Rally Launches SEC-Filed Crowdfunding Campaign

The leader in crowdfunded bus trips intends to raise capital by offering individuals the opportunity to invest in the company as it explores the potential for a future listing on public exchanges.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2024 / Rally, the creator of on-demand bus travel, has launched a crowdfunding campaign under SEC regulations that will allow its customers and supporters to invest in the innovative Mass Mobility as a Service company they helped create.









Rally employs a unique and disruptive business model. Instead of owning buses, it networks thousands of small private bus operators via its technology platform, creating a competitive marketplace and new business for local bus companies.

The Rally bus rideshare app supports event-based rideshare, where people create or find crowdsourced bus trips to concerts or sporting events. Rally's OurBus brand provides regular intercity bus service using proprietary AI to forecast demand and schedule service through its operator network, connecting more than 150 stops in the Northeast United States and Canada.

Rally and OurBus have provided more than 3 million rides in some 4,000 cities across 40 states and four countries.

To date, Rally has received private funding from angel investors, tech accelerators, VC firms, and strategics, including Daimler Mercedes. The company has launched an equity crowdfunding campaign under Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Regulation Crowdfunding (Section 4(a)(6) of the Securities Act, known as Reg CF), which allows businesses to raise capital directly from the public. To learn more about how to invest in regional transportation, please visit https://invest.rally.co.

"We're excited about offering Rally's customers the ability to become Rally investors," said Numaan Akram, Rally's founder and chief investment officer.

"We believe that more and more companies will partake in these kinds of offerings for many reasons," said Akram. "The most important reason is the ability to diversify their shareholder base while raising equity financing. For too long, gatekeepers and fund managers have decided which companies to invest in. We believe the future is the democratization of asset allocation."

Rally launched the campaign on August 7, 2024. To learn more about the offering and to invest, visit invest.rally.co.

Rally will first provide an investment opportunity to individual investors and high-net-worth individuals to diversify its shareholders as it explores the potential of listing on the public exchanges.

Crowdfunding has proven popular since it became available, with more than 6,800 companies issuing shares via Reg CF. Those companies have raised about $2.2 billion and have a combined worth of $75.6 billion, according to SEC data compiled by CCLEAR. They also are more successful than those utilizing traditional IPOs: Companies raising capital via equity crowdfunding have a 2.9% failure rate, compared to an average failure rate of 60% for VC-funded startups.

Rally provides details on the crowdfunding campaign at https://invest.rally.co.

About Rally

Rally is a bus rideshare company founded in 2015 with a platform that creates on-demand bus trips across many U.S. cities, Canada, and other countries. Riders generate a trip or choose from one of the many crowdsourced trips. Whether for a concert, a sporting event or a festival, Rally unites passionate people, making the journey part of the event-day experience.

OurBus uses AI to create regularly scheduled intercity services. They have 150 stops in the Northeast United States, with stops in Canada, and plan to expand internationally. The company competes with legacy incumbent bus companies on these routes by applying technology and business innovations to regional transportation.

Rally OurBus is disrupting the bus industry, bringing new business to local bus companies, and promoting a greener, safer form of travel. Its Mass Mobility as a Service combines technology and business model innovations in the bus industry. Rally OurBus is disrupting the mode of transportation that moves more people than any other. Its new intercity routes for regional transport and crowdfunding address surge demand travel by converting private car users to shared bus riders.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by terms like "prospect," "estimate," "project," "anticipate," "expect," and similar expressions, including statements regarding a potential IPO. These forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions and current expectations, but are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, regulatory approvals, and other factors beyond Rally's control. Rally does not undertake any obligation to update these statements after the date of this communication, and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Investors should carefully review the full offering details and associated risks at invest.rally.co.

