is capable of easily squeezing between lines and seams while adding extra garnishes on curves, from between shirt buttons and shoe uppers to hats, stuffed animals, and various mugs.

While wide application is extremely important to stress the value of a mini machine, intuitive and foolproof monitor settings are also a priority feature for innovative players. Leveraging a straightforward digital screen and flexible set buttons, hobby craft enthusiasts and startup home businesses can craft dozens of heat transfer projects with confidence.

HTVRONT Mini Heat Press 3 reduces the financial and time costs spent on multiple heat presses with different surfaces and functions during vast creative activities. To engage in as many crafting scenarios as possible, this portable device comes with the biggest 9.3 x 8.0 cm heat plate in the HTVRONT mini heat press portfolio. While dealing with the most common usage of fabric, HTVRONT Mini Heat Press 3 enables a bigger design in less time.

"As a brand committed to empowering crafters with more assured items, high security, and simplified user experience are the things we keep looking for. This time, not only do we improve the attached safety base with a more heat-resistant material, but we also set a thoughtful trick on it tailored to support different cups in sublimation. These details are our secret to back up," said Frank Zhang, the CMO of HTVRONT.

For more information about HTVRONT Mini Heat Press 3 and the pre-sale event, please check on: https://shrsl.com/4n40i

For regular updates on HTVRONT, follow us on:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/htvront

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/htvront

TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@htvront

Contact Information

Santy Zhang

Brand PR

zhangqian@htvront.com

+86 19174166045

SOURCE: HTVRONT

View the original press release on newswire.com.