Mirame Fine Art: MÍRAME Fine Art and Roberto Murillo: Promoting the Emotional Depth of Costa Rican Charcoal Drawing

MÍRAME Fine Art is thrilled to announce its latest collaboration with Costa Rican artist Roberto Murillo, showcasing his latest series of large-scale charcoal and mixed media works. Based in San José, Murillo is celebrated for his emotionally charged and visually striking monochrome compositions. This partnership highlights Murillo's important role in the Costa Rican contemporary art scene.

SAN JOSÉ, COSTA RICA / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2024 / Promoting Costa Rica's rich cultural heritage, MÍRAME Fine Art connects artists with art lovers worldwide. The premier online Costa Rican art gallery now includes the charcoal drawings of Roberto Murillo.

Roberto Murillo, Carpe Noctem

Charcoal on Paper

Embodying Human Complexity through Art

Murillo's latest drawings continue his tradition of depicting a fluid choreography of intertwined nude bodies. His artworks are not merely physical representations but rather a commentary on the psychological and philosophical complexities of human existence. Drawing on influences as diverse as Eugène Delacroix and Lucian Freud, alongside inspirations from literature, dance, and cinema, Murillo's work transcends traditional boundaries, creating a visual dialogue that is both intellectually stimulating and spiritually reflective.

For Murillo, charcoal is a powerful medium for expressing the raw authenticity of the human form. He challenges conventional beauty standards by embracing imperfections, celebrating bodies of all shapes and ages. This thematic focus is emblematic of his broader artistic philosophy: "My art represents a way to fill the void of existence and to find happiness in the process; it is intellectual and spiritual development," Murillo explains.

An Innovative Approach to Costa Rican Figurative Drawing

Murillo's technique balances the abstract with the figurative. His use of chiaroscuro-bold contrasts of light and dark-creates a dynamic interplay where parts of the body emerge dramatically from dense shadows, while others remain shrouded in mystery. This approach highlights his technical prowess and adds a layer of depth and intrigue to his work, drawing viewers into a contemplative experience.

His ability to capture movement and dynamism within his charcoal drawings adds another dimension to his pieces, making it appear as if the figures are perpetually engaged in an eternal dance. This sense of continual motion underscores the timeless relevance of the human form in a constantly evolving world.

A Testament to the Latin American Art Scene

Murillo's emotionally charged, large-scale drawings considerably enrich the Latin American art scene, reinforcing the global visibility of Costa Rican art. His innovative approach to charcoal drawing positions him as a leading figure in the Costa Rican contemporary art scene.

For those looking to buy Costa Rican art that pushes traditional boundaries, Murillo's work is a compelling choice, reflecting the essence of humanity and the intricate dance of life.

For more details on Roberto Murillo's work or inquiries, please contact MÍRAME Fine Art at belinda@miramefineart.com

Belinda Seppings

Co-Founder

belinda@miramefineart.com

+447821591397

