Leasecake Named 'Overall Lease Management Company of the Year' for Second Consecutive Year

WINTER PARK, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2024 / Leasecake, a pioneer in lease and location management solutions tailored for multi-unit operators, today announced that it has been selected as the 2024 "Overall Lease Management Company of the Year". This prestigious honor, awarded to Leasecake for the second consecutive year by PropTech Breakthrough recognizes standout real estate technology companies, products, and services around the globe.

Leasecake is the leading lease and location management platform that protects clients from missing critical lease renewal dates, contract deadlines, permit and warranty expirations, or other important location-related details. In an era where multi-unit operators face increasing complexity and heightened risk as their location count grows, Leasecake's AI-powered platform provides peace of mind by centralizing all location-related information in one location across an entire real estate portfolio.

"The market has awakened to how consumer-centric design is incredibly vital for today's modern workforce - accomplishing more with software that works for you and not the other way around. It's really hard to make things really easy, and we've delivered an intuitive and approachable experience designed for customers to reduce the risk of missing important dates, dollars or documents for any of their locations," said Taj Adhav, founder of Leasecake. "We are honored to receive PropTech Breakthroughs' 'Overall Lease Management Company of the Year' award and we remain committed to maintaining our high standards of excellence in lease and location management."

The mission of the annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the global real estate technology industry today. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.

"With a million things to do, Leasecake makes managing your real estate simple and easy. Lease management is often associated with complexity and manual effort, and losing a popular location is a mistake that no franchisee or other multi-unit operator wants to make," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of PropTech Breakthrough Awards. "Leasecake helps real estate professionals save time looking for lease details and spend more time growing their business. Their solution is helping to safeguard real estate interests and streamline location management tasks."

About Leasecake

Leasecake is the premier real estate and location management platform built to help multi-unit operators manage their locations more efficiently and decrease risk in their portfolio. With Leasecake, managing leases, locations, and assets has never been easier, allowing businesses to focus on what they do best - driving profitable revenue. With innovative AI tools like Cakebot, Leasecake empowers users to make informed decisions and stay ahead in the competitive real estate market. To learn more, visit www.leasecake.com.

