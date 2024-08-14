Steen Engineering Continues to Gain Momentum With Industrial Ventilation Market Expansion

Mechanical and Electrical Engineering Design Firm Leverages 30 Years of Expertise to Offer Solutions That Ensure Air Quality, Safety and Compliance

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2024 / Steen Engineering, Inc., a mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) design firm, is continuing its industrial ventilation market expansion nationwide.



Archer Daniels Midland Project

Aerial photo of ADM project for which Steen provided the industrial ventilation designs for a flour mill dust collection system.

Led by six principal owner-partners specializing in various disciplines, the firm's industrial ventilation service line provides solutions like gas detection and emission control to ensure air quality and safety for industries like manufacturing and agriculture.

Most recently, Steen Engineering provided industrial ventilation solutions for the Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) building in Red Wing, Minnesota. The project entailed providing the design to replace a flour mill dust collection system supporting a series of silos and conveyors.

"Industrial ventilation requires the combination of innovation with efficiency, and that's who we are at our core," said Mark Brengman, president and principal owner. "We're proud to support vital industries in offering our expertise and tailored solutions that help ensure air safety and worksite compliance."

Depending on the scenario, the emission control process mitigates risk by removing sawdust, fine metal, or other hazardous particulates or gasses from the ductwork, exhaust and breathable air. These measures help prevent equipment corrosion or explosions, such as those that can occur during the grain transport and conveyance process, while ensuring a safe and compliant environment.

Steen Engineering's other recent projects include:

T3 Minneapolis (Timber, Transit and Technology): Electrical engineering power, lighting, and low-voltage design for a 221,000-square-foot, seven-story multi-tenant office and retail space located in one of the nation's largest modern mass timber buildings

Northstar Commuter Rail: Asnow-melt system for the light rail platform

The Hewing Hotel: Mechanical, plumbing and electrical engineering design to support

the restoration and repurposing of an iconic six-story historical building with 120 guest suites

Wesley at Tehaleh: Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), plumbing and electrical engineering design to support the construction of a 400,000-square-foot senior living community in Bonney Lake, Washington

The Fillmore Theater and Element by Westin: Mechanical design and electrical design, including acoustical control

"As a concert lover and Minneapolis resident, the Fillmore was a very exciting project to take part in," said Kurt Smith, vice president and principal owner. "I joined Steen out of drafting school almost 30 years ago, so it's amazing to see our mark on iconic locations like this across the Twin Cities and the U.S."

Steen Engineering Celebrates 30 Years of Award-Winning MEP Design

Steen Engineering has been the MEP design partner for brands like Taco Bell, McDonald's, Banfield Pet Hospitals and Audi. Since 2016, the firm has earned 24 top project awards from Finance & Commerce, a Grand Award and five Engineering Excellence Honor Awards from ACEC Minnesota, an Excellence in Green Building Award from Green Building America, and an Aging Services of Minnesota Excellence and Innovation Award.

With such notable success, the company's owners and team members remain committed to demonstrating Steen's corporate values of "humble, hungry, smart," and Brengman recognizes the industrywide partnerships that have helped the firm build and maintain a reputation for being responsive and effective problem solvers.

"Our 30-year history signals our longevity, resilience and stability - despite the extraordinary times our industry has weathered together," said Brengman. "But without the comradery and collaboration of our many partners, none of it would have been possible. From building owners and facility managers to architects, project managers, developers and contractors, I extend our deepest gratitude. Your support has sustained us, and your expertise has empowered us with a vast network of resources and tailored solutions to our client's biggest MEP challenges."

Brengman reserves special praise for the employee team at Steen Engineering. "They're the very heart and soul of our firm," he explains. "Our founders created our inclusive and supportive culture, but it's our talented and dedicated team that embodies our shared values every day."

Master electrician Gene Striefel and electrical engineer Steve Youngs launched Steen Engineering in 1994 from the basement of Striefel's home in New Hope, Minnesota, and the name "Steen" quickly emerged as a combination of "Gene" and "Steve." Gene Striefel passed away in 2021 and is remembered for his lasting impact on the industry and everyone he worked with. "Gene always saw things in a positive light," Brengman shares. "When we're struggling with a challenge, I often ask myself: 'What would Gene do?'"

Today, Steen Engineering, Inc., is a thriving Minneapolis-based mechanical and electrical engineering firm providing expert-level MEP consulting services, and solutions to virtually every industry, including construction, architecture, healthcare, education, retail, multi-family housing and hospitality. Steen leverages its 30 years of experience and the collective expertise of its expansive professional network to develop innovative and cost-effective solutions delivered with impeccable client service.

Steen is committed to clean, sustainable energy technology and installed a photovoltaic solar system to power its own office building. Licensed in all 50 U.S. states, the firm provides consulting expertise in HVAC, central plant design, industrial ventilation, plumbing, lighting, commissioning, high and low-voltage systems like access control and security, life safety, standby power, and sustainable design like energy modeling, geothermal and solar systems.

Steen's owner-partner team includes president and principal Mark Brengman, along with vice presidents and principals John Alseth, Richard Becker, Kurt Smith, Teri Spurling and Steve Youngs (retired).

Steen Engineering will celebrate its 30th anniversary in September at the Aster Café.

To learn more about Steen Engineering, visit https://www.steeneng.com/ or contact the firm via email at steen@steeneng.com.

