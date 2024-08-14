Avant Technologies, Inc.: Avant Technologies Unveils AI-Powered Healthcare Infrastructure to Deliver Intelligent Healthcare Solutions

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2024 / Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:AVAI) ("Avant"), an emerging technology company developing solutions in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure while exploring additional technologies in the biotechnology and healthcare sectors, today announced a significant initiative to improve patient care by creating an advanced AI-powered healthcare infrastructure. This new platform will utilize machine learning and advanced computing to empower healthcare providers and patients, which will enhance care delivery and monitoring. Healthcare-focused applications, such as "intelligent agents," will directly benefit from this platform, which includes built-in features specifically designed for healthcare applications for professionals and patients.

Avant's vision for the future of healthcare revolves around integrating with existing systems and providing a suite of built-in infrastructure and intelligent features. These features include first-line advising agents that offer personalized guidance to patients, advanced analytics to uncover hidden patterns and optimize treatment plans, and tailored treatment protocols based on individual patient data. The platform will also include a predictive health analysis feature for early intervention and medication management tools to ensure optimal adherence and effectiveness.

One of the infrastructure's key focuses is a highly secure connection to clinic and hospital patient databases. This ensures privacy and compliance while enabling remote telemedicine features. It also expands access to quality healthcare, especially in underserved areas.

"Our mission is to utilize the latest advancements in AI, including the massive potential of future quantum computing, to create a healthcare ecosystem where healthcare applications can naturally incorporate smart features for patient care, ensuring that every patient receives the best possible care," said Kenneth L. Waggoner, Chief Executive Officer at Avant Technologies. "We believe that evidence-based medicine and intelligent resource allocation will pave the way for a healthier future for all."

Avant's ambition extends beyond improving patient outcomes. By optimizing healthcare spending through intelligent data-driven insights, the company aims to make quality healthcare more accessible and affordable for everyone. This initiative reinforces Avant's commitment to utilizing cutting-edge technology to create a more efficient, effective, and equitable healthcare system for the future.

About Avant Technologies, Inc.

Avant Technologies, Inc. is at the forefront of AI innovation, specializing in the development and deployment of advanced data processing solutions. With a focus on pushing the boundaries of what is possible in AI and machine learning, Avant serves a diverse range of industries, driving progress and efficiency through state-of-the-art technology.

More information about Avant can be found at https://avanttechnologies.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements because of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website (http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company's ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company's successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company's products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date after the date of the press release.

