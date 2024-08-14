Preservica Launches New Affordable Starter Edition for Just $39 per Month: Broadens Commitment to Powerful, Intuitive and Accessible Digital Preservation for All

BOSTON, MA AND OXFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2024 / Preservica, a world leader in Active Digital Preservation archiving, is excited to announce the launch of a new budget-friendly version of its popular Starter edition that allows institutions of all sizes to quickly upload, actively preserve, organize, enrich and share their most valuable digital assets online - all for less than the cost of a typical cloud backup service.

Powerful features

Sitting between Preservica's Starter Free and Starter Plus editions, this compelling new version offers 25GB of storage for growing collections; the ability to add a logo on the portal for a customized experience; direct email support for technical assistance; and full online training: all coupled with a powerful yet intuitive interface and Preservica's trusted Active Digital Preservation technology - for only $39/month.

Taking the next step in digital preservation

Starter Free has enabled many organizations to quickly get buy-in for digital preservation from stakeholders. The new affordable Starter edition provides a natural next step that allows organizations to use departmental budgets to grow their archive and secure the future of valuable digital collections.

"Our popular Starter edition has been adopted by thousands of organizations around the world. Today's announcement of our new budget-friendly Starter edition marks a significant milestone in our mission to democratize Digital Preservation and provide a sustainable long-term service for institutions of all sizes," stated Mike Quinn, CEO of Preservica. "By enhancing accessibility and affordability, we are empowering organizations to preserve, manage and share invaluable content and strengthen the global community of digital stewards dedicated to safeguarding our collective digital heritage for future generations."

Get started

It's never been more affordable to access powerful features for growing collections with Preservica's unique and trusted Active Digital Preservation technology.

Visit our affordable Starter edition sign-up page to begin your journey now!

Affordable Starter edition at a glance:

Upload, preserve, organize and share content online in minutes

Ensure content safety in alignment with NDSA levels and OAIS

Transform files into recommended preservation formats upon upload

Instantly render hundreds of formats without the need for original applications

Easily organize collections and enrich metadata on demand

Invite content submissions from various departments, agencies and the public

Engage audiences online with easy sharing and discovery

Add a logo to customize the built-in portal

Control which assets and folders are private or public

Get direct access to technical assistance by email

Unlike regular cloud backup or archiving software, Preservica's Active Digital Preservation archiving protects against file format obsolescence, keeping critical digital assets instantly readable and useable over decades by automatically transforming files into the latest accessible formats. This ensures that high-value information can always be quickly found and actioned for FOI, compliance, legal, brand, knowledge reuse, and cultural needs.

About Preservica

Preservica is changing the way thousands of organizations around the world protect and reuse long-term digital information.

Preservica's unique, patent-pending Active Digital Preservation archiving software automatically keeps every file alive in future-friendly formats over decades to ensure that critical, high-value information can always be quickly found and actioned for FOI, compliance, legal, brand, knowledge reuse, and cultural needs.

The UK National Archives, Texas State Library and Archives, MoMA, Yale and HSBC are some of the leading corporations, archives, libraries, museums and government organizations around the world that trust their data protection and future-proofing to Preservica. For more information, visit https://preservica.com/ .

